Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Maiden Forgings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAIDEN FORGINGS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Bright Bars | Smallcap | BSE
₹123.00 Closed
14.8415.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maiden Forgings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.00₹126.00
₹123.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.03₹115.14
₹123.00
Open Price
₹106.10
Prev. Close
₹107.11
Volume
3,20,000

Maiden Forgings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1130.67
  • R2138.33
  • R3150.67
  • Pivot
    118.33
  • S1110.67
  • S298.33
  • S390.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 511.97103.06
  • 105.9999.58
  • 202.9995.49
  • 501.288.96
  • 1000.60
  • 2000.30

Maiden Forgings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
32.4643.0295.24105.48105.48105.48105.48
-4.18-2.52-3.25-7.994.66295.1642.86
4.1125.9750.9934.91-10.59406.6725.27
-0.20-6.1811.4114.43-8.46127.6134.96
04.9615.5227.2781.14209.36560.80
5.231.655.621.65-11.3776.1728.15
0-1.02-20.17-37.3213.549.61-0.76

Maiden Forgings Ltd. Share Holdings

Maiden Forgings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results

About Maiden Forgings Ltd.

Steel - Bright Bars

Management

  • Mr. Nishant Garg
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Urvi Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhilash Rastogi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maiden Forgings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maiden Forgings Ltd.?

The market cap of Maiden Forgings Ltd. is ₹174.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maiden Forgings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maiden Forgings Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Maiden Forgings Ltd. is 4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maiden Forgings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maiden Forgings Ltd. is ₹123.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maiden Forgings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maiden Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maiden Forgings Ltd. is ₹115.14 and 52-week low of Maiden Forgings Ltd. is ₹54.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data