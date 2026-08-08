What is the share price of MSP Steel & Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSP Steel & Power is ₹35.98 as on .

What kind of stock is MSP Steel & Power? The MSP Steel & Power is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of MSP Steel & Power? The market cap of MSP Steel & Power is ₹2,039.33 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of MSP Steel & Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of MSP Steel & Power are ₹36.67 and ₹35.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MSP Steel & Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSP Steel & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSP Steel & Power is ₹46.43 and 52-week low of MSP Steel & Power is ₹26.16 as on .

How has the MSP Steel & Power performed historically in terms of returns? The MSP Steel & Power has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, -13.01% for the past month, -10.32% over 3 months, 13.04% over 1 year, 48.71% across 3 years, and 24.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of MSP Steel & Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MSP Steel & Power are 53.86 and 1.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global