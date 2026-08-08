Here's the live share price of Maiden Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maiden Forgings has gained 27.06% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Maiden Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|98.54
|101.72
|10
|96.42
|98.96
|20
|91.96
|94.69
|50
|84.15
|88.5
|100
|82.8
|85.7
|200
|84.35
|83.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maiden Forgings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.15%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:13 AM IST IST
|Maiden Forgings - Outcome Of Analysts / Investors'''''''' Meeting Held On July 28, 2026
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:58 PM IST IST
|Maiden Forgings - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Maiden Forgings - Intimation For The Commencement Of Operation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Jul 21, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Maiden Forgings - Intimation For The Commencement Of Operation Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Maiden Forgings - Disclosure Of Strong Operational Performance For Q1 Of FY 2026-27 Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing
Source: Dion Global
Maiden Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/02/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U29810DL2005PLC132913 and registration number is 132913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 231.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maiden Forgings is ₹104.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maiden Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maiden Forgings is ₹148.80 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maiden Forgings are ₹104.89 and ₹101.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maiden Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maiden Forgings is ₹108.00 and 52-week low of Maiden Forgings is ₹63.52 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maiden Forgings has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, 23.55% for the past month, 31.7% over 3 months, 27.06% over 1 year, 6.92% across 3 years, and 11.83% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maiden Forgings are 29.63 and 1.83 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global