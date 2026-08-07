What is the share price of Advance Petrochemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Petrochemicals is ₹156.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Advance Petrochemicals? The Advance Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Advance Petrochemicals? The market cap of Advance Petrochemicals is ₹14.04 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Advance Petrochemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Petrochemicals are ₹156.00 and ₹156.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Advance Petrochemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Petrochemicals is ₹320.75 and 52-week low of Advance Petrochemicals is ₹97.60 as on .

How has the Advance Petrochemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Advance Petrochemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -29.22% for the past month, -44.36% over 3 months, -10.86% over 1 year, -10.06% across 3 years, and 32.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Advance Petrochemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Petrochemicals are 481.48 and 3.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global