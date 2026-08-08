Here's the live share price of Krishanveer Forge along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Krishanveer Forge has gained 17.55% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Krishanveer Forge has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.07
|154.58
|10
|150.79
|153.4
|20
|154.78
|153.21
|50
|147.55
|148.57
|100
|136.09
|142.38
|200
|136.37
|135.66
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Krishanveer Forge remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Krishanveer Forge - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Krishanveer Forge - Corporate Action - Board Fixes Record Date
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:57 PM IST IST
|Krishanveer Forge - Results - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Krishanveer Forge - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 04:55 PM IST IST
|Krishanveer Forge - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter En
Source: Dion Global
Krishanveer Forge Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/06/1990 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PN1990PLC056985 and registration number is 056985. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Forging, pressing, stamping and roll-forming of metal; powder metallurgy. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 89.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Krishanveer Forge is ₹149.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishanveer Forge is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Krishanveer Forge is ₹163.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Krishanveer Forge are ₹156.00 and ₹144.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Krishanveer Forge stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Krishanveer Forge is ₹184.00 and 52-week low of Krishanveer Forge is ₹106.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Krishanveer Forge has shown returns of -1.48% over the past day, -9.59% for the past month, 19.71% over 3 months, 17.55% over 1 year, 23.68% across 3 years, and 19.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Krishanveer Forge are 14.46 and 3.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.01 per annum.
Source: Dion Global