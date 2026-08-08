Here's the live share price of MSP Steel & Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|MSP Steel & Power
|4.65
|-13.01
|-10.32
|17.74
|13.04
|48.71
|24.75
|Lloyds Metals & Energy
|2.16
|18.83
|21.02
|65.89
|46.13
|47.71
|95.85
|Jindal Steel
|-0.39
|6.02
|-12.77
|-7.75
|9.92
|18.65
|21.30
|Sarda Energy & Minerals
|-3.62
|0.48
|-16.23
|-3.26
|-10.61
|38.29
|45.56
|Godawari Power & Ispat
|-0.35
|-3.52
|-20.77
|-6.30
|26.47
|29.06
|27.59
|Gallantt Ispat
|-1.59
|-8.83
|-30.21
|4.56
|-21.50
|94.00
|51.22
|Jai Balaji Industries
|13.55
|-4.22
|-21.88
|-10.02
|-41.41
|18.20
|37.97
|Scan Steels
|-0.27
|50.06
|62.63
|91.54
|87.41
|19.04
|-1.07
|Suraj Products
|-1.29
|-3.35
|-7.71
|0.79
|-19.57
|-0.56
|27.46
|Vaswani Industries
|1.78
|-3.27
|-9.60
|-7.27
|2.81
|32.53
|30.41
|Bihar Sponge Iron
|0.49
|-2.13
|-15.93
|10.22
|-12.06
|11.77
|5.34
|Nova Iron & Steel
|-0.32
|2.37
|-4.13
|-4.92
|-16.28
|-13.08
|-5.89
|Chennai Ferrous Industries
|1.84
|-11.08
|-19.10
|-18.18
|-32.44
|-15.71
|38.93
|Ashirwad Steels & Industries
|-1.37
|6.51
|-13.99
|-19.68
|-28.96
|-9.48
|11.14
|Ankit Metal & Power
|-0.62
|8.11
|-2.44
|-10.11
|-18.37
|-14.50
|-3.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, MSP Steel & Power has gained 13.04% compared to peers like Lloyds Metals & Energy (46.13%), Jindal Steel (9.92%), Sarda Energy & Minerals (-10.61%). From a 5 year perspective, MSP Steel & Power has underperformed peers relative to Lloyds Metals & Energy (95.85%) and Jindal Steel (21.30%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|35.74
|35.31
|10
|35.69
|35.67
|20
|37.16
|36.73
|50
|40
|38.1
|100
|37.35
|37.57
|200
|35.58
|36.19
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, MSP Steel & Power saw a rise in promoter holding to 45.11%, while DII stake decreased to 15.78%, FII holding rose to 1.18%, and public shareholding moved down to 37.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|MSP Steel & Power - Statement Of Deviation & Variation
|Aug 01, 2026, 01:04 AM IST IST
|MSP Steel & Power - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31St July 2026 Under Regulation 30 Of The List
|Jul 28, 2026, 09:58 PM IST IST
|MSP Steel & Power - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29(1)(A) Of The Listing Regulat
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|MSP Steel & Power - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:47 PM IST IST
|MSP Steel & Power - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
MSP Steel & Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1968 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27109WB1968PLC027399 and registration number is 027399. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2842.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 566.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for MSP Steel & Power is ₹35.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MSP Steel & Power is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of MSP Steel & Power is ₹2,039.33 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of MSP Steel & Power are ₹36.67 and ₹35.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which MSP Steel & Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of MSP Steel & Power is ₹46.43 and 52-week low of MSP Steel & Power is ₹26.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The MSP Steel & Power has shown returns of -4.36% over the past day, -13.01% for the past month, -10.32% over 3 months, 13.04% over 1 year, 48.71% across 3 years, and 24.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of MSP Steel & Power are 53.86 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global