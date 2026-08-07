Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

EL Forge Share Price

NSE
BSE

EL FORGE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of EL Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.09 Closed
-0.88₹ -0.16
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

EL Forge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.00₹18.48
₹18.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.10₹23.50
₹18.09
Open Price
₹18.00
Prev. Close
₹18.25
Volume
7,662

Source: Dion Global

EL Forge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.1-19.2821.8921.72
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.435.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.532241.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.532.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.77.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.55.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.14.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.718.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.960.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.1-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.6-4.02
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, EL Forge has declined 19.28% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, EL Forge has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

EL Forge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

EL Forge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.3618.01
1018.3818.22
2018.6918.44
5018.4818.13
10016.5617.45
20016.2817.53

Source: Dion Global

EL Forge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, EL Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 59.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

EL Forge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:19 PM IST ISTEL Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 10:16 PM IST ISTEL Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 05, 2026, 10:13 PM IST ISTEL Forge - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Additional Independent Director
Jul 21, 2026, 09:10 PM IST ISTEL Forge - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 20, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTEL Forge - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About EL Forge

EL Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103TN1934PLC000669 and registration number is 000669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. V Srikanth
    Chairman
  • Mr. K V Ramachandran
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. K R Srihari
    Executive Director - Operations
  • Mrs. Ananya Srikanth
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shubha Ganesh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Balakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Vasudevan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Niranjan Sivan
    Independent Director

FAQs on EL Forge Share Price

What is the share price of EL Forge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EL Forge is ₹18.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is EL Forge?

The EL Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EL Forge?

The market cap of EL Forge is ₹36.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of EL Forge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of EL Forge are ₹18.48 and ₹18.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EL Forge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EL Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EL Forge is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of EL Forge is ₹12.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the EL Forge performed historically in terms of returns?

The EL Forge has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -2.95% for the past month, 17.47% over 3 months, -19.28% over 1 year, 21.89% across 3 years, and 21.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EL Forge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EL Forge are 15.10 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

EL Forge News

More EL Forge News
Market Pulse