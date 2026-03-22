As we approach the end of this fiscal year, several Indian companies are gearing up for key corporate actions. Shares of Angel One, Power Finance Corporation, and Vedanta would be in special focus as these entities have declared interim dividends.

Meanwhile, TIL and Regal Entertainment have declared rights issues, while V2 Retail and Avax Apparels are set for stock splits.

Several firms are also preparing for bonus issues. To ensure you don’t miss out on these important developments, here’s a list of major corporate actions lined up for the upcoming week.

1. Castrol India announces final dividend

For the financial year ended December 2025, the firm will pay out a final dividend of Rs 5.25 per share of face value Rs 5.

The record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders has been fixed for March 23, and the approved shareholders will receive the dividend on or before April 27.

2. India Glycols to pay out interim dividend

For FY26, the company will pay out its first interim dividend of Rs 7.5 per equity share of face value Rs 5. The record date for the same has been fixed for March 23, and the payout will be completed within 30 days from the date of declaration.

3. Power Finance Corporation announces fourth interim dividend

The PSU’s board has approved its fourth interim dividend of Rs 3.25 for FY26. The amount is based on a face value of Rs 10 per equity share. For investors, the key date to note is March 23, as this is the record date.

The company has stated that the dividend will be credited to the eligible shareholders on or before April 16.

4. TIL rights issue record date March 23

TIL has fixed the record date of March 23 for determining the shareholders eligible for its rights issue. The company stated that the issue price is fixed at Rs 165 per share with a face value of Rs 10 per share.

The entitlement ratio for the issue is 11:64, which means for every 64 shares an investor holds, they have the right to buy 11 additional new shares at the discounted price. The issue will open on March 30 and close on April 8.

5. Kilitch Drugs bonus issue record date March 24

The pharma company has announced a bonus issue of equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, for which the record date has been fixed for March 24. This means that shareholders whose names appear in the company’s records as of the aforementioned date will receive the bonus shares.

The deemed date of allotment for the same has been set for March 25.

6. Times Green Energy bonus issue 1:1

The company has announced a 1:1 bonus issue, which means eligible shareholders will receive one additional fully paid-up equity share for every share they own. For the purpose of determining the shareholders eligible for this bonus issue, the record date has been fixed for March 24.

7. Gujarat Intrux announces interim dividend

The company’s board has announced its first interim dividend for FY26 at Rs 7.5 per share on a face value of Rs 10 each. The record date for the same has been fixed for March 25.

8. Regal Entertainment and Consultants rights issue

The NBFC has set the record date of March 25 for determining the shareholders eligible to apply for its rights issue. The rights issue price stands at Rs 14 with an entitlement ratio of 19:10.

The issue will open on April 7 and close on April 20.

9. V2 Retail announces 10:1 stock split

The apparel company has fixed the record date of March 26 to determine the shareholders eligible for its 10:1 split. Under the split, every one share of Rs 10 each would be subdivided into ten shares of Re 1 each.

10. Angel One declares second interim dividend

The brokerage has declared its second interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share of face value Re 1 per share. For determining the shareholders eligible for this payout, the record date has been set for March 27, while the payout would be completed on or before April 18.

11. Avax Apparels and Ornaments announces stock split

The company has fixed the record date of March 27 for its 2:1 stock split. Under the split, each share with a face value of Rs 10 each will be split into two shares with a face value of Rs 5 each.

12. Samvardhan Motherson to pay out Rs 0.35 interim dividend

For FY26, the automotive supplier will pay out an interim dividend of Rs 0.35 per equity share of face value Rs 1 each. The record date for the same has been set for March 27.

13. Vedanta to consider third interim dividend payout

The company’s board has scheduled a meeting for March 23 to consider and approve the payout of its third interim dividend for FY26. If declared, the record date for the same will be fixed for March 28.