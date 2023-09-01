Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Krishanveer Forge Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KRISHANVEER FORGE LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | BSE
₹64.00 Closed
0.420.27
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Krishanveer Forge Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹60.55₹64.00
₹64.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.70₹83.80
₹64.00
Open Price
₹63.00
Prev. Close
₹63.73
Volume
6,337

Krishanveer Forge Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R165.15
  • R266.3
  • R368.6
  • Pivot
    62.85
  • S161.7
  • S259.4
  • S358.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 546.6865.29
  • 1046.966.9
  • 2045.0266.5
  • 5043.3160.87
  • 10043.9655
  • 20046.5250.48

Krishanveer Forge Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.229.5935.5160.0054.78145.6818.08
5.4915.4435.2330.8043.37117.3761.14
0.784.2311.3928.3812.2162.8862.88
2.733.8612.5521.8385.36296.4180.53
9.0027.2588.68167.49244.001,420.31458.94
1.77-0.7612.3118.6819.2687.7387.73
5.47-7.4911.4812.9617.6917.6917.69
1.67-12.728.719.73-2.33243.6148.91
1.56-15.13-14.4321.39134.42514.95321.66
-1.37-5.116.50-6.2234.94363.2799.69
16.3110.6325.157.71-3.68298.44153.33
7.20-1.3062.16101.75185.71588.07588.07
16.4550.7362.9262.59110.61156.0715.41
11.5614.9628.4817.23-18.15501.45569.35
5.8016.1613.4123.3969.8769.8769.87
2.45-0.81-13.0419.6818.6535.06355.38
-0.8523.40-7.20-7.20-21.62-41.02-75.35
21.4420.8730.2026.8013.28259.26152.77

Krishanveer Forge Ltd. Share Holdings

Krishanveer Forge Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Krishanveer Forge Ltd.

Krishanveer Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PN1990PLC056985 and registration number is 056985. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 67.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Krishankumar Jindal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nitin Rajore
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ratanlal Tikaram Goel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Santhanam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishanveer Forge Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Krishanveer Forge Ltd.?

The market cap of Krishanveer Forge Ltd. is ₹70.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Krishanveer Forge Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Krishanveer Forge Ltd. is 21.67 and PB ratio of Krishanveer Forge Ltd. is 1.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Krishanveer Forge Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishanveer Forge Ltd. is ₹64.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishanveer Forge Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishanveer Forge Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishanveer Forge Ltd. is ₹83.80 and 52-week low of Krishanveer Forge Ltd. is ₹35.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data