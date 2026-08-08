What is the share price of Wonder Electricals? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonder Electricals is ₹129.80 as on .

What kind of stock is Wonder Electricals? The Wonder Electricals is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wonder Electricals? The market cap of Wonder Electricals is ₹1,739.42 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Wonder Electricals? Today’s highest and lowest price of Wonder Electricals are ₹134.00 and ₹119.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wonder Electricals? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wonder Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wonder Electricals is ₹202.00 and 52-week low of Wonder Electricals is ₹75.11 as on .

How has the Wonder Electricals performed historically in terms of returns? The Wonder Electricals has shown returns of 7.85% over the past day, 25.65% for the past month, 20.74% over 3 months, -18.77% over 1 year, 70.03% across 3 years, and 60.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wonder Electricals? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wonder Electricals are 190.85 and 16.62 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global