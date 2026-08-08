Here's the live share price of Shree Metalloys along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shree Metalloys has gained 5.52% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Shree Metalloys has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|38.62
|38.09
|10
|38.5
|38.25
|20
|38.02
|38.37
|50
|39.02
|39.06
|100
|40.28
|40.24
|200
|42.1
|40.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shree Metalloys remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 28.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Shree Metalloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Shree Metalloys - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:41 AM IST IST
|Shree Metalloys - Result- Audited Finucial Result For 31.03.2026
|May 31, 2026, 12:24 AM IST IST
|Shree Metalloys - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors.
|May 22, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Shree Metalloys - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors
Source: Dion Global
Shree Metalloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023471 and registration number is 023471. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 103.73 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Metalloys is ₹39.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Metalloys is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shree Metalloys is ₹20.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shree Metalloys are ₹40.00 and ₹39.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Metalloys stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Metalloys is ₹62.29 and 52-week low of Shree Metalloys is ₹27.94 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shree Metalloys has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 7.85% for the past month, -2.86% over 3 months, 5.52% over 1 year, 10.34% across 3 years, and 8.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shree Metalloys are 14.16 and 1.78 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global