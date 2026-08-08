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MSP Steel & Power Share Price

NSE
BSE

MSP STEEL & POWER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of MSP Steel & Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹35.98 Closed
-4.36₹ -1.64
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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MSP Steel & Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.55₹36.67
₹35.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.16₹46.43
₹35.98
Open Price
₹35.61
Prev. Close
₹37.62
Volume
1,04,227

Source: Dion Global

MSP Steel & Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
MSP Steel & Power		4.65-13.01-10.3217.7413.0448.7124.75
Lloyds Metals & Energy		2.1618.8321.0265.8946.1347.7195.85
Jindal Steel		-0.396.02-12.77-7.759.9218.6521.30
Sarda Energy & Minerals		-3.620.48-16.23-3.26-10.6138.2945.56
Godawari Power & Ispat		-0.35-3.52-20.77-6.3026.4729.0627.59
Gallantt Ispat		-1.59-8.83-30.214.56-21.5094.0051.22
Jai Balaji Industries		13.55-4.22-21.88-10.02-41.4118.2037.97
Scan Steels		-0.2750.0662.6391.5487.4119.04-1.07
Suraj Products		-1.29-3.35-7.710.79-19.57-0.5627.46
Vaswani Industries		1.78-3.27-9.60-7.272.8132.5330.41
Bihar Sponge Iron		0.49-2.13-15.9310.22-12.0611.775.34
Nova Iron & Steel		-0.322.37-4.13-4.92-16.28-13.08-5.89
Chennai Ferrous Industries		1.84-11.08-19.10-18.18-32.44-15.7138.93
Ashirwad Steels & Industries		-1.376.51-13.99-19.68-28.96-9.4811.14
Ankit Metal & Power		-0.628.11-2.44-10.11-18.37-14.50-3.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, MSP Steel & Power has gained 13.04% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, MSP Steel & Power has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).

MSP Steel & Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

MSP Steel & Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
535.7435.31
1035.6935.67
2037.1636.73
504038.1
10037.3537.57
20035.5836.19

Source: Dion Global

MSP Steel & Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, MSP Steel & Power saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.11%, while DII stake decreased to 15.78%, FII holding rose to 1.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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MSP Steel & Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTMSP Steel & Power - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
Aug 01, 2026, 01:04 AM IST ISTMSP Steel & Power - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31St July 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The List
Jul 28, 2026, 09:58 PM IST ISTMSP Steel & Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1)(A) Of The Listing Regulat
Jul 20, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTMSP Steel & Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 07:47 PM IST ISTMSP Steel & Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About MSP Steel & Power

MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109WB1968PLC027399 and registration number is 027399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2842.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 566.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saket Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Agrawal
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Pradip Kumar Dey
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Suneeta Mohanty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pranab Kumar Chakraborty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramode Kumar Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Anubhav Goenka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MSP Steel & Power Share Price

What is the share price of MSP Steel & Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSP Steel & Power is ₹35.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is MSP Steel & Power?

The MSP Steel & Power is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MSP Steel & Power?

The market cap of MSP Steel & Power is ₹2,039.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of MSP Steel & Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of MSP Steel & Power are ₹36.67 and ₹35.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MSP Steel & Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSP Steel & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSP Steel & Power is ₹46.43 and 52-week low of MSP Steel & Power is ₹26.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the MSP Steel & Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The MSP Steel & Power has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, -13.01% for the past month, -10.32% over 3 months, 13.04% over 1 year, 48.71% across 3 years, and 24.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MSP Steel & Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MSP Steel & Power are 53.86 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

MSP Steel & Power News

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