Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SABOO SODIUM CHLORO LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹20.39 Closed
1.040.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹20.00₹20.88
₹20.39
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.65₹24.40
₹20.39
Open Price
₹20.85
Prev. Close
₹20.18
Volume
58,212

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R120.85
  • R221.3
  • R321.73
  • Pivot
    20.42
  • S119.97
  • S219.54
  • S319.09

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.4220.9
  • 1016.0421.19
  • 2015.9520.81
  • 5016.4319.46
  • 10015.4218.49
  • 20016.1217.66

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. Share Holdings

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1993PLC007830 and registration number is 007830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing of salt into food-grade salt, e.g. iodized salt. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Girdhar Saboo
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Devi
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Kamal Bhardwaj
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Madan Singh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagendra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sarna
    Independent Director

FAQs on Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.?

The market cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is ₹85.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is -86.03 and PB ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is ₹20.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is ₹24.40 and 52-week low of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is ₹13.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

