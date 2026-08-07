Here's the live share price of Cochin Minerals & Rutile along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Cochin Minerals & Rutile has declined 3.33% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Cochin Minerals & Rutile has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|246.88
|252.76
|10
|248.29
|250.59
|20
|248.33
|249.65
|50
|250.55
|251.38
|100
|252.09
|254.79
|200
|261.09
|262.49
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Cochin Minerals & Rutile saw a rise in promoter holding to 51.37%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.07%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 48.57% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:27 PM IST IST
|Cochin Minerals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:17 PM IST IST
|Cochin Minerals - Unaudited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30,2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:07 PM IST IST
|Cochin Minerals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting On 05.08.2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:23 PM IST IST
|Cochin Minerals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Cochin Minerals - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chairman
Source: Dion Global
Cochin Minerals & Rutile Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/08/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299KL1989PLC005452 and registration number is 005452. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 287.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹296.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cochin Minerals & Rutile is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹232.00 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Cochin Minerals & Rutile are ₹330.00 and ₹289.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Minerals & Rutile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹333.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹197.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Cochin Minerals & Rutile has shown returns of -5.16% over the past day, 20.81% for the past month, 1.76% over 3 months, -3.12% over 1 year, 7.35% across 3 years, and 14.86% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile are 10.73 and 1.35 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.70 per annum.
Source: Dion Global