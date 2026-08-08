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Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Share Price

NSE
BSE

INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURER

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹590.00 Closed
-2.12₹ -12.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹573.00₹606.00
₹590.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹476.10₹2,640.75
₹590.00
Open Price
₹606.00
Prev. Close
₹602.80
Volume
322

Source: Dion Global

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indian Link Chain Manufacturer has declined 41.52% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Link Chain Manufacturer has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5536.17582.26
10543.36583.41
20660.97629.15
50781.7759.77
100983.16938.34
2001,389.851,078.89

Source: Dion Global

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indian Link Chain Manufacturer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Fi
Jul 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Clarification On Price Movement
Jul 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Clarification sought from Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd
Jul 03, 2026, 08:50 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTIndian Link Chain - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Indian Link Chain Manufacturer

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47211MH1956PLC009882 and registration number is 009882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Pravin Thakkar
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Bhavika Thakkar
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Ashok Jain
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jaynish Rameshchandra Kothari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Share Price

What is the share price of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹590.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indian Link Chain Manufacturer?

The Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer?

The market cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹157.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer are ₹606.00 and ₹573.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Link Chain Manufacturer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹2,640.75 and 52-week low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹476.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indian Link Chain Manufacturer performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indian Link Chain Manufacturer has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, -27.76% for the past month, -33.43% over 3 months, -41.52% over 1 year, 73.58% across 3 years, and 65.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer are -749.68 and 6.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indian Link Chain Manufacturer News

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