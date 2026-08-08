Here's the live share price of Kalyani Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kalyani Forge has declined 8.84% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Kalyani Forge has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|602.66
|605.08
|10
|603.85
|606.13
|20
|614.68
|608.55
|50
|610.15
|609.71
|100
|603.49
|612.99
|200
|632.1
|623.03
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kalyani Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 41.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration Of The Unaudited Financial Results Fo
|Jul 21, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Forge - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:45 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 14, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Forge - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 11, 2026, 03:33 PM IST IST
|Kalyani Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Kalyani Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1979PLC020959 and registration number is 020959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 234.64 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Forge is ₹640.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyani Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kalyani Forge is ₹232.83 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kalyani Forge are ₹647.00 and ₹602.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Forge is ₹847.00 and 52-week low of Kalyani Forge is ₹504.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kalyani Forge has shown returns of 5.39% over the past day, -0.33% for the past month, 1.93% over 3 months, -8.84% over 1 year, 34.34% across 3 years, and 24.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kalyani Forge are 24.99 and 2.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.62 per annum.
Source: Dion Global