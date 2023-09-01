Follow Us

COCHIN MINERALS & RUTILE LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹277.65 Closed
-1.21-3.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹276.60₹284.80
₹277.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹191.35₹405.00
₹277.65
Open Price
₹284.80
Prev. Close
₹281.05
Volume
41,778

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1283
  • R2288
  • R3291.2
  • Pivot
    279.8
  • S1274.8
  • S2271.6
  • S3266.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5206.3263.89
  • 10205.32254.88
  • 20208.52258.74
  • 50201.71281
  • 100159.85290.01
  • 200138.33276.51

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. Share Holdings

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.

Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1989PLC005452 and registration number is 005452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R K Garg
    Chairman
  • Dr. S N Sasidharan Kartha
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Saran S Kartha
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Mathew M Cherian
    Director
  • Mr. Achutha Janardhana Pai
    Director
  • Mr. G R Warrier
    Director
  • Mr. T P Thomaskutty
    Director
  • Mrs. Jaya S Kartha
    Director
  • Mr. Nabiel Mathew Cherian
    Director
  • Mr. Anil Ananda Panicker
    Director
  • Mr. R Ravichandran
    Director

FAQs on Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.?

The market cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is ₹217.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is 4.33 and PB ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is ₹277.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is ₹405.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is ₹191.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

