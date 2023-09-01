Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|10.00
|8.60
|6.96
|20.33
|10.71
|216.01
|751.23
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|1.42
|-0.37
|7.19
|2.22
|-3.33
|-31.39
|-72.25
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|18.02
|-15.58
|-12.56
|9.99
|24.52
|125.65
|60.09
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
|7.98
|7.38
|2.91
|16.40
|-19.58
|13.02
|-71.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1993PLC007830 and registration number is 007830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing of salt into food-grade salt, e.g. iodized salt. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is ₹85.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is -86.03 and PB ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is 1.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is ₹20.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is ₹24.40 and 52-week low of Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is ₹13.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.