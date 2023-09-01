Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|20 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1992PLC009784 and registration number is 009784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is ₹95.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is -684.35 and PB ratio of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is ₹100.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tokyo Plast International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is ₹120.75 and 52-week low of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is ₹88.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.