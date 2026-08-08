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Kobo Biotech Share Price

NSE
BSE

KOBO BIOTECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Kobo Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹6.61 Closed
-4.89₹ -0.34
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kobo Biotech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.61₹6.61
₹6.61
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.99₹9.99
₹6.61
Open Price
₹6.61
Prev. Close
₹6.95
Volume
1,607

Source: Dion Global

Kobo Biotech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kobo Biotech has gained 159.22% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Kobo Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Kobo Biotech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kobo Biotech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.277.83
108.688.19
208.988.34
507.27.32
1004.885.86
2003.674.57

Source: Dion Global

Kobo Biotech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kobo Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kobo Biotech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 06:49 PM IST ISTKobo Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTKobo Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 24, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTKobo Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 24, 2026, 06:38 PM IST ISTKobo Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 17, 2026, 05:50 AM IST ISTKobo Biotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Kobo Biotech

Kobo Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1993PLC016112 and registration number is 016112. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajit Kamath
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Kaimal
    Non Executive Director
  • Dr. Sunil Pitroda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Buddhadev
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Urja Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kobo Biotech Share Price

What is the share price of Kobo Biotech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kobo Biotech is ₹6.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kobo Biotech?

The Kobo Biotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kobo Biotech?

The market cap of Kobo Biotech is ₹15.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kobo Biotech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kobo Biotech are ₹6.61 and ₹6.61.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kobo Biotech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kobo Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kobo Biotech is ₹9.99 and 52-week low of Kobo Biotech is ₹1.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kobo Biotech performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kobo Biotech has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, -22.96% for the past month, 156.2% over 3 months, 159.22% over 1 year, 35.11% across 3 years, and 3.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kobo Biotech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kobo Biotech are -3.13 and -0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kobo Biotech News

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