Here's the live share price of Hilton Metal Forging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hilton Metal Forging has declined 54.91% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Hilton Metal Forging has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|21.61
|21.23
|10
|21.57
|21.51
|20
|22.44
|21.88
|50
|21.98
|22.13
|100
|21.62
|23.16
|200
|26.6
|28.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hilton Metal Forging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Hilton Metal Forging - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:21 PM IST IST
|Hilton Metal Forging - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:03 PM IST IST
|Hilton Metal Forging - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 22, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Hilton Metal Forging - Notice Of EGM Dated 15Th July 2026
|Jun 18, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Hilton Metal Forging - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 18Th June 2026 By The Board Of Director
Source: Dion Global
Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH2005PLC154986 and registration number is 154986. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hilton Metal Forging is ₹21.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hilton Metal Forging is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hilton Metal Forging is ₹109.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hilton Metal Forging are ₹21.39 and ₹21.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hilton Metal Forging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hilton Metal Forging is ₹46.56 and 52-week low of Hilton Metal Forging is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hilton Metal Forging has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -13.58% for the past month, -11.68% over 3 months, -54.91% over 1 year, -45.62% across 3 years, and 14.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hilton Metal Forging are 31.76 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global