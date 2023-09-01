Follow Us

INDO BORAX & CHEMICALS LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹170.70 Closed
0.180.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹169.00₹174.95
₹170.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.45₹192.00
₹170.70
Open Price
₹173.90
Prev. Close
₹170.40
Volume
33,716

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1172.97
  • R2176.93
  • R3178.92
  • Pivot
    170.98
  • S1167.02
  • S2165.03
  • S3161.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5127.05170.37
  • 10126.41169.96
  • 20127.25167.98
  • 50133.68156.31
  • 100123.58144.57
  • 20093.05136.43

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.27-3.1132.6145.9919.9714.9414.94
10.188.727.1420.4910.91216.81753.42
11.6429.3421.734.4344.7144.7144.71
5.91-8.311.1324.18-14.81989.47614.90
-0.389.0911.745.7136.9882.3782.37
4.79-19.638.9942.59-23.44274.61311.33
14.0011.1720.0442.4042.4042.4042.40

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. Share Holdings

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.

Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1980PLC023177 and registration number is 023177. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 175.42 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sajal Jain
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Govind R Parmar
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sreelekha Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Arun S Sureka
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Kumar Mittal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sachin N Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.?

The market cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹547.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is 11.47 and PB ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is 2.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹170.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹192.00 and 52-week low of Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is ₹96.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

