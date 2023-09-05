Follow Us

Wonder Electricals Ltd. Share Price

WONDER ELECTRICALS LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | NSE
₹297.90 Closed
-4.21-13.1
As on Sep 5, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Wonder Electricals Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹296.30₹311.00
₹297.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹135.25₹326.20
₹297.90
Open Price
₹311.00
Prev. Close
₹311.00
Volume
1,515

Wonder Electricals Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1306.57
  • R2316.13
  • R3321.27
  • Pivot
    301.43
  • S1291.87
  • S2286.73
  • S3277.17

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5235.7296.82
  • 10203.24281.31
  • 20187.49265.9
  • 50169.95248.86
  • 100158.92238.4
  • 200163.32223.84

Wonder Electricals Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.0612.7325.4542.65109.08843.79433.63
2.85-1.8510.1433.8635.05380.19250.27
1.623.080.9911.07-1.39109.97106.03
6.837.3413.9345.6797.821,684.80671.94
0.550.958.73-3.81-22.5916.4336.97
0.539.4024.3126.3932.8485.9953.55
4.1927.1642.64121.51157.09337.78250.10
1.63-1.620.08-13.10-7.7022.4645.66
12.1319.1932.0979.4382.55119.401.93
-2.01-0.2433.23312.45670.593,842.862,857.14
11.9324.93158.67191.92247.46634.19234.77
-3.12-6.0682.53181.821,382.071,531.581,319.85
3.42-1.3941.5371.34474.723,628.971,641.72
9.222.8974.81100.9463.75344.32179.47
-1.74-3.4228.8774.8388.26140.56387.61
3.290.69-0.1369.29153.93861.16443.46
-2.2913.2611.9649.2656.09302.03150.87
3.02-1.9126.5425.77-20.23282.42251.08
8.3314.4636.3954.1628.03538.82208.70
-1.82-20.1421.30503.74629.513,940.382,183.70

Wonder Electricals Ltd. Share Holdings

Wonder Electricals Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Wonder Electricals Ltd.

Wonder Fibromats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/10/2009 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31900DL2009PLC195174 and registration number is 195174. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of furniture. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 398.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Kumar Anand
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Anand
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Yogesh Sahni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Karan Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jatin Anand
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Siddhant Sahni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Neerja Sahni
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Praveen Chand Khanna
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jugal Kishore Chugh
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ankita Chaturvedi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ankit Tiwari
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Munjal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Monam Kapoor
    Executive Director

FAQs on Wonder Electricals Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Wonder Electricals Ltd.?

The market cap of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹399.21 Cr as on Sep 05, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Wonder Electricals Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is 72.2 and PB ratio of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is 6.7 as on Sep 05, 2023.

What is the share price of Wonder Electricals Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹297.90 as on Sep 05, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Wonder Electricals Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Wonder Electricals Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹326.20 and 52-week low of Wonder Electricals Ltd. is ₹135.25 as on Sep 05, 2023.

