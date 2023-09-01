Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kalyani Forge Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KALYANI FORGE LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹404.40 Closed
519.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kalyani Forge Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹392.85₹404.40
₹404.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹181.30₹385.15
₹404.40
Open Price
₹404.40
Prev. Close
₹385.15
Volume
14,819

Kalyani Forge Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1408.25
  • R2412.1
  • R3419.8
  • Pivot
    400.55
  • S1396.7
  • S2389
  • S3385.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5211.13359.14
  • 10206.4336.89
  • 20202.93312.41
  • 50198.49285.55
  • 100188.82269.4
  • 200187.2252.92

Kalyani Forge Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

Kalyani Forge Ltd. Share Holdings

Kalyani Forge Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kalyani Forge Ltd.

Kalyani Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1979PLC020959 and registration number is 020959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Rohini G Kalyani
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. Viraj G Kalyani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhijit Sen
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pradip P Nadkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurishankar N Kalyani
    Director
  • Mr. Adit M Rathi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kalyani Forge Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kalyani Forge Ltd.?

The market cap of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is ₹147.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kalyani Forge Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is 42.2 and PB ratio of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kalyani Forge Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Forge Ltd. is ₹404.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kalyani Forge Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is ₹385.15 and 52-week low of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is ₹181.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data