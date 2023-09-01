Follow Us

SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹605.35 Closed
0.130.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹600.65₹613.00
₹605.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹375.00₹951.90
₹605.35
Open Price
₹605.00
Prev. Close
₹604.55
Volume
34,566

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1612.18
  • R2618.77
  • R3624.53
  • Pivot
    606.42
  • S1599.83
  • S2594.07
  • S3587.48

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5704.76600.83
  • 10727.36610.1
  • 20760.28640.48
  • 50776.1658.59
  • 100633.03627.88
  • 200519.67589.65

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.79-19.638.9942.59-23.44274.61311.33
10.188.727.1420.4910.91216.81753.42
11.6429.3421.734.4344.7144.7144.71
5.91-8.311.1324.18-14.81989.47614.90
-0.389.0911.745.7136.9882.3782.37
14.0011.1720.0442.4042.4042.4042.40
0.27-3.1132.6145.9919.9714.9414.94

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. Share Holdings

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP2005PLC045726 and registration number is 045726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1267.27 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tumbalam G Bharath
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Krishnamoorthy Chandraiah Naik
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. H Gurunath Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Kailashnath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. P Ramachandra Gowd
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R Triveni
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.?

The market cap of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is ₹1,39.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is 7.28 and PB ratio of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is 1.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is ₹605.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is ₹951.90 and 52-week low of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is ₹375.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

