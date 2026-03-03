Here's the live share price of A-1 along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of A-1 has gained 68.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 117.01%.
A-1’s current P/E of 446.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|A-1
|9.75
|-24.02
|-60.28
|6.35
|113.23
|44.12
|68.19
|Deepak Nitrite
|-2.62
|-6.58
|1.60
|-12.32
|-16.50
|-5.37
|-0.68
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-4.45
|-6.14
|8.97
|-19.99
|9.57
|-5.41
|3.70
|Tanfac Industries
|2.24
|-2.58
|2.87
|-14.34
|34.41
|62.51
|72.98
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.45
|-6.20
|-2.61
|1.07
|22.74
|24.86
|65.54
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|2.02
|-1.27
|5.58
|2.16
|69.09
|28.13
|30.96
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|-3.50
|0.27
|-10.96
|-25.46
|-7.01
|2.56
|9.15
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|-4.47
|9.19
|-3.69
|-19.17
|-24.20
|-21.88
|1.84
|POCL Enterprises
|-7.41
|1.35
|0.17
|-23.66
|5.82
|93.32
|85.44
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|-0.78
|3.08
|-35.51
|10.19
|806.79
|140.17
|105.27
|Alufluoride
|-0.81
|1.74
|6.03
|1.08
|13.40
|12.84
|11.64
|National Peroxide
|3.68
|5.46
|-19.59
|-33.09
|-26.78
|-23.02
|-14.53
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|-0.31
|-13.11
|-6.90
|-19.05
|0.02
|-2.83
|12.14
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|-4.98
|-4.42
|-6.01
|-24.53
|-28.05
|-8.97
|5.23
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|-1.95
|-15.06
|-37.47
|-32.07
|-48.33
|-7.62
|10.34
|Shentracon Chemicals
|5.00
|20.40
|90.55
|241.50
|241.50
|50.59
|27.84
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-1.92
|-16.67
|-24.29
|-24.89
|-47.63
|-16.78
|-10.44
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.47
|57.68
|23.75
|34.99
|Zinema Media and Entertainment
|0
|10.13
|50.74
|4.40
|31.44
|26.43
|26.23
|Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition
|-3.25
|-8.23
|-16.45
|-8.47
|-13.25
|-1.48
|6.66
Over the last one year, A-1 has gained 113.23% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-16.50%), Archean Chemical Industries (9.57%), Tanfac Industries (34.41%). From a 5 year perspective, A-1 has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-0.68%) and Archean Chemical Industries (3.70%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.19
|24.14
|10
|24.12
|24.62
|20
|26.72
|26.85
|50
|35.21
|32.56
|100
|39.21
|33.91
|200
|28.33
|29.76
In the latest quarter, A-1 remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 6.71%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 26, 2026, 3:35 PM IST
|A-1 - Business Update On Electric Mobility Initiative "Yellow EV" By Associate A-1 Sureja Industries.
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:56 PM IST
|A-1 - INTEGRATED FILING (FINANCIAL) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:51 PM IST
|A-1 - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Financial Results, Appointment Of New Member In Audit Committee, Took Note Of Com
|Feb 10, 2026, 8:46 PM IST
|A-1 - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December,2025
|Feb 02, 2026, 11:15 PM IST
|A-1 - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results, Take Note Of Compliances, Add Members In Audit Committee
A-1 Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119GJ2004PLC044011 and registration number is 044011. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 331.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A-1 is ₹23.98 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The A-1 is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of A-1 is ₹1,103.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of A-1 are ₹23.98 and ₹23.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A-1 stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A-1 is ₹70.41 and 52-week low of A-1 is ₹10.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The A-1 has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -34.93% for the past month, -65.94% over 3 months, 117.01% over 1 year, 43.09% across 3 years, and 68.19% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A-1 are 446.55 and 13.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.