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Pradeep Metals Share Price

NSE
BSE

PRADEEP METALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Pradeep Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹524.95 Closed
1.21₹ 6.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Pradeep Metals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹509.75₹536.05
₹524.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹205.00₹596.00
₹524.95
Open Price
₹509.75
Prev. Close
₹518.65
Volume
1,250

Source: Dion Global

Pradeep Metals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Pradeep Metals has gained 72.31% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Pradeep Metals has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Pradeep Metals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Pradeep Metals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5517.78514.51
10514.61515.78
20517.28516.99
50503.9496.54
100436.81450.47
200352.22390.08

Source: Dion Global

Pradeep Metals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Pradeep Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Pradeep Metals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTPradeep Metals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 08, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTPradeep Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 07, 2026, 07:02 PM IST ISTPradeep Metals - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTPradeep Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Aug 05, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTPradeep Metals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.

Source: Dion Global

About Pradeep Metals

Pradeep Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC026191 and registration number is 026191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 327.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Kewal Krishan Nohria
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Neeru Pradeep Goyal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Goyal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jayavardhan Dhar Diwan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartick Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nandita Nagpal Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Advait Kurlekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pradeep Metals Share Price

What is the share price of Pradeep Metals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradeep Metals is ₹524.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Pradeep Metals?

The Pradeep Metals is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pradeep Metals?

The market cap of Pradeep Metals is ₹906.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Pradeep Metals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Pradeep Metals are ₹536.05 and ₹509.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pradeep Metals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradeep Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradeep Metals is ₹596.00 and 52-week low of Pradeep Metals is ₹205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Pradeep Metals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Pradeep Metals has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 0.26% for the past month, 35.45% over 3 months, 72.31% over 1 year, 47.08% across 3 years, and 47.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pradeep Metals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pradeep Metals are 29.88 and 5.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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