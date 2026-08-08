What is the share price of Indo Borax & Chemicals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹401.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Indo Borax & Chemicals? The Indo Borax & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals? The market cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹1,288.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Indo Borax & Chemicals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Borax & Chemicals are ₹410.30 and ₹396.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Borax & Chemicals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Borax & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹499.95 and 52-week low of Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹225.60 as on .

How has the Indo Borax & Chemicals performed historically in terms of returns? The Indo Borax & Chemicals has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, 48.88% over 3 months, 45.93% over 1 year, 32.79% across 3 years, and 18.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals are 25.63 and 3.33 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 9.96 per annum.

Source: Dion Global