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Kalyani Forge Share Price

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BSE

KALYANI FORGE

Kalyani Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Kalyani Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹640.00 Closed
5.39₹ 32.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kalyani Forge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹602.55₹647.00
₹640.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹504.10₹847.00
₹640.00
Open Price
₹613.85
Prev. Close
₹607.25
Volume
324

Source: Dion Global

Kalyani Forge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kalyani Forge has declined 8.84% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyani Forge has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Kalyani Forge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kalyani Forge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5602.66605.08
10603.85606.13
20614.68608.55
50610.15609.71
100603.49612.99
200632.1623.03

Source: Dion Global

Kalyani Forge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kalyani Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kalyani Forge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTKalyani Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of The Unaudited Financial Results Fo
Jul 21, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTKalyani Forge - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 14, 2026, 07:45 PM IST ISTKalyani Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 14, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTKalyani Forge - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 11, 2026, 03:33 PM IST ISTKalyani Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Kalyani Forge

Kalyani Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1979PLC020959 and registration number is 020959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Rohini G Kalyani
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Viraj G Kalyani
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Abhijit Sen
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Gaurishankar N Kalyani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ajay Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jeevan Mahaldar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalyani Forge Share Price

What is the share price of Kalyani Forge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Forge is ₹640.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kalyani Forge?

The Kalyani Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Forge?

The market cap of Kalyani Forge is ₹232.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kalyani Forge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Forge are ₹647.00 and ₹602.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyani Forge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Forge is ₹847.00 and 52-week low of Kalyani Forge is ₹504.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kalyani Forge performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kalyani Forge has shown returns of 5.39% over the past day, -0.33% for the past month, 1.93% over 3 months, -8.84% over 1 year, 34.34% across 3 years, and 24.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kalyani Forge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Forge are 24.99 and 2.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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