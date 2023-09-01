Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.79
|-19.63
|8.99
|42.59
|-23.44
|274.61
|311.33
|10.18
|8.72
|7.14
|20.49
|10.91
|216.81
|753.42
|11.64
|29.34
|21.73
|4.43
|44.71
|44.71
|44.71
|5.91
|-8.31
|1.13
|24.18
|-14.81
|989.47
|614.90
|-0.38
|9.09
|11.74
|5.71
|36.98
|82.37
|82.37
|14.00
|11.17
|20.04
|42.40
|42.40
|42.40
|42.40
|0.27
|-3.11
|32.61
|45.99
|19.97
|14.94
|14.94
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP2005PLC045726 and registration number is 045726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1267.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is ₹1,39.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is 7.28 and PB ratio of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is ₹605.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is ₹951.90 and 52-week low of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is ₹375.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.