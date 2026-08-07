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List of TSF group Stocks

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Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of TSF group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on TSF group stocks here.

TSF Group
Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Aarti
  • Anil Ambani
  • Adani
  • Aditya Birla
  • Adventz
  • Mukesh Ambani
  • Apollo Hospital
  • Arvind Mafatlal
  • Avantha
  • Bajaj
  • Bharti
  • Bhartia
  • BK Birla
  • CK Birla
  • DCM
  • Dhanuka
  • Emami
  • Essar
  • Essel
  • Future
  • Garware
  • GMR
  • Godrej
  • HCL
  • HDFC
  • Hero
  • Hindujas
  • ICICI
  • IIFL
  • Indiabulls
  • Jaipuria
  • Jaypee
  • Jindal BC
  • Jindal O P
  • JSW
  • Kalyani
  • Kirloskars
  • KK Birla
  • L G Balakrishnan
  • L&T
  • Lakshmi Coimbatore
  • Lalbhai
  • Mahindra
  • Manipal
  • Max India
  • Modis
  • MP Birla
  • Murugappa
  • Muthoot
  • Nagarjuna
  • Oswal
  • Patodia
  • Pennar
  • Poddar
  • Public Sector
  • R P Goenka
  • Raheja
  • Ramco
  • Rane
  • Raunaq
  • Ruchi
  • Sakthi (Mahalingam)
  • Shapoorji Pallonji
  • Shriram
  • Singhania (HS)
  • Somany
  • Tata
  • Torrent
  • TVS
  • Vedanta
  • Wadia
  • Williamson Magor
  • Yash Birla
  • TSF
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
BSE Sensex		78499.17-455.59-0.580.00
Sundaram Finance		4590.00-48.90-1.050.52
India Motor Parts & Accessories		1095.00-13.50-1.220.13
Wheels India		1388.90-17.30-1.233.82
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

The top losers among the TSF group stocks today are Wheels India (down 1.23%) and India Motor Parts & Accessories (down 1.22%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.

Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).

TSF Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and auto ancillaries.

Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the TSF group here.

Aside of the TSF Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.

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