What is the Market Cap of LGB Forge Ltd.? The market cap of LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹241.78 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of LGB Forge Ltd.? P/E ratio of LGB Forge Ltd. is -21.52 and PB ratio of LGB Forge Ltd. is 8.01 as on .

What is the share price of LGB Forge Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LGB Forge Ltd. is ₹10.15 as on .