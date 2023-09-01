Follow Us

Shree Metalloys Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHREE METALLOYS LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | BSE
₹31.74 Closed
2.390.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shree Metalloys Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.45₹32.20
₹31.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.30₹50.90
₹31.74
Open Price
₹30.21
Prev. Close
₹31.00
Volume
1,452

Shree Metalloys Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.81
  • R233.88
  • R335.56
  • Pivot
    31.13
  • S130.06
  • S228.38
  • S327.31

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 529.7831.04
  • 1029.331.17
  • 2028.8931.17
  • 5028.0631.94
  • 10026.632.83
  • 20026.0332.34

Shree Metalloys Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.45-0.81-13.0419.6818.6535.06355.38
5.4915.4435.2330.8043.37117.3761.14
0.784.2311.3928.3812.2162.8862.88
2.733.8612.5521.8385.36296.4180.53
9.0027.2588.68167.49244.001,420.31458.94
1.77-0.7612.3118.6819.2687.7387.73
5.47-7.4911.4812.9617.6917.6917.69
1.67-12.728.719.73-2.33243.6148.91
1.56-15.13-14.4321.39134.42514.95321.66
-1.37-5.116.50-6.2234.94363.2799.69
16.3110.6325.157.71-3.68298.44153.33
7.20-1.3062.16101.75185.71588.07588.07
16.4550.7362.9262.59110.61156.0715.41
-1.229.5935.5160.0054.78145.6818.08
11.5614.9628.4817.23-18.15501.45569.35
5.8016.1613.4123.3969.8769.8769.87
-0.8523.40-7.20-7.20-21.62-41.02-75.35
21.4420.8730.2026.8013.28259.26152.77

Shree Metalloys Ltd. Share Holdings

Shree Metalloys Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shree Metalloys Ltd.

Shree Metalloys Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120GJ1994PLC023471 and registration number is 023471. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of metal and non-metal waste and scrap. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 48.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pratik R Kabra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Govindlal Mangilal Dudani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tagaram L Chowdhary
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Leena Vijayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Radheshyam L Kabra
    Non Executive Director & CFO

FAQs on Shree Metalloys Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shree Metalloys Ltd.?

The market cap of Shree Metalloys Ltd. is ₹16.68 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shree Metalloys Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shree Metalloys Ltd. is 54.54 and PB ratio of Shree Metalloys Ltd. is 2.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shree Metalloys Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shree Metalloys Ltd. is ₹31.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shree Metalloys Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shree Metalloys Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shree Metalloys Ltd. is ₹50.90 and 52-week low of Shree Metalloys Ltd. is ₹25.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

