What is the share price of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹9.21 as on .

What kind of stock is TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power? The TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power? The market cap of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹17.47 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power? Today’s highest and lowest price of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power are ₹9.39 and ₹9.02.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹22.55 and 52-week low of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power is ₹8.71 as on .

How has the TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power performed historically in terms of returns? The TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power has shown returns of -2.02% over the past day, -11.27% for the past month, -31.78% over 3 months, -50.38% over 1 year, -22.65% across 3 years, and -16.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power are 0.00 and -3.01 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global