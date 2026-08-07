Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Alufluoride Share Price

NSE
BSE

ALUFLUORIDE

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Chemicals
Theme
Aluminium

Here's the live share price of Alufluoride along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹442.35 Closed
1.31₹ 5.70
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Alufluoride Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹432.10₹444.00
₹442.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹377.60₹615.00
₹442.35
Open Price
₹432.10
Prev. Close
₹436.65
Volume
9,318

Source: Dion Global

Alufluoride Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.60.526.94-2.4712.01
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.2-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.719.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.8-13.77-11.78.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.218.4148.2935.17-10.77.1
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.5-37.5159.5372.9
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.7
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.9-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.8-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.2
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.4-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.2129.51159.2235.113.75
Advance Petrochemicals		-0.26-29.22-44.3619.68-10.86-10.0632.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Alufluoride has gained 6.94% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Alufluoride has underperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Alufluoride Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Alufluoride Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5451.75447.36
10467.61454.62
20466.36460.92
50466.28469.96
100481.65471.54
200458.67463.28

Source: Dion Global

Alufluoride Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Alufluoride remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Alufluoride Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:00 PM IST ISTAlufluoride - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 25, 2026, 12:56 AM IST ISTAlufluoride - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 22, 2026, 06:57 PM IST ISTAlufluoride - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 17, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTAlufluoride - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 16, 2026, 10:32 PM IST ISTAlufluoride - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM

Source: Dion Global

About Alufluoride

Alufluoride Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24110AP1984PLC005096 and registration number is 005096. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Chemicals - Inorganic - Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 208.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yugandhar Meka
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Venkat Akkineni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Akkineni
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mrs. Jyothsana Akkineni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Vemulapalli
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Dr. Ravi Prasad Gorthy
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sohrab Chinoy Kersasp
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K Purushotham Naidu
    Director

FAQs on Alufluoride Share Price

What is the share price of Alufluoride?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Alufluoride is ₹442.35 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Alufluoride?

The Alufluoride is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Alufluoride?

The market cap of Alufluoride is ₹345.94 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Alufluoride?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Alufluoride are ₹444.00 and ₹432.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Alufluoride?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Alufluoride stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Alufluoride is ₹615.00 and 52-week low of Alufluoride is ₹377.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Alufluoride performed historically in terms of returns?

The Alufluoride has shown returns of 1.31% over the past day, -5.03% for the past month, -21.6% over 3 months, 6.94% over 1 year, -2.47% across 3 years, and 12.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Alufluoride?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Alufluoride are 13.76 and 2.75 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.90 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Alufluoride News

More Alufluoride News
Market Pulse