HILTON METAL FORGING LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | NSE
₹139.80 Closed
0.650.9
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹135.15₹139.95
₹139.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.00₹174.00
₹139.80
Open Price
₹139.90
Prev. Close
₹138.90
Volume
47,760

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1140.25
  • R2142.5
  • R3145.05
  • Pivot
    137.7
  • S1135.45
  • S2132.9
  • S3130.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 568.12140.25
  • 1069.84142.85
  • 2070.29147.6
  • 5066.91152.86
  • 10054.55146.35
  • 20045.86125.68

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.54-16.70-15.7918.11140.841,362.92513.09
5.1215.1634.8830.4743.04116.4760.61
1.034.4011.6628.7112.3463.9063.90
2.874.4512.6922.0585.68297.5580.93
9.1027.3188.37167.07243.601,417.86457.77
2.22-0.4512.7218.9519.5388.4388.43
1.06-12.888.278.80-3.02240.0347.88
15.3410.9324.547.98-3.79298.04140.28
17.2552.0364.8662.05110.73156.4417.22
-0.61-10.93-12.37-29.74-41.79138.10133.33
-7.7910.9484.4289.3312.70453.61350.79
-6.08-6.44-26.065.635.635.635.63
-3.42-7.09-12.62-32.91-38.63256.311.38
2.9420.696.06-4.11-18.60-41.67-75.18

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. Share Holdings

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
07 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingRight issue of equity shares

About Hilton Metal Forging Ltd.

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH2005PLC154986 and registration number is 154986. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Yuvraj Malhotra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Ravindra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nikita Natwarlal Moradia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sukesh Kumar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Prithivish Mundra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vivek Sharma
    Additional Director
  • Mr. Priyam Chaturvedi
    Additional Director

FAQs on Hilton Metal Forging Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd.?

The market cap of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹293.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is 44.84 and PB ratio of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹139.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹174.00 and 52-week low of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

