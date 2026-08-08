Here's the live share price of Indo Borax & Chemicals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Indo Borax & Chemicals has gained 45.93% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Indo Borax & Chemicals has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|392.24
|404.55
|10
|399.12
|405.78
|20
|425.38
|408.13
|50
|388.51
|385.41
|100
|323.2
|347.43
|200
|287.25
|306.2
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Indo Borax & Chemicals saw a rise in promoter holding to 38.41%, while DII stake decreased to 0.04%, FII holding fell to 0.13%, and public shareholding moved down to 61.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:43 PM IST IST
|Indo Borax & Chem. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financ
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:27 AM IST IST
|Indo Borax & Chem. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 11:51 PM IST IST
|Indo Borax & Chem. - Proceedings Of 45Th AGM Held On Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
|Jul 23, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Indo Borax & Chem. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 21, 2026, 06:41 PM IST IST
|Indo Borax & Chem. - Shifting Of Registered Office Within Local Limits
Source: Dion Global
Indo Borax & Chemicals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/09/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24100MH1980PLC023177 and registration number is 023177. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of other chemical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 215.45 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.21 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹401.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Borax & Chemicals is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹1,288.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Indo Borax & Chemicals are ₹410.30 and ₹396.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Indo Borax & Chemicals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹499.95 and 52-week low of Indo Borax & Chemicals is ₹225.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Indo Borax & Chemicals has shown returns of -2.0% over the past day, -2.24% for the past month, 48.88% over 3 months, 45.93% over 1 year, 32.79% across 3 years, and 18.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Indo Borax & Chemicals are 25.63 and 3.33 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 9.96 per annum.
Source: Dion Global