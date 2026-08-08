What is the share price of Pradeep Metals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradeep Metals is ₹524.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Pradeep Metals? The Pradeep Metals is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Pradeep Metals? The market cap of Pradeep Metals is ₹906.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Pradeep Metals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Pradeep Metals are ₹536.05 and ₹509.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Pradeep Metals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradeep Metals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradeep Metals is ₹596.00 and 52-week low of Pradeep Metals is ₹205.00 as on .

How has the Pradeep Metals performed historically in terms of returns? The Pradeep Metals has shown returns of 1.21% over the past day, 0.26% for the past month, 35.45% over 3 months, 72.31% over 1 year, 47.08% across 3 years, and 47.71% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Pradeep Metals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Pradeep Metals are 29.88 and 5.52 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.48 per annum.

Source: Dion Global