What is the share price of Samrat Forgings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Samrat Forgings is ₹215.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Samrat Forgings? The Samrat Forgings is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Samrat Forgings? The market cap of Samrat Forgings is ₹107.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Samrat Forgings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Samrat Forgings are ₹215.00 and ₹199.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Samrat Forgings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Samrat Forgings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Samrat Forgings is ₹323.95 and 52-week low of Samrat Forgings is ₹162.10 as on .

How has the Samrat Forgings performed historically in terms of returns? The Samrat Forgings has shown returns of 2.9% over the past day, -9.28% for the past month, 2.38% over 3 months, -25.86% over 1 year, -9.49% across 3 years, and 6.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Samrat Forgings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Samrat Forgings are 24.50 and 2.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global