What is the share price of Tokyo Plast International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tokyo Plast International is ₹79.20 as on .

What kind of stock is Tokyo Plast International? The Tokyo Plast International is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Tokyo Plast International? The market cap of Tokyo Plast International is ₹75.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Tokyo Plast International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Tokyo Plast International are ₹79.20 and ₹79.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tokyo Plast International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tokyo Plast International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tokyo Plast International is ₹140.75 and 52-week low of Tokyo Plast International is ₹53.75 as on .

How has the Tokyo Plast International performed historically in terms of returns? The Tokyo Plast International has shown returns of 0.25% over the past day, -6.36% for the past month, -10.0% over 3 months, -35.29% over 1 year, -6.09% across 3 years, and -6.47% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Tokyo Plast International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Tokyo Plast International are 219.39 and 1.20 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global