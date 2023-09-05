What is the Market Cap of Wonder Electricals Ltd.? The market cap of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹399.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wonder Electricals Ltd.? P/E ratio of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is 72.2 and PB ratio of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is 6.7 as on .

What is the share price of Wonder Electricals Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹297.90 as on .