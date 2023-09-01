Follow Us

POCL ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹216.90 Closed
2.264.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

POCL Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.00₹219.50
₹216.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹96.00₹218.00
₹216.90
Open Price
₹219.50
Prev. Close
₹212.10
Volume
28,505

POCL Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1219.93
  • R2222.97
  • R3226.43
  • Pivot
    216.47
  • S1213.43
  • S2209.97
  • S3206.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5150.04202.22
  • 10146.87200.06
  • 20142.17197.21
  • 50119.2186.19
  • 10088.12171.97
  • 20075.89153.65

POCL Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.31-0.477.072.11-3.43-31.46-72.28
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

POCL Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

POCL Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About POCL Enterprises Ltd.

POCL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1988PLC015731 and registration number is 015731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 497.83 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.58 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Padam C Bansal
    Chairman
  • Mr. Devakar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amber Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Y V Raman
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harsh Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar Lohia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Tikmani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Indra Somani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Kumar Chowdhry
    Independent Director

FAQs on POCL Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of POCL Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of POCL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹120.94 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of POCL Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of POCL Enterprises Ltd. is 8.89 and PB ratio of POCL Enterprises Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of POCL Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for POCL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹216.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of POCL Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which POCL Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of POCL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹218.00 and 52-week low of POCL Enterprises Ltd. is ₹96.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

