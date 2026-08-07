Here's the live share price of Alufluoride along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.6
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.2
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.7
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.8
|-13.77
|-11.7
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.2
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.7
|7.1
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.5
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.9
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.7
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.9
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.8
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.2
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.4
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.2
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
|Advance Petrochemicals
|-0.26
|-29.22
|-44.36
|19.68
|-10.86
|-10.06
|32.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Alufluoride has gained 6.94% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Alufluoride has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|451.75
|447.36
|10
|467.61
|454.62
|20
|466.36
|460.92
|50
|466.28
|469.96
|100
|481.65
|471.54
|200
|458.67
|463.28
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Alufluoride remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST IST
|Alufluoride - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 25, 2026, 12:56 AM IST IST
|Alufluoride - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 22, 2026, 06:57 PM IST IST
|Alufluoride - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 17, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Alufluoride - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:32 PM IST IST
|Alufluoride - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Source: Dion Global
Alufluoride Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1984PLC005096 and registration number is 005096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alufluoride is ₹442.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alufluoride is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Alufluoride is ₹345.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Alufluoride are ₹444.00 and ₹432.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alufluoride stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alufluoride is ₹615.00 and 52-week low of Alufluoride is ₹377.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Alufluoride has shown returns of 1.31% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -21.6% over 3 months, 6.94% over 1 year, -2.47% across 3 years, and 12.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alufluoride are 13.76 and 2.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.
Source: Dion Global