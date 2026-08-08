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Vasundhara Rasayans Share Price

NSE
BSE

VASUNDHARA RASAYANS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Vasundhara Rasayans along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹180.50 Closed
3.56₹ 6.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Vasundhara Rasayans Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹172.00₹182.00
₹180.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.10₹220.00
₹180.50
Open Price
₹178.00
Prev. Close
₹174.30
Volume
1,083

Source: Dion Global

Vasundhara Rasayans Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Vasundhara Rasayans has declined 2.01% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Vasundhara Rasayans has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Vasundhara Rasayans Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Vasundhara Rasayans Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5174.19174.58
10173.19174.02
20172.26172.58
50164.66164.66
100143.82157.24
200154.95162

Source: Dion Global

Vasundhara Rasayans Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Vasundhara Rasayans remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Vasundhara Rasayans Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:30 PM IST ISTVasundhara Rasayans - Board Meeting Intimation for FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED ON 30.06.2026
Aug 01, 2026, 10:44 PM IST ISTVasundhara Rasayans - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTVasundhara Rasayans - Notice Of 39Th Annual General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Tuesday, 25Th August, 2026
Aug 01, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTVasundhara Rasayans - Fixed Record Date For E-Voting In Connection With 39Th AGM
Aug 01, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTVasundhara Rasayans - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Vasundhara Rasayans

Vasundhara Rasayans Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/03/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110TG1987PLC007242 and registration number is 007242. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of batteries and accumulators. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 35.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Pokerna
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Seema Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Kumar Jain
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kodakandla Sudarsanam
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ravi Jain
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Vasundhara Rasayans Share Price

What is the share price of Vasundhara Rasayans?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Vasundhara Rasayans is ₹180.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Vasundhara Rasayans?

The Vasundhara Rasayans is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Vasundhara Rasayans?

The market cap of Vasundhara Rasayans is ₹57.37 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Vasundhara Rasayans?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Vasundhara Rasayans are ₹182.00 and ₹172.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Vasundhara Rasayans?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Vasundhara Rasayans stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Vasundhara Rasayans is ₹220.00 and 52-week low of Vasundhara Rasayans is ₹100.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Vasundhara Rasayans performed historically in terms of returns?

The Vasundhara Rasayans has shown returns of 3.56% over the past day, 6.05% for the past month, 38.31% over 3 months, -2.01% over 1 year, 4.41% across 3 years, and 4.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Vasundhara Rasayans?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Vasundhara Rasayans are 9.84 and 1.40 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.11 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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