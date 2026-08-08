What is the share price of Kobo Biotech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kobo Biotech is ₹6.61 as on .

What kind of stock is Kobo Biotech? The Kobo Biotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kobo Biotech? The market cap of Kobo Biotech is ₹15.75 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kobo Biotech? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kobo Biotech are ₹6.61 and ₹6.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kobo Biotech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kobo Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kobo Biotech is ₹9.99 and 52-week low of Kobo Biotech is ₹1.99 as on .

How has the Kobo Biotech performed historically in terms of returns? The Kobo Biotech has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, -22.96% for the past month, 156.2% over 3 months, 159.22% over 1 year, 35.11% across 3 years, and 3.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kobo Biotech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kobo Biotech are -3.13 and -0.12 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global