EL FORGE LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.50 Closed
3.320.37
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

EL Forge Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹10.58₹11.60
₹11.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.31₹14.67
₹11.50
Open Price
₹11.13
Prev. Close
₹11.13
Volume
34,031

EL Forge Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.87
  • R212.25
  • R312.89
  • Pivot
    11.23
  • S110.85
  • S210.21
  • S39.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.1510.98
  • 104.1310.66
  • 204.210.34
  • 504.5710.07
  • 1005.39.69
  • 2006.18.88

EL Forge Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.8016.1613.4123.3969.8769.8769.87
5.4915.4435.2330.8043.37117.3761.14
0.784.2311.3928.3812.2162.8862.88
2.733.8612.5521.8385.36296.4180.53
9.0027.2588.68167.49244.001,420.31458.94
1.77-0.7612.3118.6819.2687.7387.73
5.47-7.4911.4812.9617.6917.6917.69
1.67-12.728.719.73-2.33243.6148.91
1.56-15.13-14.4321.39134.42514.95321.66
-1.37-5.116.50-6.2234.94363.2799.69
16.3110.6325.157.71-3.68298.44153.33
7.20-1.3062.16101.75185.71588.07588.07
16.4550.7362.9262.59110.61156.0715.41
-1.229.5935.5160.0054.78145.6818.08
11.5614.9628.4817.23-18.15501.45569.35
2.45-0.81-13.0419.6818.6535.06355.38
-0.8523.40-7.20-7.20-21.62-41.02-75.35
21.4420.8730.2026.8013.28259.26152.77

EL Forge Ltd. Share Holdings

EL Forge Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About EL Forge Ltd.

EL Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103TN1934PLC000669 and registration number is 000669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. V Srikanth
    Chairman
  • Mr. K V Ramachandran
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mrs. Nivedita Lakshmi Ratan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shubha Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Balakrishnan
    Independent Director

FAQs on EL Forge Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of EL Forge Ltd.?

The market cap of EL Forge Ltd. is ₹23.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of EL Forge Ltd.?

P/E ratio of EL Forge Ltd. is -22.55 and PB ratio of EL Forge Ltd. is -0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of EL Forge Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EL Forge Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EL Forge Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EL Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EL Forge Ltd. is ₹14.67 and 52-week low of EL Forge Ltd. is ₹6.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.

