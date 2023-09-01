What is the Market Cap of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd.? The market cap of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹293.58 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd.? P/E ratio of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is 44.84 and PB ratio of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is 3.65 as on .

What is the share price of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹139.80 as on .