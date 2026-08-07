What is the share price of Cochin Minerals & Rutile? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹296.30 as on .

What kind of stock is Cochin Minerals & Rutile? The Cochin Minerals & Rutile is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile? The market cap of Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹232.00 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Cochin Minerals & Rutile? Today’s highest and lowest price of Cochin Minerals & Rutile are ₹330.00 and ₹289.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Cochin Minerals & Rutile stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹333.00 and 52-week low of Cochin Minerals & Rutile is ₹197.10 as on .

How has the Cochin Minerals & Rutile performed historically in terms of returns? The Cochin Minerals & Rutile has shown returns of -5.16% over the past day, 20.81% for the past month, 1.76% over 3 months, -3.12% over 1 year, 7.35% across 3 years, and 14.86% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Cochin Minerals & Rutile are 10.73 and 1.35 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 2.70 per annum.

Source: Dion Global