Here's the live share price of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power has declined 50.38% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|10.1
|10.12
|10
|9.97
|10.09
|20
|10.03
|10.17
|50
|10.92
|10.81
|100
|11.89
|12.08
|200
|15.05
|14.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.76%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 46.21% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|TECIL Chemicals - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 A
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|TECIL Chemicals - Revised Intimation Regarding Communication To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form For Furnishing
|Jul 23, 2026, 05:03 PM IST IST
|TECIL Chemicals - Intimation Regarding Communication To Shareholders Holding Shares In Physical Form
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|TECIL Chemicals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 01, 2026, 05:52 AM IST IST
|TECIL Chemicals - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of Compensation Amount Towards Land Acquisition By The State Government For T
Source: Dion Global
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1945PLC001206 and registration number is 001206. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹9.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹17.47 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power are ₹9.39 and ₹9.02.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹22.55 and 52-week low of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹8.71 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -11.27% for the past month, -31.78% over 3 months, -50.38% over 1 year, -22.65% across 3 years, and -16.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power are 0.00 and -3.01 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global