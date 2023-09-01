Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|29 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Alufluoride Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1984PLC005096 and registration number is 005096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 87.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Alufluoride Ltd. is ₹378.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Alufluoride Ltd. is 23.97 and PB ratio of Alufluoride Ltd. is 5.46 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alufluoride Ltd. is ₹483.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alufluoride Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alufluoride Ltd. is ₹487.90 and 52-week low of Alufluoride Ltd. is ₹240.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.