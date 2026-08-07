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Cochin Minerals & Rutile Share Price

NSE
BSE

COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Cochin Minerals & Rutile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹296.30 Closed
-5.37₹ -16.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Cochin Minerals & Rutile Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹289.05₹330.00
₹296.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹197.10₹333.00
₹296.30
Open Price
₹324.00
Prev. Close
₹313.10
Volume
1,07,761

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Cochin Minerals & Rutile has declined 3.33% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Cochin Minerals & Rutile has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5246.88252.76
10248.29250.59
20248.33249.65
50250.55251.38
100252.09254.79
200261.09262.49

Source: Dion Global

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Cochin Minerals & Rutile saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Cochin Minerals & Rutile Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:27 PM IST ISTCochin Minerals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 09:17 PM IST ISTCochin Minerals - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
Aug 05, 2026, 09:07 PM IST ISTCochin Minerals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting On 05.08.2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:23 PM IST ISTCochin Minerals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTCochin Minerals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman

Source: Dion Global

About Cochin Minerals & Rutile

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1989PLC005452 and registration number is 005452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 287.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. R K Garg
    Chairman
  • Mr. Saran S Kartha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anil Ananda Panicker
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Mathew M Cherian
    Director
  • Mr. V Vinod Kamath
    Director
  • Mrs. Jaya S Kartha
    Director
  • Mr. Nabiel Mathew Cherian
    Director
  • Mr. S Yogindunath
    Director
  • Mr. Venkitraman Anand
    Director
  • Dr. Rabinarayan Patra
    Director
  • Mr. R Hari Krishnan
    Director

FAQs on Cochin Minerals & Rutile Share Price

What is the share price of Cochin Minerals & Rutile?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹296.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Cochin Minerals & Rutile?

The Cochin Minerals & Rutile is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile?

The market cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹232.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Cochin Minerals & Rutile?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Cochin Minerals & Rutile are ₹330.00 and ₹289.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Minerals & Rutile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹333.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹197.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Cochin Minerals & Rutile performed historically in terms of returns?

The Cochin Minerals & Rutile has shown returns of -5.16% over the past day, 20.81% for the past month, 1.76% over 3 months, -3.12% over 1 year, 7.35% across 3 years, and 14.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile are 10.73 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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