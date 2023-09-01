Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURER LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,517.60 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,515.00₹1,517.60
₹1,517.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹669.75₹1,517.60
₹1,517.60
Open Price
₹1,515.00
Prev. Close
₹1,517.60
Volume
0

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,518.47
  • R21,519.33
  • R31,521.07
  • Pivot
    1,516.73
  • S11,515.87
  • S21,514.13
  • S31,513.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5850.51,410.84
  • 10930.041,342.03
  • 20893.311,277.03
  • 50723.21,168.34
  • 100573.251,030.41
  • 200604.64872.69

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.7634.5232.5647.9199.36286.65142.43
10.208.807.1620.5510.92216.60752.82
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.31-0.477.072.11-3.43-31.46-72.28
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
17.87-15.68-12.679.8524.37125.3759.89
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. Share Holdings

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Sep, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd.

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1956PLC009882 and registration number is 009882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Balkrishna Jhunjhunwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nagesh Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Harsh Nevatia
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Nevatia
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vandana Nevatia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd.?

The market cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is ₹7.59 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is -12.69 and PB ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is 2.42 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is ₹1,517.60 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is ₹1,517.60 and 52-week low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is ₹669.75 as on Aug 30, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data