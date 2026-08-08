Here's the live share price of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo has declined 13.77% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|484.04
|489.37
|10
|484.86
|487.97
|20
|488.87
|488.6
|50
|497.7
|491.31
|100
|483.35
|492.39
|200
|494.83
|506.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi- - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST IST
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi- - Submission Of Reminder Letter Sent To Shareholders Under IEPF Rules
|Jul 09, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi- - Submission Of Report -Special Window
|Jul 07, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi- - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi- - Submission Of Report- Special Window
Source: Dion Global
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP2005PLC045726 and registration number is 045726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 666.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is ₹517.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is ₹888.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo are ₹522.50 and ₹511.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is ₹642.05 and 52-week low of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is ₹380.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -4.79% over 3 months, -13.77% over 1 year, -11.7% across 3 years, and 8.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo are 9.93 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.
Source: Dion Global