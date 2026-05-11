GIFT Nifty is trading at 24,112, down 127 points or 0.53%, indicating a negative start for the Indian stock markets today.

Key factors such as the ongoing West Asia conflict, global market trends, movement in crude oil prices, and fluctuations in the dollar index are likely to influence market sentiment. Global cues, foreign investor activity, and trends in Asian markets will also remain in focus during today’s trading session.

On the domestic front, quarterly earnings announcements will also be closely watched by investors.

Previous session: Markets end lower

Indian stock markets ended lower on May 8. The Nifty slipped 150.50 points, or 0.62%, to close at 24,176.15, while the Sensex fell 516.33 points, or 0.66%, to settle at 77,328.19.

Key global and domestic cues to watch on May 11, 2026

Asian markets

Asian markets traded higher on Monday (early hours) amid rising geopolitical tension and higher crude oil prices. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.81%, while the Topix gained 0.32%. South Korea’s Kopsi touched a fresh record and climbed 3.67%, while the Kosdaq traded marginally higher. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.71%.

US Market

US stock futures traded lower in early trade on Monday. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 189 points, or 0.3%.

US stock markets ended higher on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.71% or 440.88 points to close at 26,247.08, while the S&P 500 rose 0.84% or 61.82 points to settle at 7,398.93. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 12.19 points, or 0.02%, to end the session at 49,609.16.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was trading 0.11% up at 98 on Monday morning. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 0.22% to close at 94.47 to the dollar on May 8.

Crude oil

Rising crude oil prices remain in focus amid escalating tension between the United States and Iran. In early Monday trade, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 3.67% to $99.04 per barrel, while Brent crude advanced 3.44% to $104.81 per barrel.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,111 crore on May 8. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities worth Rs 6,748 crore during the session.

Gold rate today

In the international market, gold was trading at $4,723 per ounce.

Gold prices in India remain in sharp focus. On the MCX, June 5, 2026, gold futures were trading at Rs 1,52,589 per 10 grams in the latest update.

Key sectoral gainers in last trading session

In the last trading session, the gems and jewellery sector emerged as one of the top gainers, rising 4.43%, followed by paints and pigments which gained 3.1%. Waste management stocks also saw strong momentum with a 3.04% rise, while the electronics sector advanced 2.28%.

Best and worst performing business group in last trading session

In the last trading session, the Yash Birla Group emerged as one of the top-performing business groups, gaining 5.54%, followed by the Jaipuria Group which rose 5.11%. The M P Birla Group advanced 3.47%, while the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise group gained 3.23%.

On the losing side, the Garware Group declined 2.09%, while the Arvind Mafatlal Group slipped 2.61%. The Indiabulls Group was among the top laggards, falling 3.23% during the session.