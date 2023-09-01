Follow Us

TOKYO PLAST INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | NSE
₹100.60 Closed
0.350.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Tokyo Plast International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹100.00₹102.10
₹100.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹88.20₹120.75
₹100.60
Open Price
₹101.95
Prev. Close
₹100.25
Volume
12,482

Tokyo Plast International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1102.2
  • R2103.2
  • R3104.3
  • Pivot
    101.1
  • S1100.1
  • S299
  • S398

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 599.4199.95
  • 1099.2299.14
  • 2098.2498.6
  • 50100.7597.84
  • 10095.297.07
  • 20097.6496.73

Tokyo Plast International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.664.1210.258.530.9568.7274.55
3.77-7.321.376.29-3.05144.55110.71
3.332.3218.924.46-15.0137.3637.01
2.112.913.5527.22-8.53-8.53-8.53
3.1213.4021.1815.76-5.74104.33-18.66
-0.262.948.52-8.82-21.05514.73308.82
-2.399.3919.4424.60-16.3817.6017.60

Tokyo Plast International Ltd. Share Holdings

Tokyo Plast International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
20 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Tokyo Plast International Ltd.

Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/11/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25209DD1992PLC009784 and registration number is 009784. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of plastics products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 79.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Velji L Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Haresh V Shah
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Chimanlal A Kachhi
    Director
  • Mrs. Jagruti Mayurbhai Sanghvi
    Director
  • Mr. Viraj Devang Vora
    Director
  • Mr. Priyaj Haresh S
    Director

FAQs on Tokyo Plast International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Tokyo Plast International Ltd.?

The market cap of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is ₹95.58 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Tokyo Plast International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is -684.35 and PB ratio of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is 1.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Tokyo Plast International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is ₹100.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Tokyo Plast International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Tokyo Plast International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is ₹120.75 and 52-week low of Tokyo Plast International Ltd. is ₹88.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

