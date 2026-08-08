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Maiden Forgings Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAIDEN FORGINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Maiden Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.70 Closed
0.70₹ 0.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maiden Forgings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.00₹104.89
₹104.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹63.52₹108.00
₹104.70
Open Price
₹104.89
Prev. Close
₹103.97
Volume
22,000

Source: Dion Global

Maiden Forgings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maiden Forgings has gained 27.06% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Maiden Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Maiden Forgings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maiden Forgings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
598.54101.72
1096.4298.96
2091.9694.69
5084.1588.5
10082.885.7
20084.3583.9

Source: Dion Global

Maiden Forgings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maiden Forgings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maiden Forgings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 12:13 AM IST ISTMaiden Forgings - Outcome Of Analysts / Investors'''''''' Meeting Held On July 28, 2026
Jul 21, 2026, 10:58 PM IST ISTMaiden Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 21, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTMaiden Forgings - Intimation For The Commencement Of Operation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Jul 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTMaiden Forgings - Intimation For The Commencement Of Operation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And
Jul 07, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTMaiden Forgings - Disclosure Of Strong Operational Performance For Q1 Of FY 2026-27 Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing

Source: Dion Global

About Maiden Forgings

Maiden Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29810DL2005PLC132913 and registration number is 132913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nishant Garg
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nivedita Garg
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Urvi Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Rastogi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maiden Forgings Share Price

What is the share price of Maiden Forgings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maiden Forgings is ₹104.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maiden Forgings?

The Maiden Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maiden Forgings?

The market cap of Maiden Forgings is ₹148.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maiden Forgings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maiden Forgings are ₹104.89 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maiden Forgings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maiden Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maiden Forgings is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Maiden Forgings is ₹63.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maiden Forgings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maiden Forgings has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, 23.55% for the past month, 31.7% over 3 months, 27.06% over 1 year, 6.92% across 3 years, and 11.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maiden Forgings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maiden Forgings are 29.63 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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