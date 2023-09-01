Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Amforge Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1971PLC015119 and registration number is 015119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹11.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Amforge Industries Ltd. is 64.77 and PB ratio of Amforge Industries Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹7.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amforge Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹8.36 and 52-week low of Amforge Industries Ltd. is ₹4.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.