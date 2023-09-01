Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Samrat Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Chattisgarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1981PLC056444 and registration number is 004522. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 139.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is ₹150.00 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is 28.64 and PB ratio of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is 5.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samrat Forgings Ltd. is ₹300.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samrat Forgings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is ₹325.00 and 52-week low of Samrat Forgings Ltd. is ₹102.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.