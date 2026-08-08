Here's the live share price of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indian Link Chain Manufacturer has declined 41.52% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Indian Link Chain Manufacturer has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|536.17
|582.26
|10
|543.36
|583.41
|20
|660.97
|629.15
|50
|781.7
|759.77
|100
|983.16
|938.34
|200
|1,389.85
|1,078.89
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indian Link Chain Manufacturer remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 62.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Fi
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:08 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Clarification On Price Movement
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Clarification sought from Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd
|Jul 03, 2026, 08:50 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Indian Link Chain - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended On March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 31/10/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47211MH1956PLC009882 and registration number is 009882. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.68 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹590.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹157.82 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer are ₹606.00 and ₹573.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indian Link Chain Manufacturer stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹2,640.75 and 52-week low of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer is ₹476.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indian Link Chain Manufacturer has shown returns of -2.12% over the past day, -27.76% for the past month, -33.43% over 3 months, -41.52% over 1 year, 73.58% across 3 years, and 65.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indian Link Chain Manufacturer are -749.68 and 6.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global