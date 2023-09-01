Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kalyani Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1979 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1979PLC020959 and registration number is 020959. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 246.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is ₹147.12 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is 42.2 and PB ratio of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is 1.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kalyani Forge Ltd. is ₹404.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kalyani Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is ₹385.15 and 52-week low of Kalyani Forge Ltd. is ₹181.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.