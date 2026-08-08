Here's the live share price of Wonder Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Wonder Electricals has declined 18.77% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Wonder Electricals has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|117.3
|118.14
|10
|110.9
|114.9
|20
|106.4
|110.27
|50
|99.98
|105.63
|100
|104.16
|109.49
|200
|127.84
|120.82
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Wonder Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 10.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Wonder Electricals - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Quarter Ended
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:22 PM IST IST
|Wonder Electricals - Disclosure Under Regulation 30- Commencement Of Manufacturing Operations By Integrated Motion & Control
|Jul 10, 2026, 04:15 PM IST IST
|Wonder Electricals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 06:47 PM IST IST
|Wonder Electricals - Financial Results
|May 28, 2026, 06:42 PM IST IST
|Wonder Electricals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
Wonder Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900DL2009PLC195174 and registration number is 195174. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonder Electricals is ₹129.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wonder Electricals is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Wonder Electricals is ₹1,739.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Wonder Electricals are ₹134.00 and ₹119.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wonder Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wonder Electricals is ₹202.00 and 52-week low of Wonder Electricals is ₹75.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Wonder Electricals has shown returns of 7.85% over the past day, 25.65% for the past month, 20.74% over 3 months, -18.77% over 1 year, 70.03% across 3 years, and 60.35% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wonder Electricals are 190.85 and 16.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global