MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1989PLC005452 and registration number is 005452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 289.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is ₹217.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is 4.33 and PB ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is 1.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is ₹277.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is ₹405.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is ₹191.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.