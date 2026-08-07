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Alchemist Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALCHEMIST CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Alchemist Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹33.54 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Alchemist Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹33.54₹33.54
₹33.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.73₹33.54
₹33.54
Open Price
₹33.54
Prev. Close
₹33.54
Volume
1,370

Source: Dion Global

Alchemist Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alchemist Corporation has gained 47.56% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Alchemist Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Alchemist Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alchemist Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
533.2233.18
1032.4332.44
2030.9331.05
5027.2727.65
10022.4924.11
20019.3220.78

Source: Dion Global

Alchemist Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alchemist Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Alchemist Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTAlchemist Corp. - Board Meeting Intimation For Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Standalone And Cons
Jul 15, 2026, 07:08 PM IST ISTAlchemist Corp. - Re-Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Due To Correction In Consolidated Cash Flow
Jul 06, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTAlchemist Corp. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 02:27 AM IST ISTAlchemist Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 28, 2026, 02:11 AM IST ISTAlchemist Corp. - Intimation Of KMP Authorised For The Purpose Of Determining The Materiality Of An Event Or Information And

Source: Dion Global

About Alchemist Corporation

Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055768 and registration number is 055768. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arjit Sachdeva
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshay Chaturvedi
    Addnl. & Non Exe.Director
  • Mr. Surojit Bose
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Manju Laur
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Alchemist Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Alchemist Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alchemist Corporation is ₹33.54 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alchemist Corporation?

The Alchemist Corporation is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alchemist Corporation?

The market cap of Alchemist Corporation is ₹16.48 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alchemist Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alchemist Corporation are ₹33.54 and ₹33.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alchemist Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alchemist Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alchemist Corporation is ₹33.54 and 52-week low of Alchemist Corporation is ₹22.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Alchemist Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alchemist Corporation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 47.56% over 1 year, 35.51% across 3 years, and 32.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alchemist Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alchemist Corporation are -212.28 and 36.38 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alchemist Corporation News

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