What is the share price of Hilton Metal Forging? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hilton Metal Forging is ₹21.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Hilton Metal Forging? The Hilton Metal Forging is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hilton Metal Forging? The market cap of Hilton Metal Forging is ₹109.37 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hilton Metal Forging? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hilton Metal Forging are ₹21.39 and ₹21.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hilton Metal Forging? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hilton Metal Forging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hilton Metal Forging is ₹46.56 and 52-week low of Hilton Metal Forging is ₹13.50 as on .

How has the Hilton Metal Forging performed historically in terms of returns? The Hilton Metal Forging has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -13.58% for the past month, -11.68% over 3 months, -54.91% over 1 year, -45.62% across 3 years, and 14.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hilton Metal Forging? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hilton Metal Forging are 31.76 and 0.65 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global