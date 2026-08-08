Here's the live share price of POCL Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, POCL Enterprises has declined 37.51% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, POCL Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|172.78
|171.74
|10
|172.29
|172.5
|20
|175.8
|173.59
|50
|174.3
|175.39
|100
|177.88
|178.53
|200
|185.32
|185.34
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, POCL Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|POCL Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:11 PM IST IST
|POCL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:38 PM IST IST
|POCL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:39 PM IST IST
|POCL Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|POCL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement
Source: Dion Global
POCL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1988PLC015731 and registration number is 015731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1431.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for POCL Enterprises is ₹168.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The POCL Enterprises is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of POCL Enterprises is ₹518.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of POCL Enterprises are ₹170.85 and ₹167.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which POCL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of POCL Enterprises is ₹290.00 and 52-week low of POCL Enterprises is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The POCL Enterprises has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -9.99% for the past month, -14.17% over 3 months, -37.51% over 1 year, 59.53% across 3 years, and 72.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of POCL Enterprises are 12.49 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.71 per annum.
Source: Dion Global