Here's the live share price of Alchemist Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alchemist Corporation has gained 47.56% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Alchemist Corporation has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|33.22
|33.18
|10
|32.43
|32.44
|20
|30.93
|31.05
|50
|27.27
|27.65
|100
|22.49
|24.11
|200
|19.32
|20.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alchemist Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Alchemist Corp. - Board Meeting Intimation For Board Meeting Intimation For Considering And Approving The Standalone And Cons
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:08 PM IST IST
|Alchemist Corp. - Re-Submission Of Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Due To Correction In Consolidated Cash Flow
|Jul 06, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Alchemist Corp. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 02:27 AM IST IST
|Alchemist Corp. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 28, 2026, 02:11 AM IST IST
|Alchemist Corp. - Intimation Of KMP Authorised For The Purpose Of Determining The Materiality Of An Event Or Information And
Source: Dion Global
Alchemist Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/10/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74899DL1993PLC055768 and registration number is 055768. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alchemist Corporation is ₹33.54 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Alchemist Corporation is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alchemist Corporation is ₹16.48 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alchemist Corporation are ₹33.54 and ₹33.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alchemist Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alchemist Corporation is ₹33.54 and 52-week low of Alchemist Corporation is ₹22.73 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Alchemist Corporation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 47.56% over 1 year, 35.51% across 3 years, and 32.87% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alchemist Corporation are -212.28 and 36.38 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global