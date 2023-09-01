Follow Us

KOBO BIOTECH LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.95 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Kobo Biotech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.81₹2.95
₹2.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.86₹6.51
₹2.95
Open Price
₹2.81
Prev. Close
₹2.95
Volume
28,618

Kobo Biotech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R13
  • R23.04
  • R33.14
  • Pivot
    2.9
  • S12.86
  • S22.76
  • S32.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.243.05
  • 105.113.07
  • 205.212.98
  • 505.262.75
  • 1005.152.75
  • 2005.973.16

Kobo Biotech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.9920.9010.4929.39-43.70-46.94-62.32
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27

Kobo Biotech Ltd. Share Holdings

Kobo Biotech Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kobo Biotech Ltd.

Kobo Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1993PLC016112 and registration number is 016112. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kamath
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kaimal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sunil Pitroda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Buddhadev
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Urja Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kobo Biotech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kobo Biotech Ltd.?

The market cap of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹7.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kobo Biotech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is -1.32 and PB ratio of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is -0.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kobo Biotech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kobo Biotech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kobo Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹6.51 and 52-week low of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

