TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

TECIL CHEMICALS & HYDRO POWER LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹16.25 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.25₹16.67
₹16.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.01₹39.22
₹16.25
Open Price
₹16.67
Prev. Close
₹16.25
Volume
0

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.53
  • R216.81
  • R316.95
  • Pivot
    16.39
  • S116.11
  • S215.97
  • S315.69

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.6817.15
  • 103.7617.48
  • 202.8818.09
  • 503.1120.19
  • 1003.640
  • 2003.320

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. Share Holdings

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd.

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1945PLC001206 and registration number is 001206. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Varghese Kurian
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Lizhyamma Kurian
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaji Mathew Kalladayil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijayakumar P P
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Biju Thundil Madhavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Toby Antony
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parameswaran Radhakrishnan Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Sankara Panicker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd.?

The market cap of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is ₹30.82 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd.?

P/E ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is -22.89 and PB ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is -1.77 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is ₹39.22 and 52-week low of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is ₹16.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.

