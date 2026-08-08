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Wonder Electricals Share Price

NSE
BSE

WONDER ELECTRICALS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Wonder Electricals along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹129.80 Closed
7.85₹ 9.45
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Wonder Electricals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹119.50₹134.00
₹129.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.11₹202.00
₹129.80
Open Price
₹119.50
Prev. Close
₹120.35
Volume
57,220

Source: Dion Global

Wonder Electricals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Wonder Electricals has declined 18.77% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Wonder Electricals has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Wonder Electricals Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Wonder Electricals Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5117.3118.14
10110.9114.9
20106.4110.27
5099.98105.63
100104.16109.49
200127.84120.82

Source: Dion Global

Wonder Electricals Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Wonder Electricals remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 10.98%, and public shareholding moved down to 17.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Wonder Electricals Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTWonder Electricals - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Quarter Ended
Aug 03, 2026, 05:22 PM IST ISTWonder Electricals - Disclosure Under Regulation 30- Commencement Of Manufacturing Operations By Integrated Motion & Control
Jul 10, 2026, 04:15 PM IST ISTWonder Electricals - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 06:47 PM IST ISTWonder Electricals - Financial Results
May 28, 2026, 06:42 PM IST ISTWonder Electricals - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About Wonder Electricals

Wonder Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900DL2009PLC195174 and registration number is 195174. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 654.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Kumar Anand
    Chairman & Executive Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Sahni
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Anand
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jatin Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Sahni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Karan Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sunil Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Chugh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Singh Bhadauria
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Monam Kapoor
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Bhawna Saunkhiya
    Independent Director

FAQs on Wonder Electricals Share Price

What is the share price of Wonder Electricals?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonder Electricals is ₹129.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Wonder Electricals?

The Wonder Electricals is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Wonder Electricals?

The market cap of Wonder Electricals is ₹1,739.42 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Wonder Electricals?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Wonder Electricals are ₹134.00 and ₹119.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wonder Electricals?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wonder Electricals stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wonder Electricals is ₹202.00 and 52-week low of Wonder Electricals is ₹75.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Wonder Electricals performed historically in terms of returns?

The Wonder Electricals has shown returns of 7.85% over the past day, 25.65% for the past month, 20.74% over 3 months, -18.77% over 1 year, 70.03% across 3 years, and 60.35% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Wonder Electricals?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Wonder Electricals are 190.85 and 16.62 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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