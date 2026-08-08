Here's the live share price of Samrat Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Samrat Forgings
|-1.78
|-9.28
|2.38
|6.97
|-25.86
|-9.49
|6.35
|Bharat Forge
|3.35
|7.69
|14.21
|43.24
|95.40
|35.72
|24.01
|Sona BLW Precision Forgings
|6.53
|22.00
|41.51
|54.41
|82.06
|13.77
|11.28
|Happy Forgings
|13.54
|25.50
|32.23
|66.27
|92.01
|22.11
|12.73
|CIE Automotive India
|0.28
|-12.04
|-14.81
|-4.41
|2.54
|-5.43
|9.38
|Ramkrishna Forgings
|11.55
|27.95
|16.76
|26.64
|25.70
|7.23
|31.03
|Rolex Rings
|14.17
|10.50
|5.54
|21.73
|13.76
|-9.67
|6.03
|Uniparts India
|12.13
|25.42
|46.85
|62.58
|137.31
|7.75
|8.65
|M M Forgings
|13.27
|25.41
|24.31
|37.07
|101.97
|5.64
|10.38
|AMIC Forging
|8.10
|4.05
|28.04
|49.79
|37.78
|97.28
|50.33
|Pradeep Metals
|1.17
|0.26
|35.45
|75.28
|72.31
|47.08
|47.71
|Kalyani Forge
|5.48
|-0.33
|1.93
|5.61
|-8.84
|34.34
|24.71
|Krishanveer Forge
|-1.03
|-9.59
|19.71
|10.83
|17.55
|23.68
|19.62
|Maiden Forgings
|5.66
|23.55
|31.70
|18.98
|27.06
|6.92
|11.83
|Smiths & Founders (India)
|-1.02
|55.85
|196.12
|191.37
|187.90
|60.04
|53.73
|LGB Forge
|2.91
|-10.02
|-28.63
|-23.41
|-44.18
|-15.10
|-9.63
|Hilton Metal Forging
|-2.61
|-13.58
|-11.68
|-14.73
|-54.91
|-45.62
|14.09
|Advance Technoforge
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-18.53
|-6.60
|-4.02
|EL Forge
|-1.58
|-2.95
|17.47
|6.10
|-19.28
|21.89
|21.72
|Shree Metalloys
|1.38
|7.85
|-2.86
|-23.83
|5.52
|10.34
|8.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Samrat Forgings has declined 25.86% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Samrat Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|225.16
|217.73
|10
|220.78
|220.42
|20
|225.84
|223.84
|50
|227.47
|224.1
|100
|215.14
|223.89
|200
|234.83
|235.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Samrat Forgings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Samrat Forgings - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
|Jul 04, 2026, 11:30 PM IST IST
|Samrat Forgings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|Samrat Forgings - Audited Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST IST
|Samrat Forgings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 22, 2026, 10:39 PM IST IST
|Samrat Forgings - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Ye
Source: Dion Global
Samrat Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1981PLC056444 and registration number is 004522. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 202.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samrat Forgings is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samrat Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Samrat Forgings is ₹107.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Samrat Forgings are ₹215.00 and ₹199.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samrat Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samrat Forgings is ₹323.95 and 52-week low of Samrat Forgings is ₹162.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Samrat Forgings has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, -9.28% for the past month, 2.38% over 3 months, -25.86% over 1 year, -9.49% across 3 years, and 6.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samrat Forgings are 24.50 and 2.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global