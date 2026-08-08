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Tokyo Plast International Share Price

NSE
BSE

TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Tokyo Plast International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹79.20 Closed
0.25₹ 0.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Tokyo Plast International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.20₹79.20
₹79.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹53.75₹140.75
₹79.20
Open Price
₹79.20
Prev. Close
₹79.00
Volume
65

Source: Dion Global

Tokyo Plast International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Tokyo Plast International has declined 35.29% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Tokyo Plast International has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Tokyo Plast International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Tokyo Plast International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
579.2380.5
1081.3181.09
2084.0382.54
5085.684.52
10085.2388.76
200102.3897.69

Source: Dion Global

Tokyo Plast International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Tokyo Plast International saw a rise in promoter holding to 68.89%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 31.09% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Tokyo Plast International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:00 AM IST ISTTokyo Plast Intl. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
Jul 27, 2026, 09:59 PM IST ISTTokyo Plast Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome For Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 27, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTTokyo Plast Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On July 27, 2026 - Unaudited Financial Results (S
Jul 18, 2026, 06:03 AM IST ISTTokyo Plast Intl. - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider And Approve The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consol
Jul 07, 2026, 05:51 AM IST ISTTokyo Plast Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Tokyo Plast International

Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Daman & Diu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1992PLC009784 and registration number is 009784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Velji L Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Haresh V Shah
    Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Jagruti Mayurbhai Sanghvi
    Director
  • Mr. Viraj Devang Vora
    Director
  • Mr. Priyaj Haresh Shah
    Director
  • Mrs. Kinnari Sunny Charla
    Director

FAQs on Tokyo Plast International Share Price

What is the share price of Tokyo Plast International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tokyo Plast International is ₹79.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Tokyo Plast International?

The Tokyo Plast International is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tokyo Plast International?

The market cap of Tokyo Plast International is ₹75.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Tokyo Plast International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Tokyo Plast International are ₹79.20 and ₹79.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tokyo Plast International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tokyo Plast International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tokyo Plast International is ₹140.75 and 52-week low of Tokyo Plast International is ₹53.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Tokyo Plast International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Tokyo Plast International has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -6.36% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, -35.29% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -6.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tokyo Plast International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tokyo Plast International are 219.39 and 1.20 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Tokyo Plast International News

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