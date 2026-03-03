Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

BSE Internet Economy Index

NSE
BSE

BSE INTERNET ECONOMY

BSE Internet Economy
BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE 100
  • BSE 100 ESG
  • BSE 100 LargeCap TMC
  • BSE 150 MidCap Index
  • BSE 200
  • BSE 200 Equal Weight
  • BSE 250 LargeMidCap
  • BSE 250 SmallCap
  • BSE 400 MidSmallCap
  • BSE 500
  • BSE 1000
  • BSE Auto
  • BSE Bankex
  • BSE Bharat 22
  • BSE Capital Goods
  • BSE Capital Markets & Insurance
  • BSE Central Public Sector
  • BSE Commodities
  • BSE Consumer Durables
  • BSE Diversified Financials Revenue Growth
  • BSE Dividend Stability Index
  • BSE Dollex 30
  • BSE Dollex 100
  • BSE Dollex 200
  • BSE Energy
  • BSE Enhanced Value
  • BSE FMCG
  • BSE Focused IT
  • BSE Focused Midcap
  • BSE Healthcare
  • BSE India 150
  • BSE India Infrastructure
  • BSE India Manufacturing
  • BSE India Sector Leaders
  • BSE Information Technology
  • BSE Internet Economy
  • BSE IPO
  • BSE Low Volatility
  • BSE Metal
  • BSE MidCap
  • BSE Momentum
  • BSE Oil & Gas
  • BSE Power
  • BSE Power & Energy
  • BSE Premium Consumption
  • BSE Private Banks
  • BSE PSU
  • BSE Quality
  • BSE Realty
  • BSE Select Business Groups
  • BSE Select IPO
  • BSE Sensex
  • BSE Sensex 50
  • BSE Sensex Equal Weight
  • BSE Sensex Next 30
  • BSE SENSEX Next 50
  • BSE Sensex Sixty
  • BSE Sensex Sixty 65:35
  • BSE Services
  • BSE SmallCap
  • BSE SME IPO
  • BSE TECK
Add to Watchlist
2749.34 Closed
-1.52-42.32
check Companies List
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:59 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

BSE Internet Economy Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2,644.76₹2,787.11
₹2,749.34
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2,326.54₹3,265.21
₹2,749.34
Open Price
₹2,644.76
Prev. Close
₹2,791.66

BSE Internet Economy Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
52,872.672,844
102,914.812,883.5
202,950.562,926.84
503,031.013,000.25
1003,108.393,042.12
2003,061.583,011.66

BSE Internet Economy Contribution

Stocks pulling Indices UP

See More

Stocks dragging Indices DOWN

See More

BSE Internet Economy Share Price

Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
Tejas Networks		485.4549.8511.44
Multi Commodity Exchange of India		2501.2556.902.33
Bharti Airtel		1873.35-6.40-0.34
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation		569.10-2.15-0.38
Bharti Hexacom		1591.90-9.55-0.60
IndiaMART InterMESH		2113.00-20.50-0.96
PB Fintech		1466.90-15.45-1.04
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		716.80-8.35-1.15
Eternal		243.05-3.40-1.38
KFIN Technologies		934.95-22.05-2.30
FSN E-Commerce Ventures		259.05-6.45-2.43
Info Edge (India)		1006.20-25.50-2.47
Indian Energy Exchange		121.55-3.60-2.88
360 One Wam		1070.80-31.90-2.89
Vodafone Idea		10.30-0.31-2.92
Tata Communications		1549.00-47.25-2.96
Angel One		226.35-7.35-3.15
One97 Communications		1059.65-36.50-3.33
Computer Age Management Services		650.75-27.25-4.02
TBO Tek		1176.80-49.55-4.04
BLS International Services		267.20-11.65-4.18
Swiggy		289.40-12.70-4.20

Index Funds

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.57
3Y (%)88.22
5Y (%)141.09
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)0.27

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.28
3Y (%)87.03
5Y (%)139.06
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.30

Nippon India Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.67
3Y (%)84.20
5Y (%)132.69
Fund Size (Cr)2120.59
ER (%)0.80

Motilal Oswal Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y (%)20.65
3Y (%)84.17
5Y (%)132.21
Fund Size (Cr)3004.72
ER (%)1.01

Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth

1Y (%)21.24
3Y (%)94.93
5Y (%)123.91
Fund Size (Cr)4236.59
ER (%)0.65
view more

Market News

More Market News
icon
Market Pulse