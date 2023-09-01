Follow Us

National Peroxide Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

NATIONAL PEROXIDE LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,470.30 Closed
0.689.95
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

National Peroxide Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,456.00₹1,485.00
₹1,470.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,200.00₹1,974.00
₹1,470.30
Open Price
₹1,469.90
Prev. Close
₹1,460.35
Volume
3,491

National Peroxide Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,485.93
  • R21,499.97
  • R31,514.93
  • Pivot
    1,470.97
  • S11,456.93
  • S21,441.97
  • S31,427.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,629.011,454.66
  • 101,645.421,455.08
  • 201,693.381,461.21
  • 501,652.451,467.12
  • 1001,517.941,459.04
  • 2001,605.951,473.74

National Peroxide Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.42-0.377.192.22-3.33-31.39-72.25
10.008.606.9620.3310.71216.01751.23
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
18.02-15.58-12.569.9924.52125.6560.09
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

National Peroxide Ltd. Share Holdings

National Peroxide Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About National Peroxide Ltd.

National Peroxide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1954PLC009254 and registration number is 009254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ness N Wadia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rajesh Batra
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. S Ragothaman
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Minnie Bodhanwala
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Viraf Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Harshbeena Zaveri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Arora
    Director & CEO

FAQs on National Peroxide Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of National Peroxide Ltd.?

The market cap of National Peroxide Ltd. is ₹844.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of National Peroxide Ltd.?

P/E ratio of National Peroxide Ltd. is 24.05 and PB ratio of National Peroxide Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of National Peroxide Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Peroxide Ltd. is ₹1,470.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of National Peroxide Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Peroxide Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Peroxide Ltd. is ₹1,974.00 and 52-week low of National Peroxide Ltd. is ₹1,200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

