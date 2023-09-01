Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|1.42
|-0.37
|7.19
|2.22
|-3.33
|-31.39
|-72.25
|10.00
|8.60
|6.96
|20.33
|10.71
|216.01
|751.23
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|18.02
|-15.58
|-12.56
|9.99
|24.52
|125.65
|60.09
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
|7.98
|7.38
|2.91
|16.40
|-19.58
|13.02
|-71.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|08 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|23 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
National Peroxide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1954PLC009254 and registration number is 009254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of National Peroxide Ltd. is ₹844.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of National Peroxide Ltd. is 24.05 and PB ratio of National Peroxide Ltd. is 1.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for National Peroxide Ltd. is ₹1,470.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which National Peroxide Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of National Peroxide Ltd. is ₹1,974.00 and 52-week low of National Peroxide Ltd. is ₹1,200.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.