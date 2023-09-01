Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|5.12
|15.16
|34.88
|30.47
|43.04
|116.47
|60.61
|1.03
|4.40
|11.66
|28.71
|12.34
|63.90
|63.90
|2.87
|4.45
|12.69
|22.05
|85.68
|297.55
|80.93
|9.10
|27.31
|88.37
|167.07
|243.60
|1,417.86
|457.77
|2.22
|-0.45
|12.72
|18.95
|19.53
|88.43
|88.43
|1.06
|-12.88
|8.27
|8.80
|-3.02
|240.03
|47.88
|-0.54
|-16.70
|-15.79
|18.11
|140.84
|1,362.92
|513.09
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
LGB Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TZ2006PLC012830 and registration number is 012830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 130.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹241.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of LGB Forge Ltd. is -21.52 and PB ratio of LGB Forge Ltd. is 8.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹10.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LGB Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹15.00 and 52-week low of LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹7.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.