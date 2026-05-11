Rising crude oil prices, latest developing worries around the West Asia conflict and growing concerns over India’s import bill triggered a sharp selling pressure in the Indian stock market today, May 11. Investors turned cautious right from the opening bell, dragging benchmark indices deep into the red.

Weak global cues, a spike in volatility and selling across sectors further added to the nervousness on Dalal Street. Moreover, the sharp selloff today was not limited to frontline stocks alone, as midcap and smallcap shares also saw broad-based weakness in the early trading hours.

Markets at this hour

At this hour, the Sensex was trading below 76,300, down over 1,000 points or 1.3%. Meanwhile, the Nifty slipped over 300 points, or 1.3%, to trade below 23,900.

The broader market also remained under pressure. The Nifty Midcap 100 index was trading lower by around 1%, while the Nifty Smallcap 250 index also declined nearly 1%.

Sectorally, all major indices were trading in the red.

Let’s take a look at the six major reasons behind today’s sharp market fall.

#PM Modi’s comments on fuel and spending

Investor sentiment also turned cautious after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to conserve fuel and reduce unnecessary spending amid the ongoing global uncertainty.

Speaking at an event in Hyderabad, Modi suggested measures such as work from home, avoiding non-essential foreign travel, delaying gold purchases and using public transport wherever possible.

He said, “We must make efforts to use only as much as is needed to save foreign currency and reduce the adverse effects of war crises.”

The comments sparked concerns that high oil prices and rising import costs may impact India’s current account deficit and consumption trends.

#Crude oil jumps above $105

One of the biggest triggers behind the market decline was the sharp rise in crude oil prices.

Oil prices surged after tension escalated again in West Asia. Brent crude rose 4.42% to $105.77 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 4.95% to $100.14 per barrel.

Concerns over the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz and uncertainty around negotiations between Iran and the United States have fuelled fears of supply disruptions in global oil markets.

Higher crude oil prices remain a major concern for India because the country imports a large portion of its oil requirements.

#Rupee crashes to 95 per dollar

The Indian rupee came under sharp pressure in early trade and slipped to the 95-per-dollar mark after crude oil prices surged amid fresh tensions in West Asia.

Market sentiment turned cautious after US President Donald Trump reportedly rejected Iran’s response to the US peace proposal, triggering concerns over further escalation in the region. The spike in crude oil prices also weighed on emerging market currencies, including the rupee.

“After US President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s response to the US Peace proposal, Brent oil rose higher, dollar index also higher and risky assets lower,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

He further added, “Israeli attacks on Lebanon continued while Hezbollah said it struck Israeli army camps with drones while the UAE also intercepted drones from Iran.”

#All sectors trading in the red

The selling pressure was visible across sectors.

In the Nifty sectoral indices, every major sector traded lower during the session. The Nifty Auto, Financial Services, Media, Realty and Oil & Gas indices declined over 1%.

The consumer durables sector saw sharper weakness and was down nearly 3% during the session.

#India VIX spikes sharply

Volatility also surged sharply in today’s trade.

India VIX, often referred to as the market’s fear gauge, jumped nearly 11% during the session. A sharp rise in VIX generally indicates growing nervousness among traders and expectations of bigger market swings.

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments, said, “VIX not being far from 17 is suggestive that traders continue to harbour volatility expectations. This prompts us to look at 24120 region with caution, even though it allowed a regrouping of bulls on Friday on anticipated lines.”

“Inability to float above the same could expose 23750-23540-23400, but a vertical fall is less expected today,” he added.

#Analysts warn of economic pressure

Market experts believe the current environment could create pressure on both growth and investor sentiment.

Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments, said, “The market will face pressure from two headwinds today. One, the expected resolution of the West Asia crisis has again slipped away following President Trump’s rejection of Iran’s letter.”

“Consequently Brent crude has again spiked to $105 potentially aggravating the current account deficit.” added Vijayakumar.

He further added, “PM Modi’s appeal to the nation to curb the consumption of petrol/diesel, gold, chemical fertilisers and edible oil and refrain from avoidable foreign travel is a crisis management response to the current account deficit problem caused by high crude prices.”

“This call for austerity has slightly negative implications for economic growth in FY27.”

#Heavyweights drag the market lower

Large-cap stocks also came under sharp selling pressure, pulling benchmark indices lower.

Among the major losers in the Sensex pack were Titan Company, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra and InterGlobe Aviation.

Titan fell over 6%, while SBI and InterGlobe Aviation also saw sharp declines during the session.