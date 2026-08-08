What is the share price of POCL Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for POCL Enterprises is ₹168.40 as on .

What kind of stock is POCL Enterprises? The POCL Enterprises is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of POCL Enterprises? The market cap of POCL Enterprises is ₹518.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of POCL Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of POCL Enterprises are ₹170.85 and ₹167.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of POCL Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which POCL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of POCL Enterprises is ₹290.00 and 52-week low of POCL Enterprises is ₹142.00 as on .

How has the POCL Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The POCL Enterprises has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -9.99% for the past month, -14.17% over 3 months, -37.51% over 1 year, 59.53% across 3 years, and 72.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of POCL Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of POCL Enterprises are 12.49 and 2.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global