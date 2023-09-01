What is the Market Cap of Amforge Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹11.16 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amforge Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Amforge Industries Ltd. is 64.77 and PB ratio of Amforge Industries Ltd. is 0.89 as on .

What is the share price of Amforge Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹7.76 as on .