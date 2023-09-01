Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|10.00
|8.60
|6.96
|20.33
|10.71
|216.01
|751.23
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|1.42
|-0.37
|7.19
|2.22
|-3.33
|-31.39
|-72.25
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|18.02
|-15.58
|-12.56
|9.99
|24.52
|125.65
|60.09
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
|7.98
|7.38
|2.91
|16.40
|-19.58
|13.02
|-71.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|08 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/04/1945 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1945PLC001206 and registration number is 001206. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is ₹30.82 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.
P/E ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is -22.89 and PB ratio of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is -1.77 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is ₹16.25 as on Aug 31, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is ₹39.22 and 52-week low of TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power Ltd. is ₹16.01 as on Aug 31, 2023.