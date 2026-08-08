What is the share price of Kalyani Forge? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Forge is ₹640.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kalyani Forge? The Kalyani Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Forge? The market cap of Kalyani Forge is ₹232.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyani Forge? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Forge are ₹647.00 and ₹602.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyani Forge? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Forge is ₹847.00 and 52-week low of Kalyani Forge is ₹504.10 as on .

How has the Kalyani Forge performed historically in terms of returns? The Kalyani Forge has shown returns of 5.39% over the past day, -0.33% for the past month, 1.93% over 3 months, -8.84% over 1 year, 34.34% across 3 years, and 24.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyani Forge? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Forge are 24.99 and 2.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global