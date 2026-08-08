Here's the live share price of LGB Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, LGB Forge has declined 44.18% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, LGB Forge has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.59
|5.62
|10
|5.65
|5.63
|20
|5.69
|5.64
|50
|5.78
|5.86
|100
|6.37
|6.32
|200
|7.34
|7.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, LGB Forge saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.81%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 29.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|LGB Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for LGB Forge Limited To Be Held On 10Th August 2026
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|LGB Forge - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 20, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|LGB Forge - Notice Of The 20Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 11, 2026, 06:15 AM IST IST
|LGB Forge - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 16, 2026, 03:33 AM IST IST
|LGB Forge - Cut-Off Date For E-Voting At The Annual General Meeting
Source: Dion Global
LGB Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/06/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27310TZ2006PLC012830 and registration number is 012830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for LGB Forge is ₹5.66 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LGB Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of LGB Forge is ₹134.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of LGB Forge are ₹5.75 and ₹5.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which LGB Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of LGB Forge is ₹11.79 and 52-week low of LGB Forge is ₹4.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The LGB Forge has shown returns of 1.62% over the past day, -10.02% for the past month, -28.63% over 3 months, -44.18% over 1 year, -15.1% across 3 years, and -9.63% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of LGB Forge are -60.86 and 8.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global