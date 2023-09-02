Follow Us

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. Share Price

VASUNDHARA RASAYANS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹213.00 Closed
2.284.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹205.00₹216.95
₹213.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹98.80₹233.90
₹213.00
Open Price
₹205.00
Prev. Close
₹208.25
Volume
7,656

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1218.3
  • R2223.6
  • R3230.25
  • Pivot
    211.65
  • S1206.35
  • S2199.7
  • S3194.4

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5105.11211.5
  • 10106.44206.93
  • 20107.06193.65
  • 50113.34173.67
  • 100115.41162.58
  • 200117.79151.67

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. Share Holdings

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQtrly Results, Final Dividend & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd.

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1987PLC007242 and registration number is 007242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 26.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Pokerna
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Seema Jain
    Woman Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pradeep Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pravichandra Majumdar Popatlal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Pritidas Kakodkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd.?

The market cap of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is ₹67.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is 11.38 and PB ratio of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is 2.52 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is ₹213.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is ₹233.90 and 52-week low of Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is ₹98.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

