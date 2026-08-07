What is the share price of Amforge Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amforge Industries is ₹5.56 as on .

What kind of stock is Amforge Industries? The Amforge Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Amforge Industries? The market cap of Amforge Industries is ₹8.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Amforge Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Amforge Industries are ₹5.88 and ₹5.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Amforge Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amforge Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amforge Industries is ₹10.79 and 52-week low of Amforge Industries is ₹5.20 as on .

How has the Amforge Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Amforge Industries has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -22.78% for the past month, -33.97% over 3 months, -42.08% over 1 year, -4.93% across 3 years, and 8.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Amforge Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amforge Industries are -25.50 and 0.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global