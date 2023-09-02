Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|10.00
|8.60
|6.96
|20.33
|10.71
|216.01
|751.23
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|1.42
|-0.37
|7.19
|2.22
|-3.33
|-31.39
|-72.25
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|18.02
|-15.58
|-12.56
|9.99
|24.52
|125.65
|60.09
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
|7.98
|7.38
|2.91
|16.40
|-19.58
|13.02
|-71.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Qtrly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1987PLC007242 and registration number is 007242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is ₹67.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is 11.38 and PB ratio of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is 2.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is ₹213.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is ₹233.90 and 52-week low of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is ₹98.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.