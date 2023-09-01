Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Alufluoride Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ALUFLUORIDE LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹483.70 Closed
11.8951.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Alufluoride Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹423.50₹515.00
₹483.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹240.00₹487.90
₹483.70
Open Price
₹433.75
Prev. Close
₹432.30
Volume
1,04,407

Alufluoride Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1522.17
  • R2564.33
  • R3613.67
  • Pivot
    472.83
  • S1430.67
  • S2381.33
  • S3339.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5284.67430.63
  • 10287.14430.88
  • 20283.7431.3
  • 50276.22414.39
  • 100254.84386.1
  • 200284.85353.67

Alufluoride Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

Alufluoride Ltd. Share Holdings

Alufluoride Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
29 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Alufluoride Ltd.

Alufluoride Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1984PLC005096 and registration number is 005096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Grandhi Sreeramakrishna
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Venkat Akkineni
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Jyothsana Akkineni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. K Purushotham Naidu
    Director
  • Mr. Ashok Vemulapalli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. A V V S S Ch B Sekhar Babu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Yugandhar Meka
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Alufluoride Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Alufluoride Ltd.?

The market cap of Alufluoride Ltd. is ₹378.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Alufluoride Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Alufluoride Ltd. is 23.97 and PB ratio of Alufluoride Ltd. is 5.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Alufluoride Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alufluoride Ltd. is ₹483.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alufluoride Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alufluoride Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alufluoride Ltd. is ₹487.90 and 52-week low of Alufluoride Ltd. is ₹240.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data