National Peroxide Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/03/1954 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24299MH1954PLC009254 and registration number is 009254. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of liquefied or compressed inorganic industrial or medical gases (elemental gases, liquid or compressed air, refrigerant gases, mixed industrial gases etc.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 225.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.