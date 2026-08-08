Here's the live share price of Tokyo Plast International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Tokyo Plast International has declined 35.29% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Tokyo Plast International has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|79.23
|80.5
|10
|81.31
|81.09
|20
|84.03
|82.54
|50
|85.6
|84.52
|100
|85.23
|88.76
|200
|102.38
|97.69
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Tokyo Plast International saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:00 AM IST IST
|Tokyo Plast Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:59 PM IST IST
|Tokyo Plast Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 27, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Tokyo Plast Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026 - Unaudited Financial Results (S
|Jul 18, 2026, 06:03 AM IST IST
|Tokyo Plast Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consol
|Jul 07, 2026, 05:51 AM IST IST
|Tokyo Plast Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1992PLC009784 and registration number is 009784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tokyo Plast International is ₹79.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tokyo Plast International is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Tokyo Plast International is ₹75.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Tokyo Plast International are ₹79.20 and ₹79.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tokyo Plast International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tokyo Plast International is ₹140.75 and 52-week low of Tokyo Plast International is ₹53.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Tokyo Plast International has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -6.36% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, -35.29% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -6.47% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tokyo Plast International are 219.39 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global