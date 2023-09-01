Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.65
|0.42
|38.37
|32.96
|25.93
|59.73
|-19.87
|10.51
|4.42
|37.51
|22.47
|64.65
|221.61
|217.89
|-0.33
|-15.33
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|-2.65
|16.90
|22.91
|107.98
|115.61
|169.77
|828.56
|476.08
|5.06
|7.05
|72.34
|70.59
|111.30
|703.30
|370.38
|27.57
|72.29
|248.71
|475.76
|494.45
|1,359.38
|2,968.65
|10.21
|7.72
|26.30
|29.85
|28.71
|171.48
|-0.67
|5.33
|1.59
|73.62
|57.42
|46.95
|194.60
|71.69
|2.77
|4.98
|23.03
|24.20
|36.84
|156.58
|-99.98
|12.41
|24.35
|33.98
|61.40
|17.80
|17.80
|17.80
|24.83
|24.83
|25.67
|23.19
|27.66
|393.86
|122.53
|15.38
|20.00
|-18.92
|-35.48
|-50.41
|160.87
|328.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109WB1968PLC027399 and registration number is 027399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2339.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 385.42 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹458.64 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is -12.17 and PB ratio of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is 0.81 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹11.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSP Steel & Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹13.80 and 52-week low of MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is ₹7.45 as on Aug 31, 2023.