Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Pradeep Metals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/01/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1982PLC026191 and registration number is 026191. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 207.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is ₹278.82 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is 15.87 and PB ratio of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is 2.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Pradeep Metals Ltd. is ₹161.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Pradeep Metals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is ₹209.00 and 52-week low of Pradeep Metals Ltd. is ₹105.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.