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Maruti Interior Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

MARUTI INTERIOR PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Maruti Interior Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹36.54 Closed
-4.99₹ -1.92
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Maruti Interior Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.54₹40.38
₹36.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.75₹85.02
₹36.54
Open Price
₹36.54
Prev. Close
₹38.46
Volume
4,46,000

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Interior Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Maruti Interior Products has gained 40.12% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Maruti Interior Products has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Maruti Interior Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Interior Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.1645.98
1054.2549.57
2055.2953.13
5061.7558.81
10066.360.65
20055.2256.3

Source: Dion Global

Maruti Interior Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Maruti Interior Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Maruti Interior Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTMaruti Interior Prod - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTMaruti Interior Prod - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Shares Under Employees Stock Option Scheme Of The Company
Jun 25, 2026, 01:12 AM IST ISTMaruti Interior Prod - Clarification Regarding Delay In Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended
Jun 23, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTMaruti Interior Prod - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Allotment Of Equity Shares To The Eligible
Jun 11, 2026, 07:25 PM IST ISTMaruti Interior Prod - Financial Result For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Maruti Interior Products

Maruti Interior Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36998GJ1997PLC031719 and registration number is 031719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Paresh P Lunagaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmal P Lunagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Parul Paresh Lunagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirbhay P Lunagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Purshotam R Lunagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Devjibhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Nipun Mahendrabhai Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kunal Jitendra Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maruti Interior Products Share Price

What is the share price of Maruti Interior Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Interior Products is ₹36.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Maruti Interior Products?

The Maruti Interior Products is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Interior Products?

The market cap of Maruti Interior Products is ₹220.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Maruti Interior Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Maruti Interior Products are ₹40.38 and ₹36.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Interior Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Interior Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Interior Products is ₹85.02 and 52-week low of Maruti Interior Products is ₹28.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Maruti Interior Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Maruti Interior Products has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -35.7% for the past month, -53.39% over 3 months, 40.12% over 1 year, 14.69% across 3 years, and 29.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Maruti Interior Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maruti Interior Products are 21.87 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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