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LGB Forge Share Price

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BSE

LGB FORGE

L G Balakrishnan Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of LGB Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.66 Closed
1.62₹ 0.09
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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LGB Forge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.55₹5.75
₹5.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.71₹11.79
₹5.66
Open Price
₹5.60
Prev. Close
₹5.57
Volume
33,540

Source: Dion Global

LGB Forge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, LGB Forge has declined 44.18% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, LGB Forge has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

LGB Forge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

LGB Forge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.595.62
105.655.63
205.695.64
505.785.86
1006.376.32
2007.347.2

Source: Dion Global

LGB Forge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, LGB Forge saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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LGB Forge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 27, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTLGB Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for LGB Forge Limited To Be Held On 10Th August 2026
Jul 20, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTLGB Forge - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 20, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTLGB Forge - Notice Of The 20Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 11, 2026, 06:15 AM IST ISTLGB Forge - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 16, 2026, 03:33 AM IST ISTLGB Forge - Cut-Off Date For E-Voting At The Annual General Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About LGB Forge

LGB Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TZ2006PLC012830 and registration number is 012830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. B Vijayakumar
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Rajsri Vijayakumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. A Sampath Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. S Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Rajaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Parthasarathy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sajeev Mathew Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murugesa Saravana Marthandam
    Independent Director

FAQs on LGB Forge Share Price

What is the share price of LGB Forge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LGB Forge is ₹5.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is LGB Forge?

The LGB Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LGB Forge?

The market cap of LGB Forge is ₹134.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of LGB Forge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of LGB Forge are ₹5.75 and ₹5.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LGB Forge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LGB Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LGB Forge is ₹11.79 and 52-week low of LGB Forge is ₹4.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the LGB Forge performed historically in terms of returns?

The LGB Forge has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, -10.02% for the past month, -28.63% over 3 months, -44.18% over 1 year, -15.1% across 3 years, and -9.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LGB Forge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LGB Forge are -60.86 and 8.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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