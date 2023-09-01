Follow Us

Pradeep Metals Ltd. Share Price

PRADEEP METALS LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | BSE
₹161.45 Closed
-1.37-2.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Pradeep Metals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹160.00₹164.80
₹161.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹105.65₹209.00
₹161.45
Open Price
₹164.80
Prev. Close
₹163.70
Volume
4,503

Pradeep Metals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1164.53
  • R2167.07
  • R3169.33
  • Pivot
    162.27
  • S1159.73
  • S2157.47
  • S3154.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5120.66162.87
  • 10120.53163.66
  • 20116.87164.51
  • 50116.55164.34
  • 100107.25163.96
  • 200103.72157.13

Pradeep Metals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.37-5.116.50-6.2234.94363.2799.69
5.4915.4435.2330.8043.37117.3761.14
0.784.2311.3928.3812.2162.8862.88
2.733.8612.5521.8385.36296.4180.53
9.0027.2588.68167.49244.001,420.31458.94
1.77-0.7612.3118.6819.2687.7387.73
5.47-7.4911.4812.9617.6917.6917.69
1.67-12.728.719.73-2.33243.6148.91
1.56-15.13-14.4321.39134.42514.95321.66
16.3110.6325.157.71-3.68298.44153.33
7.20-1.3062.16101.75185.71588.07588.07
16.4550.7362.9262.59110.61156.0715.41
-1.229.5935.5160.0054.78145.6818.08
11.5614.9628.4817.23-18.15501.45569.35
5.8016.1613.4123.3969.8769.8769.87
2.45-0.81-13.0419.6818.6535.06355.38
-0.8523.40-7.20-7.20-21.62-41.02-75.35
21.4420.8730.2026.8013.28259.26152.77

Pradeep Metals Ltd. Share Holdings

Pradeep Metals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Pradeep Metals Ltd.

Pradeep Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC026191 and registration number is 026191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradeep Goyal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Kewal Krishan Nohria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neeru Pradeep Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhinav Goyal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayavardhan Dhar Diwan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kartick Maheshwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Nandita Nagpal Vohra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Advait Kurlekar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Pradeep Metals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Pradeep Metals Ltd.?

The market cap of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is ₹278.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Pradeep Metals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is 15.87 and PB ratio of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Pradeep Metals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradeep Metals Ltd. is ₹161.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pradeep Metals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradeep Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is ₹209.00 and 52-week low of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is ₹105.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

