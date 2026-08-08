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Samrat Forgings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAMRAT FORGINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Samrat Forgings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹215.00 Closed
2.90₹ 6.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Samrat Forgings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹199.00₹215.00
₹215.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹162.10₹323.95
₹215.00
Open Price
₹208.95
Prev. Close
₹208.95
Volume
9

Source: Dion Global

Samrat Forgings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Samrat Forgings		-1.78-9.282.386.97-25.86-9.496.35
Bharat Forge		3.357.6914.2143.2495.4035.7224.01
Sona BLW Precision Forgings		6.5322.0041.5154.4182.0613.7711.28
Happy Forgings		13.5425.5032.2366.2792.0122.1112.73
CIE Automotive India		0.28-12.04-14.81-4.412.54-5.439.38
Ramkrishna Forgings		11.5527.9516.7626.6425.707.2331.03
Rolex Rings		14.1710.505.5421.7313.76-9.676.03
Uniparts India		12.1325.4246.8562.58137.317.758.65
M M Forgings		13.2725.4124.3137.07101.975.6410.38
AMIC Forging		8.104.0528.0449.7937.7897.2850.33
Pradeep Metals		1.170.2635.4575.2872.3147.0847.71
Kalyani Forge		5.48-0.331.935.61-8.8434.3424.71
Krishanveer Forge		-1.03-9.5919.7110.8317.5523.6819.62
Maiden Forgings		5.6623.5531.7018.9827.066.9211.83
Smiths & Founders (India)		-1.0255.85196.12191.37187.9060.0453.73
LGB Forge		2.91-10.02-28.63-23.41-44.18-15.10-9.63
Hilton Metal Forging		-2.61-13.58-11.68-14.73-54.91-45.6214.09
Advance Technoforge		-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-18.53-6.60-4.02
EL Forge		-1.58-2.9517.476.10-19.2821.8921.72
Shree Metalloys		1.387.85-2.86-23.835.5210.348.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Samrat Forgings has declined 25.86% compared to peers like Bharat Forge (95.40%), Sona BLW Precision Forgings (82.06%), Happy Forgings (92.01%). From a 5 year perspective, Samrat Forgings has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Forge (24.01%) and Sona BLW Precision Forgings (11.28%).

Samrat Forgings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Samrat Forgings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5225.16217.73
10220.78220.42
20225.84223.84
50227.47224.1
100215.14223.89
200234.83235.62

Source: Dion Global

Samrat Forgings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Samrat Forgings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 3.30%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 21.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Samrat Forgings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTSamrat Forgings - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ende
Jul 04, 2026, 11:30 PM IST ISTSamrat Forgings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTSamrat Forgings - Audited Results For The Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 11:16 PM IST ISTSamrat Forgings - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 22, 2026, 10:39 PM IST ISTSamrat Forgings - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Ye

Source: Dion Global

About Samrat Forgings

Samrat Forgings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/05/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28910PB1981PLC056444 and registration number is 004522. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Forgings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 202.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rakesh M Kumar
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Bindu Chowdhary
    Director
  • Mrs. Ritu Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Siddarth Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Chander Sharma
    Director
  • Ms. Niveta Sharma
    Director
  • Mrs. Amita Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Dhananjay Lakhanpal
    Director

FAQs on Samrat Forgings Share Price

What is the share price of Samrat Forgings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samrat Forgings is ₹215.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Samrat Forgings?

The Samrat Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samrat Forgings?

The market cap of Samrat Forgings is ₹107.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Samrat Forgings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Samrat Forgings are ₹215.00 and ₹199.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samrat Forgings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samrat Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samrat Forgings is ₹323.95 and 52-week low of Samrat Forgings is ₹162.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Samrat Forgings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Samrat Forgings has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, -9.28% for the past month, 2.38% over 3 months, -25.86% over 1 year, -9.49% across 3 years, and 6.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samrat Forgings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samrat Forgings are 24.50 and 2.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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