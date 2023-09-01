Follow Us

MARUTI INTERIOR PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹199.00 Closed
-2.21-4.5
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Maruti Interior Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹199.00₹203.00
₹199.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹131.30₹218.95
₹199.00
Open Price
₹202.50
Prev. Close
₹203.50
Volume
5,000

Maruti Interior Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1201.67
  • R2204.33
  • R3205.67
  • Pivot
    200.33
  • S1197.67
  • S2196.33
  • S3193.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5172.49183.47
  • 10187.44175.71
  • 20190.52170.84
  • 50173.24166.42
  • 100130.55164.21
  • 20087.12151.39

Maruti Interior Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.8819.8833.5626.9521.30176.77176.77
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.978.3947.5167.83182.72659.401,258.92
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.67-4.4431.5127.7124.8848.40-48.09
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
14.6522.1484.84119.08104.731,824.82729.47
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.536.0323.2726.6768.32573.29257.58
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Maruti Interior Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Maruti Interior Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Interim Dividend
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Others

About Maruti Interior Products Ltd.

Maruti Interior Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1997 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L36998GJ1997PLC031719 and registration number is 031719. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.55 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Paresh P Lunagaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nirmal P Lunagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Purshotam R Lunagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nirbhay P Lunagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Parul Paresh Lunagaria
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Nipun Mahendrabhai Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shashikant Devjibhai Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sudhir Rameshbhai Kolte
    Independent Director

FAQs on Maruti Interior Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Interior Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Maruti Interior Products Ltd. is ₹150.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Maruti Interior Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Maruti Interior Products Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Maruti Interior Products Ltd. is 5.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Maruti Interior Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Maruti Interior Products Ltd. is ₹199.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Maruti Interior Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Maruti Interior Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Maruti Interior Products Ltd. is ₹218.95 and 52-week low of Maruti Interior Products Ltd. is ₹131.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

