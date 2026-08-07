Here are the latest stock prices and performance trends of TSF group companies. You can find the latest news and analysis on TSF group stocks here.
Name
Price (Rs)
Change (Rs)
Change (%)
Trend
Volume (000s)
Sector
|BSE Sensex
|78499.17
|-455.59
|-0.58
|0.00
|Sundaram Finance
|4590.00
|-48.90
|-1.05
|0.52
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|1095.00
|-13.50
|-1.22
|0.13
|Wheels India
|1388.90
|-17.30
|-1.23
|3.82
The top losers among the TSF group stocks today are Wheels India (down 1.23%) and India Motor Parts & Accessories (down 1.22%). On the other hand, there are no gainers.
Overall, the BSE Sensex is at 78499.17 (down 0.58%), while the Nifty 50 is trading at 24570.65 (down 0.27%).
TSF Group has a strong presence across industries, including finance, and auto ancillaries.
Meanwhile, you can track all the latest news on the TSF group here.
Aside of the TSF Group, several other conglomerates dominate the Indian stock market. Among the largest are Public Sector Group stocks, Tata Group stocks, and Mukesh Ambani Group stocks.