Here's the live share price of Advance Petrochemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Advance Petrochemicals has declined 10.86% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Advance Petrochemicals has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|173.22
|166.04
|10
|186.9
|181.69
|20
|223.81
|203.51
|50
|214.3
|208.6
|100
|184.53
|199.15
|200
|194.62
|193.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Advance Petrochemicals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 60.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:08 PM IST IST
|Advance Petrochem. - Board Meeting Intimation for A Meeting To Be Held On Tuesday, 11Th August, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Advance Petrochem. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Advance Petrochem. - Revised Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended As On 31St March,
|Jun 06, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Advance Petrochem. - Board Meeting Outcome for Revised Outcome For Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And F
|May 23, 2026, 10:47 PM IST IST
|Advance Petrochem. - The Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended As On 31St March,
Source: Dion Global
Advance Petrochemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L23200GJ1985PLC008013 and registration number is 008013. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 47.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.90 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Advance Petrochemicals is ₹156.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advance Petrochemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Advance Petrochemicals is ₹14.04 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Advance Petrochemicals are ₹156.00 and ₹156.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Advance Petrochemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Advance Petrochemicals is ₹320.75 and 52-week low of Advance Petrochemicals is ₹97.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Advance Petrochemicals has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -29.22% for the past month, -44.36% over 3 months, -10.86% over 1 year, -10.06% across 3 years, and 32.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Advance Petrochemicals are 481.48 and 3.45 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global