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TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Share Price

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BSE

TECIL CHEMICALS & HYDRO POWER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.21 Closed
-2.02₹ -0.19
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.02₹9.39
₹9.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.71₹22.55
₹9.21
Open Price
₹9.39
Prev. Close
₹9.40
Volume
3,612

Source: Dion Global

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power has declined 50.38% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
510.110.12
109.9710.09
2010.0310.17
5010.9210.81
10011.8912.08
20015.0514.52

Source: Dion Global

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.76%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTTECIL Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 A
Jul 24, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTTECIL Chemicals - Revised Intimation Regarding Communication To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form For Furnishing
Jul 23, 2026, 05:03 PM IST ISTTECIL Chemicals - Intimation Regarding Communication To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form
Jul 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTTECIL Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 01, 2026, 05:52 AM IST ISTTECIL Chemicals - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Compensation Amount Towards Land Acquisition By The State Government For T

Source: Dion Global

About TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1945PLC001206 and registration number is 001206. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Varghese Kurian
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Lizhyamma Kurian
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shaji Mathew Kalladayil
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijayakumar P P
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Biju Thundil Madhavan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parameswaran Radhakrishnan Nair
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prem Kumar Sankara Panicker
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jeeben Varghese Kurian
    Executive Director & CEO

FAQs on TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Share Price

What is the share price of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹9.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power?

The TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power?

The market cap of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹17.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power?

Today’s highest and lowest price of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power are ₹9.39 and ₹9.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹22.55 and 52-week low of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹8.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power performed historically in terms of returns?

The TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -11.27% for the past month, -31.78% over 3 months, -50.38% over 1 year, -22.65% across 3 years, and -16.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power are 0.00 and -3.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power News

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