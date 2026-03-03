Facebook Pixel Code
Here's the live share price of A-1 along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹23.98 Closed
-4.99₹ -1.26
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

A-1 Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹23.98₹23.98
₹23.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.90₹70.41
₹23.98
Open Price
₹23.98
Prev. Close
₹25.24
Volume
76,113

Over the last 5 years, the share price of A-1 has gained 68.19% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 117.01%.

A-1’s current P/E of 446.55x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

A-1 Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
A-1		9.75-24.02-60.286.35113.2344.1268.19
Deepak Nitrite		-2.62-6.581.60-12.32-16.50-5.37-0.68
Archean Chemical Industries		-4.45-6.148.97-19.999.57-5.413.70
Tanfac Industries		2.24-2.582.87-14.3434.4162.5172.98
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.45-6.20-2.611.0722.7424.8665.54
Indo Borax & Chemicals		2.02-1.275.582.1669.0928.1330.96
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		-3.500.27-10.96-25.46-7.012.569.15
Ganesh Benzoplast		-4.479.19-3.69-19.17-24.20-21.881.84
POCL Enterprises		-7.411.350.17-23.665.8293.3285.44
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		-0.783.08-35.5110.19806.79140.17105.27
Alufluoride		-0.811.746.031.0813.4012.8411.64
National Peroxide		3.685.46-19.59-33.09-26.78-23.02-14.53
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		-0.31-13.11-6.90-19.050.02-2.8312.14
Saboo Sodium Chloro		-4.98-4.42-6.01-24.53-28.05-8.975.23
Vasundhara Rasayans		-1.95-15.06-37.47-32.07-48.33-7.6210.34
Shentracon Chemicals		5.0020.4090.55241.50241.5050.5927.84
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-1.92-16.67-24.29-24.89-47.63-16.78-10.44
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4757.6823.7534.99
Zinema Media and Entertainment		010.1350.744.4031.4426.4326.23
Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition		-3.25-8.23-16.45-8.47-13.25-1.486.66

Over the last one year, A-1 has gained 113.23% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-16.50%), Archean Chemical Industries (9.57%), Tanfac Industries (34.41%). From a 5 year perspective, A-1 has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-0.68%) and Archean Chemical Industries (3.70%).

A-1 Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

A-1 Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.1924.14
1024.1224.62
2026.7226.85
5035.2132.56
10039.2133.91
20028.3329.76

A-1 Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, A-1 remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 6.71%, and public shareholding moved up to 23.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

A-1 Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 26, 2026, 3:35 PM ISTA-1 - Business Update On Electric Mobility Initiative "Yellow EV" By Associate A-1 Sureja Industries.
Feb 10, 2026, 8:56 PM ISTA-1 - INTEGRATED FILING (FINANCIAL) FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025
Feb 10, 2026, 8:51 PM ISTA-1 - Board Meeting Outcome for Approval Of Financial Results, Appointment Of New Member In Audit Committee, Took Note Of Com
Feb 10, 2026, 8:46 PM ISTA-1 - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended On 31St December,2025
Feb 02, 2026, 11:15 PM ISTA-1 - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results, Take Note Of Compliances, Add Members In Audit Committee

About A-1

A-1 Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24119GJ2004PLC044011 and registration number is 044011. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 331.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harshadkumar Naranbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Naranbhai Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Utkarsh Harshadkumar Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Krishna Utkarsh Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anant Jitendra Patel
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Lajju Hemang Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chirag Rajnikant Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nitin Rikhavbhai Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Somnath Dave
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Natverlal Thakkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on A-1 Share Price

What is the share price of A-1?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for A-1 is ₹23.98 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is A-1?

The A-1 is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of A-1?

The market cap of A-1 is ₹1,103.08 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of A-1?

Today’s highest and lowest price of A-1 are ₹23.98 and ₹23.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of A-1?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which A-1 stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of A-1 is ₹70.41 and 52-week low of A-1 is ₹10.90 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the A-1 performed historically in terms of returns?

The A-1 has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -34.93% for the past month, -65.94% over 3 months, 117.01% over 1 year, 43.09% across 3 years, and 68.19% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of A-1?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of A-1 are 446.55 and 13.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

A-1 News

