Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-6.06
|12.73
|25.45
|42.65
|109.08
|843.79
|433.63
|2.85
|-1.85
|10.14
|33.86
|35.05
|380.19
|250.27
|1.62
|3.08
|0.99
|11.07
|-1.39
|109.97
|106.03
|6.83
|7.34
|13.93
|45.67
|97.82
|1,684.80
|671.94
|0.55
|0.95
|8.73
|-3.81
|-22.59
|16.43
|36.97
|0.53
|9.40
|24.31
|26.39
|32.84
|85.99
|53.55
|4.19
|27.16
|42.64
|121.51
|157.09
|337.78
|250.10
|1.63
|-1.62
|0.08
|-13.10
|-7.70
|22.46
|45.66
|12.13
|19.19
|32.09
|79.43
|82.55
|119.40
|1.93
|-2.01
|-0.24
|33.23
|312.45
|670.59
|3,842.86
|2,857.14
|11.93
|24.93
|158.67
|191.92
|247.46
|634.19
|234.77
|-3.12
|-6.06
|82.53
|181.82
|1,382.07
|1,531.58
|1,319.85
|3.42
|-1.39
|41.53
|71.34
|474.72
|3,628.97
|1,641.72
|9.22
|2.89
|74.81
|100.94
|63.75
|344.32
|179.47
|-1.74
|-3.42
|28.87
|74.83
|88.26
|140.56
|387.61
|3.29
|0.69
|-0.13
|69.29
|153.93
|861.16
|443.46
|-2.29
|13.26
|11.96
|49.26
|56.09
|302.03
|150.87
|3.02
|-1.91
|26.54
|25.77
|-20.23
|282.42
|251.08
|8.33
|14.46
|36.39
|54.16
|28.03
|538.82
|208.70
|-1.82
|-20.14
|21.30
|503.74
|629.51
|3,940.38
|2,183.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Wonder Fibromats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900DL2009PLC195174 and registration number is 195174. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 398.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹399.21 Cr as on Sep 05, 2023.
P/E ratio of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is 72.2 and PB ratio of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is 6.7 as on Sep 05, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹297.90 as on Sep 05, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wonder Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹326.20 and 52-week low of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹135.25 as on Sep 05, 2023.