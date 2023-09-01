Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200GJ1985PLC008013 and registration number is 008013. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Detergents. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹13.14 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is 240.53 and PB ratio of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is 3.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹146.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹462.00 and 52-week low of Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is ₹90.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.