Indian markets are expected to open higher on Friday, supported by positive signals from GIFT Nifty. It is 0.11% higher in early trade.

Investors will closely track crude oil prices, the movement in the US dollar and developments in West Asia for fresh market direction. Trends in Asian markets and foreign investor activity will also remain in focus.

Meanwhile, the earnings season is likely to keep stock-specific action active as more companies announce their quarterly results and business outlook.

Previous session: Markets end higher

Indian stock markets ended Thursday’s session with gains. The Sensex jumped 790 points to close at 75,398, while the Nifty climbed 277 points and settled near the 23,700 mark at 23,690.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on May 15, 2026

Petrol price hike

The government on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre with immediate effect, bringing an end to speculation around a fuel price revision. This is the first increase in retail fuel prices in almost four years.

Stricter gold import norms

The Centre on Thursday introduced tighter rules for gold imports under the Advance Authorisation scheme. The new norms include stricter limits on import quantities, mandatory physical checks and regular reporting requirements as the government increases monitoring of bullion imports.

Asian markets

Asian markets started Friday’s session on a positive note, with most major indices trading in the green. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.89%, while the Topix index gained 1.18%. South Korea’s Kospi index moved up over 0.6%, crossing the 8,000 mark during trade, while the small-cap Kosdaq index slipped 0.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also traded higher, rising 0.42% in early deals.

US Market

US markets ended higher in the previous session. The Dow rose 370 points, or 0.75%, to close at 50,063.46. The S&P 500 also moved up 0.77% to settle at 7,501.24, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.88% and ended the session at 26,635.22.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.13% up at 9.02 on Friday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc.

Rupee

The rupee depreciated 0.05% to close at 95.76 to the dollar on May 14. This is a fresh low for the Indian currency.

Crude oil

Crude oil prices traded higher on Friday morning, extending recent gains. WTI crude climbed 0.84% to $102.01 per barrel, while Brent crude also moved up 0.83% to around $106.59 per barrel in early trade.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $4,627 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, June gold futures were trading at Rs 1,62,003 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Silver rate today

Silver rates are in focus. In the international market, silver (XAG/USD) was trading at around $82.95 per ounce.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs/FPIs) remained net buyers in the Indian market on May 14, purchasing shares worth Rs 187 crore. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also continued their buying activity, with net inflows of Rs 684 crore during the session.

Key sectoral gainers in last trading session

In the last trading session, the telecommunications sector gained 4.27%, emerging as one of the top-performing sectors. Non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.63%, while cable stocks advanced 3.53%. The services sector also ended higher, gaining 2.97% during the session.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, the Bharti Group gained 4.83%, while the Poddar Group rose 4.09% and the Essar Group advanced 3.99%.

On the losing side, the Williamson Magor Group declined 1.32%, HCL Group fell 1.62%, and the Pennar Group dropped 4.66% during the session.