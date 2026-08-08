What is the share price of LGB Forge? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LGB Forge is ₹5.66 as on .

What kind of stock is LGB Forge? The LGB Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of LGB Forge? The market cap of LGB Forge is ₹134.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of LGB Forge? Today’s highest and lowest price of LGB Forge are ₹5.75 and ₹5.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of LGB Forge? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LGB Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LGB Forge is ₹11.79 and 52-week low of LGB Forge is ₹4.71 as on .

How has the LGB Forge performed historically in terms of returns? The LGB Forge has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, -10.02% for the past month, -28.63% over 3 months, -44.18% over 1 year, -15.1% across 3 years, and -9.63% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of LGB Forge? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LGB Forge are -60.86 and 8.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global