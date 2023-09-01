Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Alchemist Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALCHEMIST CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.15 Closed
-4.96-0.79
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alchemist Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.15₹16.50
₹15.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹8.42₹17.60
₹15.15
Open Price
₹15.94
Prev. Close
₹15.94
Volume
925

Alchemist Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.05
  • R216.95
  • R317.4
  • Pivot
    15.6
  • S114.7
  • S214.25
  • S313.35

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.0415.09
  • 109.3614.67
  • 2011.4614.14
  • 5013.5413.64
  • 10014.4713.63
  • 20014.4213.58

Alchemist Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.1226.365.651.0762.90145.1599.34
10.208.807.1620.5510.92216.60752.82
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.31-0.477.072.11-3.43-31.46-72.28
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
17.87-15.68-12.679.8524.37125.3759.89
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27

Alchemist Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Alchemist Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alchemist Corporation Ltd.

Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055768 and registration number is 055768. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Pooja Rastogi
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meena Rastogi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sheetal Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kailash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alchemist Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alchemist Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alchemist Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is -34.91 and PB ratio of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alchemist Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is ₹15.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alchemist Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alchemist Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is ₹17.60 and 52-week low of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is ₹8.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data