MSP Steel & Power Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MSP STEEL & POWER LTD.

Sector : Steel - Sponge Iron | Smallcap | NSE
₹11.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

MSP Steel & Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.90₹12.05
₹11.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.45₹13.80
₹11.90
Open Price
₹12.05
Prev. Close
₹11.90
Volume
5,13,880

MSP Steel & Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112
  • R212.1
  • R312.15
  • Pivot
    11.95
  • S111.85
  • S211.8
  • S311.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.311.96
  • 109.312.11
  • 209.3211.92
  • 509.4910.93
  • 1009.7910.13
  • 20011.259.77

MSP Steel & Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.650.4238.3732.9625.9359.73-19.87
10.514.4237.5122.4764.65221.61217.89
-0.33-15.33-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65-2.65
16.9022.91107.98115.61169.77828.56476.08
5.067.0572.3470.59111.30703.30370.38
27.5772.29248.71475.76494.451,359.382,968.65
10.217.7226.3029.8528.71171.48-0.67
5.331.5973.6257.4246.95194.6071.69
2.774.9823.0324.2036.84156.58-99.98
12.4124.3533.9861.4017.8017.8017.80
24.8324.8325.6723.1927.66393.86122.53
15.3820.00-18.92-35.48-50.41160.87328.57

MSP Steel & Power Ltd. Share Holdings

MSP Steel & Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About MSP Steel & Power Ltd.

MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109WB1968PLC027399 and registration number is 027399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2339.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 385.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kumar Agrawal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saket Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Uchit Singh
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Manish Agrawal
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Navneet Jagatramka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Soin
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Suneeta Mohanty
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on MSP Steel & Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of MSP Steel & Power Ltd.?

The market cap of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹458.64 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of MSP Steel & Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is -12.17 and PB ratio of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is 0.81 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of MSP Steel & Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹11.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of MSP Steel & Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSP Steel & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹13.80 and 52-week low of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹7.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.

