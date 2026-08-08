What is the share price of Shree Metalloys? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Metalloys is ₹39.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Shree Metalloys? The Shree Metalloys is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Metalloys? The market cap of Shree Metalloys is ₹20.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shree Metalloys? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Metalloys are ₹40.00 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Metalloys? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Metalloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Metalloys is ₹62.29 and 52-week low of Shree Metalloys is ₹27.94 as on .

How has the Shree Metalloys performed historically in terms of returns? The Shree Metalloys has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 7.85% for the past month, -2.86% over 3 months, 5.52% over 1 year, 10.34% across 3 years, and 8.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shree Metalloys? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Metalloys are 14.16 and 1.78 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global