Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Amforge Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

AMFORGE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | BSE
₹7.76 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Amforge Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹7.76₹8.40
₹7.76
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.35₹8.36
₹7.76
Open Price
₹8.00
Prev. Close
₹7.76
Volume
40,479

Amforge Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.19
  • R28.61
  • R38.83
  • Pivot
    7.97
  • S17.55
  • S27.33
  • S36.91

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.027.04
  • 107.026.76
  • 207.016.52
  • 506.96.16
  • 1006.835.96
  • 2006.995.94

Amforge Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
21.4420.8730.2026.8013.28259.26152.77
5.4915.4435.2330.8043.37117.3761.14
0.784.2311.3928.3812.2162.8862.88
2.733.8612.5521.8385.36296.4180.53
9.0027.2588.68167.49244.001,420.31458.94
1.77-0.7612.3118.6819.2687.7387.73
5.47-7.4911.4812.9617.6917.6917.69
1.67-12.728.719.73-2.33243.6148.91
1.56-15.13-14.4321.39134.42514.95321.66
-1.37-5.116.50-6.2234.94363.2799.69
16.3110.6325.157.71-3.68298.44153.33
7.20-1.3062.16101.75185.71588.07588.07
16.4550.7362.9262.59110.61156.0715.41
-1.229.5935.5160.0054.78145.6818.08
11.5614.9628.4817.23-18.15501.45569.35
5.8016.1613.4123.3969.8769.8769.87
2.45-0.81-13.0419.6818.6535.06355.38
-0.8523.40-7.20-7.20-21.62-41.02-75.35

Amforge Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Amforge Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Amforge Industries Ltd.

Amforge Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1971PLC015119 and registration number is 015119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Hudson D �costa
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Puneet Y Makar
    Director
  • Mr. Ajit P Walwaikar
    Director
  • Ms. Archana M Soi
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay R Patel
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil K Aggarwal
    Director

FAQs on Amforge Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Amforge Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹11.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Amforge Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Amforge Industries Ltd. is 64.77 and PB ratio of Amforge Industries Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Amforge Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹7.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amforge Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amforge Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹8.36 and 52-week low of Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data