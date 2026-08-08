What is the share price of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹590.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Indian Link Chain Manufacturer? The Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer? The market cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹157.82 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer are ₹606.00 and ₹573.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Link Chain Manufacturer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹2,640.75 and 52-week low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹476.10 as on .

How has the Indian Link Chain Manufacturer performed historically in terms of returns? The Indian Link Chain Manufacturer has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, -27.76% for the past month, -33.43% over 3 months, -41.52% over 1 year, 73.58% across 3 years, and 65.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer are -749.68 and 6.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global