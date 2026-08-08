Here's the live share price of Maruti Interior Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Maruti Interior Products has gained 40.12% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Maruti Interior Products has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|53.16
|45.98
|10
|54.25
|49.57
|20
|55.29
|53.13
|50
|61.75
|58.81
|100
|66.3
|60.65
|200
|55.22
|56.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Maruti Interior Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 5.40%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.88% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|Maruti Interior Prod - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Maruti Interior Prod - Board Meeting Outcome for Allotment Of Shares Under Employees Stock Option Scheme Of The Company
|Jun 25, 2026, 01:12 AM IST IST
|Maruti Interior Prod - Clarification Regarding Delay In Submission Of Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended
|Jun 23, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Maruti Interior Prod - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Allotment Of Equity Shares To The Eligible
|Jun 11, 2026, 07:25 PM IST IST
|Maruti Interior Prod - Financial Result For The Half Year And Year Ended On 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Maruti Interior Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36998GJ1997PLC031719 and registration number is 031719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.10 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Interior Products is ₹36.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maruti Interior Products is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Maruti Interior Products is ₹220.70 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Maruti Interior Products are ₹40.38 and ₹36.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Interior Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Interior Products is ₹85.02 and 52-week low of Maruti Interior Products is ₹28.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Maruti Interior Products has shown returns of -4.99% over the past day, -35.7% for the past month, -53.39% over 3 months, 40.12% over 1 year, 14.69% across 3 years, and 29.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Maruti Interior Products are 21.87 and 2.63 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global