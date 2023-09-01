Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|15.76
|34.52
|32.56
|47.91
|99.36
|286.65
|142.43
|10.20
|8.80
|7.16
|20.55
|10.92
|216.60
|752.82
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|1.31
|-0.47
|7.07
|2.11
|-3.43
|-31.46
|-72.28
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|17.87
|-15.68
|-12.67
|9.85
|24.37
|125.37
|59.89
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Sep, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1956PLC009882 and registration number is 009882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is ₹7.59 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is -12.69 and PB ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is 2.42 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is ₹1,517.60 as on Aug 30, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is ₹1,517.60 and 52-week low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is ₹669.75 as on Aug 30, 2023.