What is the share price of Saboo Sodium Chloro? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹12.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Saboo Sodium Chloro? The Saboo Sodium Chloro is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro? The market cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹53.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saboo Sodium Chloro? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saboo Sodium Chloro are ₹12.98 and ₹12.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saboo Sodium Chloro? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saboo Sodium Chloro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹10.40 as on .

How has the Saboo Sodium Chloro performed historically in terms of returns? The Saboo Sodium Chloro has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -0.86% for the past month, -4.82% over 3 months, -18.41% over 1 year, -12.99% across 3 years, and -1.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro are 32.64 and 1.13 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global