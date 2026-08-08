Here's the live share price of Vasundhara Rasayans along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Vasundhara Rasayans has declined 2.01% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Vasundhara Rasayans has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|174.19
|174.58
|10
|173.19
|174.02
|20
|172.26
|172.58
|50
|164.66
|164.66
|100
|143.82
|157.24
|200
|154.95
|162
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Vasundhara Rasayans remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:30 PM IST IST
|Vasundhara Rasayans - Board Meeting Intimation for FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:44 PM IST IST
|Vasundhara Rasayans - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Vasundhara Rasayans - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 25Th August, 2026
|Aug 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Vasundhara Rasayans - Fixed Record Date For E-Voting In Connection With 39Th AGM
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Vasundhara Rasayans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1987PLC007242 and registration number is 007242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasundhara Rasayans is ₹180.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vasundhara Rasayans is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Vasundhara Rasayans is ₹57.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Vasundhara Rasayans are ₹182.00 and ₹172.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasundhara Rasayans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasundhara Rasayans is ₹220.00 and 52-week low of Vasundhara Rasayans is ₹100.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Vasundhara Rasayans has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 6.05% for the past month, 38.31% over 3 months, -2.01% over 1 year, 4.41% across 3 years, and 4.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vasundhara Rasayans are 9.84 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.
Source: Dion Global