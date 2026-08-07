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Hilton Metal Forging Share Price

NSE
BSE

HILTON METAL FORGING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Hilton Metal Forging along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹21.25 Closed
0.81₹ 0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hilton Metal Forging Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹21.00₹21.39
₹21.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.50₹46.56
₹21.25
Open Price
₹21.00
Prev. Close
₹21.08
Volume
2,058

Source: Dion Global

Hilton Metal Forging Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hilton Metal Forging has declined 54.91% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Hilton Metal Forging has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Hilton Metal Forging Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hilton Metal Forging Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
521.6121.23
1021.5721.51
2022.4421.88
5021.9822.13
10021.6223.16
20026.628.43

Source: Dion Global

Hilton Metal Forging Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hilton Metal Forging remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Hilton Metal Forging Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTHilton Metal Forging - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jul 15, 2026, 11:21 PM IST ISTHilton Metal Forging - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of EGM
Jul 15, 2026, 11:03 PM IST ISTHilton Metal Forging - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 22, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTHilton Metal Forging - Notice Of EGM Dated 15Th July 2026
Jun 18, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTHilton Metal Forging - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 18Th June 2026 By The Board Of Director

Source: Dion Global

About Hilton Metal Forging

Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH2005PLC154986 and registration number is 154986. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 230.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.70 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yuvraj Malhotra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Khajuria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Himanshi Mota
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suryakanth Mayani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Hilton Metal Forging Share Price

What is the share price of Hilton Metal Forging?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hilton Metal Forging is ₹21.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hilton Metal Forging?

The Hilton Metal Forging is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hilton Metal Forging?

The market cap of Hilton Metal Forging is ₹109.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hilton Metal Forging?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hilton Metal Forging are ₹21.39 and ₹21.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hilton Metal Forging?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hilton Metal Forging stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hilton Metal Forging is ₹46.56 and 52-week low of Hilton Metal Forging is ₹13.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hilton Metal Forging performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hilton Metal Forging has shown returns of 0.81% over the past day, -13.58% for the past month, -11.68% over 3 months, -54.91% over 1 year, -45.62% across 3 years, and 14.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hilton Metal Forging?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hilton Metal Forging are 31.76 and 0.65 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hilton Metal Forging News

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