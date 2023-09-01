Follow Us

LGB Forge Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

LGB FORGE LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹10.15 Closed
4.640.45
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

LGB Forge Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.80₹10.15
₹10.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.45₹15.00
₹10.15
Open Price
₹9.90
Prev. Close
₹9.70
Volume
2,91,315

LGB Forge Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.27
  • R210.38
  • R310.62
  • Pivot
    10.03
  • S19.92
  • S29.68
  • S39.57

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.259.21
  • 1010.359.06
  • 2010.619.02
  • 5010.989.07
  • 10010.439.15
  • 20011.629.4

LGB Forge Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

LGB Forge Ltd. Share Holdings

LGB Forge Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About LGB Forge Ltd.

LGB Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TZ2006PLC012830 and registration number is 012830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Rajvirdhan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. B Vijayakumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rajsri Vijayakumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Sampathkumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. V Ragupathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. P V Ramakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Shanmugasundaram
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Murugesa Saravana Marthandam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sajeev Mathew Rajan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Parthasarathy
    Independent Director

FAQs on LGB Forge Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of LGB Forge Ltd.?

The market cap of LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹241.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LGB Forge Ltd.?

P/E ratio of LGB Forge Ltd. is -21.52 and PB ratio of LGB Forge Ltd. is 8.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of LGB Forge Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LGB Forge Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LGB Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹7.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

