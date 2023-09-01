Follow Us

Samrat Forgings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAMRAT FORGINGS LTD.

Sector : Forgings | Smallcap | BSE
₹300.00 Closed
-0.65-1.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:33 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Samrat Forgings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹291.00₹301.90
₹300.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.55₹325.00
₹300.00
Open Price
₹301.90
Prev. Close
₹301.95
Volume
440

Samrat Forgings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1304.27
  • R2308.53
  • R3315.17
  • Pivot
    297.63
  • S1293.37
  • S2286.73
  • S3282.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5117.48291.48
  • 10115.04290.55
  • 20113.43290.9
  • 50108.39281.16
  • 100126.12254.08
  • 200137.91217.77

Samrat Forgings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.20-1.3062.16101.75185.71588.07588.07
5.4915.4435.2330.8043.37117.3761.14
0.784.2311.3928.3812.2162.8862.88
2.733.8612.5521.8385.36296.4180.53
9.0027.2588.68167.49244.001,420.31458.94
1.77-0.7612.3118.6819.2687.7387.73
5.47-7.4911.4812.9617.6917.6917.69
1.67-12.728.719.73-2.33243.6148.91
1.56-15.13-14.4321.39134.42514.95321.66
-1.37-5.116.50-6.2234.94363.2799.69
16.3110.6325.157.71-3.68298.44153.33
16.4550.7362.9262.59110.61156.0715.41
-1.229.5935.5160.0054.78145.6818.08
11.5614.9628.4817.23-18.15501.45569.35
5.8016.1613.4123.3969.8769.8769.87
2.45-0.81-13.0419.6818.6535.06355.38
-0.8523.40-7.20-7.20-21.62-41.02-75.35
21.4420.8730.2026.8013.28259.26152.77

Samrat Forgings Ltd. Share Holdings

Samrat Forgings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Samrat Forgings Ltd.

Samrat Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1981PLC056444 and registration number is 004522. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh M Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Bindu Chowdhary
    Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Ajay K Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Chander Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Niveta R Sharma
    Director

FAQs on Samrat Forgings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Samrat Forgings Ltd.?

The market cap of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is ₹150.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Samrat Forgings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is 28.64 and PB ratio of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is 5.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Samrat Forgings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samrat Forgings Ltd. is ₹300.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samrat Forgings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samrat Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is ₹102.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

