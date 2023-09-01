What is the Market Cap of EL Forge Ltd.? The market cap of EL Forge Ltd. is ₹23.37 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EL Forge Ltd.? P/E ratio of EL Forge Ltd. is -22.55 and PB ratio of EL Forge Ltd. is -0.38 as on .

What is the share price of EL Forge Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EL Forge Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on .