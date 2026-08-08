Here's the live share price of Kobo Biotech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kobo Biotech has gained 159.22% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Kobo Biotech has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.27
|7.83
|10
|8.68
|8.19
|20
|8.98
|8.34
|50
|7.2
|7.32
|100
|4.88
|5.86
|200
|3.67
|4.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kobo Biotech remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 55.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:49 PM IST IST
|Kobo Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Kobo Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Kobo Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:38 PM IST IST
|Kobo Biotech - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:50 AM IST IST
|Kobo Biotech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kobo Biotech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/08/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1993PLC016112 and registration number is 016112. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of allopathic pharmaceutical preparations. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 23.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2024.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kobo Biotech is ₹6.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kobo Biotech is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kobo Biotech is ₹15.75 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kobo Biotech are ₹6.61 and ₹6.61.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kobo Biotech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kobo Biotech is ₹9.99 and 52-week low of Kobo Biotech is ₹1.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kobo Biotech has shown returns of -4.89% over the past day, -22.96% for the past month, 156.2% over 3 months, 159.22% over 1 year, 35.11% across 3 years, and 3.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kobo Biotech are -3.13 and -0.12 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global