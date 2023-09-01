Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.99
|20.90
|10.49
|29.39
|-43.70
|-46.94
|-62.32
|10.00
|8.60
|6.96
|20.33
|10.71
|216.01
|751.23
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|1.42
|-0.37
|7.19
|2.22
|-3.33
|-31.39
|-72.25
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|18.02
|-15.58
|-12.56
|9.99
|24.52
|125.65
|60.09
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kobo Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1993PLC016112 and registration number is 016112. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹7.03 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is -1.32 and PB ratio of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is -0.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹2.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kobo Biotech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹6.51 and 52-week low of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹1.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.