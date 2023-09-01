Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.12
|26.36
|5.65
|1.07
|62.90
|145.15
|99.34
|10.20
|8.80
|7.16
|20.55
|10.92
|216.60
|752.82
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|1.31
|-0.47
|7.07
|2.11
|-3.43
|-31.46
|-72.28
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|17.87
|-15.68
|-12.67
|9.85
|24.37
|125.37
|59.89
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055768 and registration number is 055768. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.06 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is ₹7.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is -34.91 and PB ratio of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is 0.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is ₹15.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alchemist Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is ₹17.60 and 52-week low of Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is ₹8.42 as on Sep 01, 2023.