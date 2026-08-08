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Indo Borax & Chemicals Share Price

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BSE

INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Indo Borax & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹401.45 Closed
-2.00₹ -8.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Indo Borax & Chemicals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹396.00₹410.30
₹401.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹225.60₹499.95
₹401.45
Open Price
₹410.30
Prev. Close
₹409.65
Volume
4,642

Source: Dion Global

Indo Borax & Chemicals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Indo Borax & Chemicals has gained 45.93% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Borax & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Indo Borax & Chemicals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Indo Borax & Chemicals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5392.24404.55
10399.12405.78
20425.38408.13
50388.51385.41
100323.2347.43
200287.25306.2

Source: Dion Global

Indo Borax & Chemicals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Indo Borax & Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.41%, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Indo Borax & Chemicals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:43 PM IST ISTIndo Borax & Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financ
Jul 30, 2026, 12:27 AM IST ISTIndo Borax & Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 11:51 PM IST ISTIndo Borax & Chem. - Proceedings Of 45Th AGM Held On Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
Jul 23, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTIndo Borax & Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 21, 2026, 06:41 PM IST ISTIndo Borax & Chem. - Shifting Of Registered Office Within Local Limits

Source: Dion Global

About Indo Borax & Chemicals

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1980PLC023177 and registration number is 023177. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Suresh Kalra
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Prasad Parameswaranpillai Naga
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Kumar Sbrivastava
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Prajnaparamita Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Malhotra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hanh Malhotra
    Executive Director

FAQs on Indo Borax & Chemicals Share Price

What is the share price of Indo Borax & Chemicals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹401.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Indo Borax & Chemicals?

The Indo Borax & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals?

The market cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹1,288.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Borax & Chemicals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Borax & Chemicals are ₹410.30 and ₹396.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Borax & Chemicals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Borax & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹499.95 and 52-week low of Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹225.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Indo Borax & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Indo Borax & Chemicals has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, 48.88% over 3 months, 45.93% over 1 year, 32.79% across 3 years, and 18.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals are 25.63 and 3.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 9.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Indo Borax & Chemicals News

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