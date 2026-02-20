The GIFT Nifty indicates that the domestic indices will open on a subdued note. Here are updates on all the stocks that made headlines ahead of the budget. You can check these stocks to stay informed about all key developments.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 365 points or 1.41% lower at 25,454, while the BSE Sensex dipped 1,236 points or 1.48% to close at 82,498.

Stocks to watch, February 20, 2026

REC-PFC

With a combined loan book of over Rs 11 lakh crore and deep exposure to India’s power and infrastructure build-out, the government has formally set the merger of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) into execution mode, constituting a high-level committee and a dedicated working group to drive the integration of the two state-run lenders.

Adani Group

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has urged Navi Mumbai International Airport to ensure compliance with Right of Way (RoW) provisions under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and allow telecom operators to deploy their own network infrastructure at the Navi Mumbai International Airport.

In a February 16 letter to Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, the DoT said NMIA qualifies as a ‘public entity’ under the Telecom Act, 2023, and therefore must allow carriers to deploy the network.

Swiggy

Swiggy has decided to shut down Snacc, its dedicated app for 15-minute food deliveries, barely a year after its launch. Snacc had been operating as a pilot only in Bengaluru and Gurugram and had not expanded significantly in the 12 months since launch.

The app served Indian breakfast, coffee, bakery items, beverages, eggs and protein, with tie-ups with brands such as The Whole Truth in select sub-categories, and the rest sourced from third-party food providers.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (AL) is targeting a 25% market share in the light commercial vehicles (LCV) segment. The company plans to achieve this by launching new products and expanding its dealership network in growth markets, particularly in Western India.

This year, AL intends to introduce new passenger LCVs and expand its offerings in the goods segment, an area where it currently lacks presence. This includes entering the bio-fuel segment (CNG plus petrol) in FY27, which is in demand in states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. AL’s market share is at 20%.

Nykaa

FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent firm of Nykaa, has entered into a strategic partnership with South Korea’s APR Corporation to launch the skincare brand Medicube in India, marking the brand’s omnichannel debut in the country.

The brand has built global traction on the back of viral products across collagen, PDRN and pore-care segments. The brand will be available exclusively on Nykaa’s online platforms and select offline stores starting February 20.

Aurobindo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma said that it has received tax demand orders totalling Rs 169.83 crore from the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department over refunds granted earlier to the company, according to an exchange filing.

The total disputed amount includes Rs 84.91 crore towards GST and an equivalent penalty of Rs 84.91 crore. The company said it received the orders on February 18, 2026.

GHV Infra Projects

GHV Infra Projects has received a work order worth about Rs 123 crore from Enmas EPC Power Projects for the supply of grid-connected rooftop solar plants, according to the company’s regulatory filing.

The order involves the supply of all materials required for 28.83 MWp grid-connected rooftop solar (RTS) plants for 14,416 SC and ST consumers.

RailTel Corporation

RailTel Corporation of India has secured an order worth about Rs 35.6 crore for a railway signalling project after receiving a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the Deputy Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer.

The project involves the provision of MSDAC and other associated works, including suitable indoor alterations in EI/RRI/PI stations in the Prayagraj division of North Central Railway. The work is to be completed within 24 months from the date of the LoA, with execution scheduled up to 17 February 2028.

Novartis India

After more than a year of negotiations, homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital is in final-stage talks to acquire a majority stake in Novartis India from its Swiss parent, Novartis AG, Moneycontrol reported.

“ChrysCapital has been the sole player in the fray for several months and is now gearing to pick up a controlling stake in Novartis India,” a source told the publication.

CIE Automotive India

CIE Automotive India reported a 10.4% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit for the third quarter, with earnings rising to Rs 204.3 crore compared with Rs 185 crore in the same period last year. Its net revenue for the quarter grew 13.4% to Rs 2,393 crore from Rs 2,110 crore a year earlier, reflecting steady demand across segments.