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Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Share Price

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BSE

SREE RAYALASEEMA HI-STRENGTH HYPO

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE Commodities

Here's the live share price of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹517.65 Closed
1.09₹ 5.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹511.40₹522.50
₹517.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹380.95₹642.05
₹517.65
Open Price
₹513.00
Prev. Close
₹512.05
Volume
797

Source: Dion Global

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo has declined 13.77% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5484.04489.37
10484.86487.97
20488.87488.6
50497.7491.31
100483.35492.39
200494.83506.25

Source: Dion Global

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.05%, FII holding fell to 0.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 38.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTSree Rayalaseema Hi- - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results
Aug 03, 2026, 11:08 PM IST ISTSree Rayalaseema Hi- - Submission Of Reminder Letter Sent To Shareholders Under IEPF Rules
Jul 09, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTSree Rayalaseema Hi- - Submission Of Report -Special Window
Jul 07, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTSree Rayalaseema Hi- - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 06, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTSree Rayalaseema Hi- - Submission Of Report- Special Window

Source: Dion Global

About Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 28/03/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP2005PLC045726 and registration number is 045726. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of organic and inorganic chemical compounds. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 666.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. T G Shilpa Bharath
    Chairperson & Managing Director
  • Mr. H Gurunath Reddy
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Satyam Gadwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. A Kailashnath
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kamma Edlapalli Krishna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. R Triveni
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Share Price

What is the share price of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is ₹517.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo?

The Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo?

The market cap of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is ₹888.54 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo are ₹522.50 and ₹511.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is ₹642.05 and 52-week low of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo is ₹380.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo has shown returns of 1.09% over the past day, 1.39% for the past month, -4.79% over 3 months, -13.77% over 1 year, -11.7% across 3 years, and 8.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo are 9.93 and 0.91 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.58 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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