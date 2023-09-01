Follow Us

ADVANCE PETROCHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Detergents | Smallcap | BSE
₹146.00 Closed
-1.35-2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹146.00₹148.00
₹146.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹90.70₹462.00
₹146.00
Open Price
₹146.00
Prev. Close
₹148.00
Volume
489

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1147.33
  • R2148.67
  • R3149.33
  • Pivot
    146.67
  • S1145.33
  • S2144.67
  • S3143.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5100.17161.2
  • 1089.38177.16
  • 2072.23209.85
  • 5051.01229.29
  • 10037.08190.38
  • 20030.050

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-18.87-44.52-64.99-63.8660.97275.32256.53
10.3748.20125.51197.49188.79251.78122.05
1.85-1.79-4.75-4.95-21.26189.87344.08
2.54-5.635.5014.3336.40138.81220.64
-0.98-3.92-16.66-21.19-36.52228.95557.89

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.

Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200GJ1985PLC008013 and registration number is 008013. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pulkit Goenka
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Aanchal Arvind Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Akshat Shukla
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind Vishwanath Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Nirish Jagabhai Parikh
    Director
  • Mrs. Palak Tapas Relia
    Director

FAQs on Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹13.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is 240.53 and PB ratio of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is 3.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹146.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹462.00 and 52-week low of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹90.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

