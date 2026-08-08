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POCL Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

POCL ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of POCL Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹168.40 Closed
-0.38₹ -0.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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POCL Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹167.00₹170.85
₹168.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹142.00₹290.00
₹168.40
Open Price
₹169.05
Prev. Close
₹169.05
Volume
8,179

Source: Dion Global

POCL Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, POCL Enterprises has declined 37.51% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, POCL Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

POCL Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

POCL Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5172.78171.74
10172.29172.5
20175.8173.59
50174.3175.39
100177.88178.53
200185.32185.34

Source: Dion Global

POCL Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, POCL Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.24%, and public shareholding moved down to 59.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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POCL Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTPOCL Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated Fina
Jul 31, 2026, 11:11 PM IST ISTPOCL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 15, 2026, 11:38 PM IST ISTPOCL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates on Acquisition
Jul 08, 2026, 08:39 PM IST ISTPOCL Enterprises - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTPOCL Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Scheme of Arrangement

Source: Dion Global

About POCL Enterprises

POCL Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52599TN1988PLC015731 and registration number is 015731. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacturing of lead, zinc and tin products and alloys. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1431.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Padam C Bansal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Devakar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amber Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Harsh Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sagar Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Nupur Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Harish Kumar Lohia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shyam Sunder Tikmani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jyoti Kumar Chowdhry
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Indu Bala
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Ramachandran Balachandran
    Independent Director

FAQs on POCL Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of POCL Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for POCL Enterprises is ₹168.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is POCL Enterprises?

The POCL Enterprises is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of POCL Enterprises?

The market cap of POCL Enterprises is ₹518.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of POCL Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of POCL Enterprises are ₹170.85 and ₹167.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of POCL Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which POCL Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of POCL Enterprises is ₹290.00 and 52-week low of POCL Enterprises is ₹142.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the POCL Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The POCL Enterprises has shown returns of -0.38% over the past day, -9.99% for the past month, -14.17% over 3 months, -37.51% over 1 year, 59.53% across 3 years, and 72.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of POCL Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of POCL Enterprises are 12.49 and 2.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.71 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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