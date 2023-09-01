Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|5.80
|16.16
|13.41
|23.39
|69.87
|69.87
|69.87
|5.49
|15.44
|35.23
|30.80
|43.37
|117.37
|61.14
|0.78
|4.23
|11.39
|28.38
|12.21
|62.88
|62.88
|2.73
|3.86
|12.55
|21.83
|85.36
|296.41
|80.53
|9.00
|27.25
|88.68
|167.49
|244.00
|1,420.31
|458.94
|1.77
|-0.76
|12.31
|18.68
|19.26
|87.73
|87.73
|5.47
|-7.49
|11.48
|12.96
|17.69
|17.69
|17.69
|1.67
|-12.72
|8.71
|9.73
|-2.33
|243.61
|48.91
|1.56
|-15.13
|-14.43
|21.39
|134.42
|514.95
|321.66
|-1.37
|-5.11
|6.50
|-6.22
|34.94
|363.27
|99.69
|16.31
|10.63
|25.15
|7.71
|-3.68
|298.44
|153.33
|7.20
|-1.30
|62.16
|101.75
|185.71
|588.07
|588.07
|16.45
|50.73
|62.92
|62.59
|110.61
|156.07
|15.41
|-1.22
|9.59
|35.51
|60.00
|54.78
|145.68
|18.08
|11.56
|14.96
|28.48
|17.23
|-18.15
|501.45
|569.35
|2.45
|-0.81
|-13.04
|19.68
|18.65
|35.06
|355.38
|-0.85
|23.40
|-7.20
|-7.20
|-21.62
|-41.02
|-75.35
|21.44
|20.87
|30.20
|26.80
|13.28
|259.26
|152.77
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
EL Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/07/1934 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L34103TN1934PLC000669 and registration number is 000669. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 40.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of EL Forge Ltd. is ₹23.37 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of EL Forge Ltd. is -22.55 and PB ratio of EL Forge Ltd. is -0.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for EL Forge Ltd. is ₹11.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which EL Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of EL Forge Ltd. is ₹14.67 and 52-week low of EL Forge Ltd. is ₹6.31 as on Sep 01, 2023.