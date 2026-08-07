What is the share price of Alchemist Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alchemist Corporation is ₹33.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Alchemist Corporation? The Alchemist Corporation is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alchemist Corporation? The market cap of Alchemist Corporation is ₹16.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alchemist Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alchemist Corporation are ₹33.54 and ₹33.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alchemist Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alchemist Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alchemist Corporation is ₹33.54 and 52-week low of Alchemist Corporation is ₹22.73 as on .

How has the Alchemist Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Alchemist Corporation has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.98% for the past month, 10.22% over 3 months, 47.56% over 1 year, 35.51% across 3 years, and 32.87% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alchemist Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alchemist Corporation are -212.28 and 36.38 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global