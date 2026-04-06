Markets today at open: Indian equity markets opened on a flat note, but soon traded in the red. The Nifty 50 opened flat at 22,722, while the BSE Sensex opened the trade steady at 73,305.

“Technically, the short-term chart structure for the Nifty index indicates a halt around the support zone placed at the 21,700–22,000. Conversely, the 22,900–23,200 zone will act as an immediate resistance on the upside. News flow regarding the West Asia conflict will continue to dictate short-term volatility in equity markets globally,” said Vipin Kumar, Assistant Vice President of Technical Research at Globe Capital.

Markets ahead of opening: The global markets are in a mixed territory as US President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Iran’s key power facilities if the Hormuz Strait is not opened. Domestically, the GIFT Nifty is indicating a negative start in early trade, down 65 points or 0.29% to trade at 22,40.

Earlier on Thursday, the NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 34 points or 0.15% higher at 22,713, while the BSE Sensex advanced 185 points or 0.25% to close at 73,319.

Key global and domestic cues to know on April 06, 2025

Trump threatens Iran

US President Donald Trump has set a new deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In a post on social media, he cautioned that the cutoff time would be Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time.

He warned that he would target Iranian power facilities and essential infrastructure with bombings if Tehran fails to remove its blockade. In reply, Iranian authorities stated that the strait will stay shut until the nation receives compensation for damages caused by the war.

Crude oil

West Texas Intermediate crude futures surged 0.56% to trade at $112.2 per barrel, above the psychologically important level of $100. Brent crude futures were up 1.48% at $110.64 today morning. On COMEX, crude prices surged 0.57% to trade at $112.18 a barrel.

Asian Markets

The Asian indices on Monday morning opened on a higher note as investors analysed the latest developments in the West Asia conflict over the weekend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 0.62%, and the broad-based Topix gained 0.23%. South Korea’s blue-chip Kospi advanced 1.8% while the small-cap Kosdaq gained 0.98%. A lot of Asian markets are closed today for holidays, as Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong celebrate Easter, while mainland China and Taiwan celebrate Qingming Festival, the tomb-sweeping holiday.

US markets

The futures tied to the US equity benchmarks traded lower on Sunday evening after the developments in West Asia and the rising crude oil price. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 253 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures shed 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

Gold rate today

The rate for 24-carat gold today is Rs 1,49,510 per 10 grams. The price of gold has fallen by almost 2.4% from yesterday. The 24 kt gold rate today in Delhi is Rs 1,49,250 per 10 grams. The 18-carat gold price today in India is Rs 1,12,132.5. On COMEX, the precious metal was trading at a price of Rs 4,629.90 an ounce, falling 1.06%.

Silver rate today

In India, the silver rate dropped 4.3% at Rs 2.32 lakh per kilogram. On COMEX, Silver prices fell 1.3% on Monday to trade at $71.98 per troy ounce. Silver had surged to record highs in January as well amid geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, with heavy speculative buying pushing prices higher.

FII, DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FII) were the net sellers of shares worth Rs 9,229.52 crore. On the other hand, the Domestic institutional investors (DII) were the net buyers of shares worth Rs 6,709.74 crore on April 02, 2025, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.

US dollar

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the dollar’s value against a basket of six foreign currencies, was up 0.18% at 100.21. The index evaluates the strength or weakness of the US dollar in comparison to major currencies. The basket contains currencies such as the British Pound, Euro, Swedish Krona, Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc, etc. The rupee appreciated 1.77% to close at 93.10 to the dollar on April 02.

Top sectors in Thursday’s trade

The Information Technology sector’s stocks rose the most in Thursday’s trade, rising 2.2% in market capitalisation. Further, Artificial Intelligence (AI) stocks were followed by the SME sector stocks, which were further followed by the Tea stocks. However, the Beverages – Alcoholic sector stocks fell the most, declining 2.4%.