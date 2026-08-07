Here's the live share price of Amforge Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Amforge Industries
|-6.71
|-22.78
|-33.97
|-22.78
|-42.08
|-4.93
|8.20
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Amforge Industries has declined 42.08% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Amforge Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.14
|5.83
|10
|6.25
|6.05
|20
|6.59
|6.36
|50
|7.22
|6.92
|100
|7.51
|7.29
|200
|7.76
|7.75
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Amforge Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:34 AM IST IST
|Amforge Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:05 PM IST IST
|Amforge Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 04:29 AM IST IST
|Amforge Industries - Contact Details Of KMP As Required Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosur
|May 29, 2026, 04:06 AM IST IST
|Amforge Industries - Submission Of Annual Audited Financial Results Alongwith Audit Report For The Fourth Quarter And Year En
|May 29, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|Amforge Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 28Th May, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Amforge Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/04/1971 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910MH1971PLC015119 and registration number is 015119. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Amforge Industries is ₹5.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amforge Industries is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Amforge Industries is ₹8.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Amforge Industries are ₹5.88 and ₹5.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Amforge Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Amforge Industries is ₹10.79 and 52-week low of Amforge Industries is ₹5.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Amforge Industries has shown returns of -0.54% over the past day, -22.78% for the past month, -33.97% over 3 months, -42.08% over 1 year, -4.93% across 3 years, and 8.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Amforge Industries are -25.50 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global