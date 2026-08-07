What is the share price of Alufluoride? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alufluoride is ₹442.35 as on .

What kind of stock is Alufluoride? The Alufluoride is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alufluoride? The market cap of Alufluoride is ₹345.94 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Alufluoride? Today’s highest and lowest price of Alufluoride are ₹444.00 and ₹432.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alufluoride? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alufluoride stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alufluoride is ₹615.00 and 52-week low of Alufluoride is ₹377.60 as on .

How has the Alufluoride performed historically in terms of returns? The Alufluoride has shown returns of 1.31% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -21.6% over 3 months, 6.94% over 1 year, -2.47% across 3 years, and 12.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alufluoride? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alufluoride are 13.76 and 2.75 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global