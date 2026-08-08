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Krishanveer Forge Share Price

NSE
BSE

KRISHANVEER FORGE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Krishanveer Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹149.40 Closed
-1.48₹ -2.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Krishanveer Forge Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹144.10₹156.00
₹149.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹106.00₹184.00
₹149.40
Open Price
₹156.00
Prev. Close
₹151.65
Volume
3,367

Source: Dion Global

Krishanveer Forge Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Krishanveer Forge has gained 17.55% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishanveer Forge has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Krishanveer Forge Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Krishanveer Forge Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.07154.58
10150.79153.4
20154.78153.21
50147.55148.57
100136.09142.38
200136.37135.66

Source: Dion Global

Krishanveer Forge Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Krishanveer Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Krishanveer Forge Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTKrishanveer Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTKrishanveer Forge - Corporate Action - Board Fixes Record Date
Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST ISTKrishanveer Forge - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTKrishanveer Forge - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 04:55 PM IST ISTKrishanveer Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En

Source: Dion Global

About Krishanveer Forge

Krishanveer Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PN1990PLC056985 and registration number is 056985. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Krishankumar Jindal
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Nitin Shyam Rajore
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ratanlal Tikaram Goel
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sudha Santhanam
    Independent Director

FAQs on Krishanveer Forge Share Price

What is the share price of Krishanveer Forge?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishanveer Forge is ₹149.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Krishanveer Forge?

The Krishanveer Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Krishanveer Forge?

The market cap of Krishanveer Forge is ₹163.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Krishanveer Forge?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishanveer Forge are ₹156.00 and ₹144.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Krishanveer Forge?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishanveer Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishanveer Forge is ₹184.00 and 52-week low of Krishanveer Forge is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Krishanveer Forge performed historically in terms of returns?

The Krishanveer Forge has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -9.59% for the past month, 19.71% over 3 months, 17.55% over 1 year, 23.68% across 3 years, and 19.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Krishanveer Forge?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishanveer Forge are 14.46 and 3.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.01 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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