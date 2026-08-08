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Saboo Sodium Chloro Share Price

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BSE

SABOO SODIUM CHLORO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Saboo Sodium Chloro along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹12.63 Closed
-1.17₹ -0.15
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saboo Sodium Chloro Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹12.26₹12.98
₹12.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.40₹18.00
₹12.63
Open Price
₹12.98
Prev. Close
₹12.78
Volume
7,287

Source: Dion Global

Saboo Sodium Chloro Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saboo Sodium Chloro has declined 18.41% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Saboo Sodium Chloro has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Saboo Sodium Chloro Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saboo Sodium Chloro Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.4812.58
1012.3812.5
2012.3512.43
5012.2812.45
10012.5812.74
20013.513.69

Source: Dion Global

Saboo Sodium Chloro Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saboo Sodium Chloro remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 52.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saboo Sodium Chloro Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 08:56 PM IST ISTSaboo Sodium Ch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 30, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTSaboo Sodium Ch - Unaudited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 30, 2026, 08:41 PM IST ISTSaboo Sodium Ch - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On 30Th July, 2026 At The Registered Office Of
Jul 25, 2026, 06:54 PM IST ISTSaboo Sodium Ch - Board Meeting Intimation for The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held O
Jul 09, 2026, 05:45 AM IST ISTSaboo Sodium Ch - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Saboo Sodium Chloro

Saboo Sodium Chloro Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/11/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1993PLC007830 and registration number is 007830. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Processing of salt into food-grade salt, e.g. iodized salt. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 63.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 42.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Girdhar Saboo
    Managing & Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Devi
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Madan Singh Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamal Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagendra Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gajendra Singh Rathore
    Independent Director

FAQs on Saboo Sodium Chloro Share Price

What is the share price of Saboo Sodium Chloro?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹12.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saboo Sodium Chloro?

The Saboo Sodium Chloro is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro?

The market cap of Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹53.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saboo Sodium Chloro?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saboo Sodium Chloro are ₹12.98 and ₹12.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saboo Sodium Chloro?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saboo Sodium Chloro stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹18.00 and 52-week low of Saboo Sodium Chloro is ₹10.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saboo Sodium Chloro performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saboo Sodium Chloro has shown returns of -1.17% over the past day, -0.86% for the past month, -4.82% over 3 months, -18.41% over 1 year, -12.99% across 3 years, and -1.93% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saboo Sodium Chloro are 32.64 and 1.13 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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