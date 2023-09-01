Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1980PLC023177 and registration number is 023177. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹547.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is 11.47 and PB ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹170.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹96.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.