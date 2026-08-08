What is the share price of Maiden Forgings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maiden Forgings is ₹104.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Maiden Forgings? The Maiden Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maiden Forgings? The market cap of Maiden Forgings is ₹148.80 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maiden Forgings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maiden Forgings are ₹104.89 and ₹101.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maiden Forgings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maiden Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maiden Forgings is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Maiden Forgings is ₹63.52 as on .

How has the Maiden Forgings performed historically in terms of returns? The Maiden Forgings has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, 23.55% for the past month, 31.7% over 3 months, 27.06% over 1 year, 6.92% across 3 years, and 11.83% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maiden Forgings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maiden Forgings are 29.63 and 1.83 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global