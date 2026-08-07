What is the share price of EL Forge? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EL Forge is ₹18.09 as on .

What kind of stock is EL Forge? The EL Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of EL Forge? The market cap of EL Forge is ₹36.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of EL Forge? Today’s highest and lowest price of EL Forge are ₹18.48 and ₹18.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of EL Forge? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EL Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EL Forge is ₹23.50 and 52-week low of EL Forge is ₹12.10 as on .

How has the EL Forge performed historically in terms of returns? The EL Forge has shown returns of -0.88% over the past day, -2.95% for the past month, 17.47% over 3 months, -19.28% over 1 year, 21.89% across 3 years, and 21.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of EL Forge? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of EL Forge are 15.10 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global