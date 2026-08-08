Here's the live share price of Saboo Sodium Chloro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saboo Sodium Chloro has declined 18.41% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Saboo Sodium Chloro has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.48
|12.58
|10
|12.38
|12.5
|20
|12.35
|12.43
|50
|12.28
|12.45
|100
|12.58
|12.74
|200
|13.5
|13.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saboo Sodium Chloro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:56 PM IST IST
|Saboo Sodium Ch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Saboo Sodium Ch - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 30, 2026, 08:41 PM IST IST
|Saboo Sodium Ch - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026 At The Registered Office Of
|Jul 25, 2026, 06:54 PM IST IST
|Saboo Sodium Ch - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held O
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:45 AM IST IST
|Saboo Sodium Ch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1993PLC007830 and registration number is 007830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing of salt into food-grade salt, e.g. iodized salt. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹12.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saboo Sodium Chloro is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹53.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saboo Sodium Chloro are ₹12.98 and ₹12.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saboo Sodium Chloro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹10.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saboo Sodium Chloro has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -0.86% for the past month, -4.82% over 3 months, -18.41% over 1 year, -12.99% across 3 years, and -1.93% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro are 32.64 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global