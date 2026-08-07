Here's the live share price of EL Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.1
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.4
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.5
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.7
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.5
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.1
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.7
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.9
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.1
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.6
|-4.02
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, EL Forge has declined 19.28% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, EL Forge has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.36
|18.01
|10
|18.38
|18.22
|20
|18.69
|18.44
|50
|18.48
|18.13
|100
|16.56
|17.45
|200
|16.28
|17.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, EL Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 59.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:19 PM IST IST
|EL Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:16 PM IST IST
|EL Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:13 PM IST IST
|EL Forge - Board Meeting Outcome for Appointment Of Additional Independent Director
|Jul 21, 2026, 09:10 PM IST IST
|EL Forge - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 20, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|EL Forge - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
EL Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103TN1934PLC000669 and registration number is 000669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 80.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EL Forge is ₹18.09 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EL Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of EL Forge is ₹36.77 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of EL Forge are ₹18.48 and ₹18.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EL Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EL Forge is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of EL Forge is ₹12.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The EL Forge has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -2.95% for the past month, 17.47% over 3 months, -19.28% over 1 year, 21.89% across 3 years, and 21.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EL Forge are 15.10 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global