Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.54
|-16.70
|-15.79
|18.11
|140.84
|1,362.92
|513.09
|5.12
|15.16
|34.88
|30.47
|43.04
|116.47
|60.61
|1.03
|4.40
|11.66
|28.71
|12.34
|63.90
|63.90
|2.87
|4.45
|12.69
|22.05
|85.68
|297.55
|80.93
|9.10
|27.31
|88.37
|167.07
|243.60
|1,417.86
|457.77
|2.22
|-0.45
|12.72
|18.95
|19.53
|88.43
|88.43
|1.06
|-12.88
|8.27
|8.80
|-3.02
|240.03
|47.88
|15.34
|10.93
|24.54
|7.98
|-3.79
|298.04
|140.28
|17.25
|52.03
|64.86
|62.05
|110.73
|156.44
|17.22
|-0.61
|-10.93
|-12.37
|-29.74
|-41.79
|138.10
|133.33
|-7.79
|10.94
|84.42
|89.33
|12.70
|453.61
|350.79
|-6.08
|-6.44
|-26.06
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|5.63
|-3.42
|-7.09
|-12.62
|-32.91
|-38.63
|256.31
|1.38
|2.94
|20.69
|6.06
|-4.11
|-18.60
|-41.67
|-75.18
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|07 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Right issue of equity shares
Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28900MH2005PLC154986 and registration number is 154986. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 84.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹293.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is 44.84 and PB ratio of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is 3.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹139.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹174.00 and 52-week low of Hilton Metal Forging Ltd. is ₹57.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.