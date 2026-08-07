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Amforge Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

AMFORGE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Amforge Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.56 Closed
-0.54₹ -0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Amforge Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.25₹5.88
₹5.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.20₹10.79
₹5.56
Open Price
₹5.72
Prev. Close
₹5.59
Volume
1,872

Source: Dion Global

Amforge Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Amforge Industries		-6.71-22.78-33.97-22.78-42.08-4.938.20
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Amforge Industries has declined 42.08% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Amforge Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Amforge Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Amforge Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.145.83
106.256.05
206.596.36
507.226.92
1007.517.29
2007.767.75

Source: Dion Global

Amforge Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Amforge Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Amforge Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 05:34 AM IST ISTAmforge Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For
Jul 13, 2026, 11:05 PM IST ISTAmforge Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 04:29 AM IST ISTAmforge Industries - Contact Details Of KMP As Required Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
May 29, 2026, 04:06 AM IST ISTAmforge Industries - Submission Of Annual Audited Financial Results Alongwith Audit Report For The Fourth Quarter And Year En
May 29, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTAmforge Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Amforge Industries

Amforge Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1971PLC015119 and registration number is 015119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jayesh V. Thakkar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Puneet Yogiraj Makar
    Director
  • Ms. Archana Makar Soi
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Rajaram Posam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Navin Chandramani Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ajit Pandurang Walwaikar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Amforge Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Amforge Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amforge Industries is ₹5.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Amforge Industries?

The Amforge Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amforge Industries?

The market cap of Amforge Industries is ₹8.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Amforge Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Amforge Industries are ₹5.88 and ₹5.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amforge Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amforge Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amforge Industries is ₹10.79 and 52-week low of Amforge Industries is ₹5.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Amforge Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Amforge Industries has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -22.78% for the past month, -33.97% over 3 months, -42.08% over 1 year, -4.93% across 3 years, and 8.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amforge Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amforge Industries are -25.50 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Amforge Industries News

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