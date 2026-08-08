Here's the live share price of Pradeep Metals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Pradeep Metals has gained 72.31% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Pradeep Metals has outperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|517.78
|514.51
|10
|514.61
|515.78
|20
|517.28
|516.99
|50
|503.9
|496.54
|100
|436.81
|450.47
|200
|352.22
|390.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Pradeep Metals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.33%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 26.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Pradeep Metals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 08, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Pradeep Metals - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:02 PM IST IST
|Pradeep Metals - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Pradeep Metals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Pradeep Metals - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Source: Dion Global
Pradeep Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC026191 and registration number is 026191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 327.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradeep Metals is ₹524.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pradeep Metals is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Pradeep Metals is ₹906.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Pradeep Metals are ₹536.05 and ₹509.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradeep Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradeep Metals is ₹596.00 and 52-week low of Pradeep Metals is ₹205.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Pradeep Metals has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 0.26% for the past month, 35.45% over 3 months, 72.31% over 1 year, 47.08% across 3 years, and 47.71% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pradeep Metals are 29.88 and 5.52 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.
Source: Dion Global