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Advance Petrochemicals Share Price

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BSE

ADVANCE PETROCHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Advance Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹156.00 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Advance Petrochemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹156.00₹156.00
₹156.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹97.60₹320.75
₹156.00
Open Price
₹156.00
Prev. Close
₹156.00
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Advance Petrochemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Advance Petrochemicals has declined 10.86% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Petrochemicals has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Advance Petrochemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Advance Petrochemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5173.22166.04
10186.9181.69
20223.81203.51
50214.3208.6
100184.53199.15
200194.62193.93

Source: Dion Global

Advance Petrochemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Advance Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Advance Petrochemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:08 PM IST ISTAdvance Petrochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for A Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTAdvance Petrochem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTAdvance Petrochem. - Revised Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended As On 31St March,
Jun 06, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTAdvance Petrochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome For Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And F
May 23, 2026, 10:47 PM IST ISTAdvance Petrochem. - The Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended As On 31St March,

Source: Dion Global

About Advance Petrochemicals

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200GJ1985PLC008013 and registration number is 008013. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pulkit Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Aanchal Arvind Goenka
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Akshat Shukla
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Arvind Vishwanath Goenka
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Palak Tapas Relia
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Harshil B Vadodariya
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Advance Petrochemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Advance Petrochemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Petrochemicals is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Advance Petrochemicals?

The Advance Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Petrochemicals?

The market cap of Advance Petrochemicals is ₹14.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Petrochemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Petrochemicals are ₹156.00 and ₹156.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Petrochemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Petrochemicals is ₹320.75 and 52-week low of Advance Petrochemicals is ₹97.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Advance Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Advance Petrochemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -29.22% for the past month, -44.36% over 3 months, -10.86% over 1 year, -10.06% across 3 years, and 32.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Petrochemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Petrochemicals are 481.48 and 3.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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