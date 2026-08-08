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Shree Metalloys Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHREE METALLOYS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Shree Metalloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.00 Closed
0.78₹ 0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shree Metalloys Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.00₹40.00
₹39.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹27.94₹62.29
₹39.00
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹38.70
Volume
398

Source: Dion Global

Shree Metalloys Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shree Metalloys has gained 5.52% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Metalloys has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Shree Metalloys Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shree Metalloys Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
538.6238.09
1038.538.25
2038.0238.37
5039.0239.06
10040.2840.24
20042.140.89

Source: Dion Global

Shree Metalloys Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shree Metalloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shree Metalloys Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTShree Metalloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Jul 30, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTShree Metalloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:41 AM IST ISTShree Metalloys - Result- Audited Finucial Result For 31.03.2026
May 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST ISTShree Metalloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors.
May 22, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTShree Metalloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors

Source: Dion Global

About Shree Metalloys

Shree Metalloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023471 and registration number is 023471. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pratik R Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Govindlal M Dudani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Radheshyam L Kabra
    Non Executive Director & CFO
  • Ms. Leena Vijayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tagaram L Chowdhary
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Shingi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shree Metalloys Share Price

What is the share price of Shree Metalloys?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Metalloys is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shree Metalloys?

The Shree Metalloys is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Metalloys?

The market cap of Shree Metalloys is ₹20.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Metalloys?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Metalloys are ₹40.00 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Metalloys?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Metalloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Metalloys is ₹62.29 and 52-week low of Shree Metalloys is ₹27.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shree Metalloys performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shree Metalloys has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 7.85% for the past month, -2.86% over 3 months, 5.52% over 1 year, 10.34% across 3 years, and 8.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Metalloys?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Metalloys are 14.16 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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