What is the share price of Maruti Interior Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Interior Products is ₹36.54 as on .

What kind of stock is Maruti Interior Products? The Maruti Interior Products is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Interior Products? The market cap of Maruti Interior Products is ₹220.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Maruti Interior Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Maruti Interior Products are ₹40.38 and ₹36.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Interior Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Interior Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Interior Products is ₹85.02 and 52-week low of Maruti Interior Products is ₹28.75 as on .

How has the Maruti Interior Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Maruti Interior Products has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -35.7% for the past month, -53.39% over 3 months, 40.12% over 1 year, 14.69% across 3 years, and 29.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maruti Interior Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maruti Interior Products are 21.87 and 2.63 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global