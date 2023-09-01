What is the Market Cap of Kobo Biotech Ltd.? The market cap of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹7.03 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kobo Biotech Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is -1.32 and PB ratio of Kobo Biotech Ltd. is -0.05 as on .

What is the share price of Kobo Biotech Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kobo Biotech Ltd. is ₹2.95 as on .