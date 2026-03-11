Indian equities were trading sharply lower around midday on March 11, 2026, as risk aversion intensified amid persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia. The Nifty hovered near 23,940, down roughly 1.3%, while the BSE Sensex was around 77,120, lower by about 1.4%. Despite the broad weakness across indices, select stocks from the kitchen appliances, infrastructure, gas distribution and renewable energy segments witnessed strong buying interest.

TTK Prestige, Stove Kraft, Butterfly Gandhimathi

TTK Prestige share price jumped about 14.8% by midday.

Stove Kraft share price gained around 7%.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances share price advanced roughly 3%.

The rally in kitchen appliance makers came amid disruptions in commercial LPG supply following the widening conflict in West Asia. The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India warned that several restaurants and hotels could shut operations if the shortage of commercial gas cylinders persists.

Industry representatives indicated that supply disruptions have been reported across multiple cities including Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur, Delhi, Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The government has reportedly revised the priority order for domestically produced natural gas, placing LPG production along with CNG and piped cooking gas at the top, which has constrained availability of commercial LPG used by restaurants and food service businesses.

As a result, consumers and commercial establishments are increasingly exploring alternatives that reduce reliance on LPG. Products such as induction cooktops and pressure cookers have seen a rise in demand. Induction stoves rely on electricity instead of gas, while pressure cookers reduce cooking time and gas usage, making them attractive options when LPG supply becomes uncertain or expensive.

H.G. Infra Engineering

H.G. Infra Engineering share price surged about 13.4% by midday after the company secured a new order valued at Rs 401.33 crore from Anuppur Thermal Energy (MP.

The project involves the development of railway infrastructure at a 2×800 MW thermal power project in Anuppur, Madhya Pradesh. The scope includes civil works such as earthwork, bridges and station buildings, along with permanent way works. The contract will be executed in item rate or bill-of-quantities mode with a construction timeline of about 18 months.

Earlier in February, the company also received a letter of award from the National Highways Authority of India for a project valued at Rs 1,827.33 crore related to the construction of a six-lane access-controlled capital region ring road package in Odisha.

Adani Total Gas

Adani Total Gas share price surged about 17% by midday in heavy trading volumes.

The stock rebounded sharply after recent weakness driven by geopolitical tensions and supply concerns. Market activity at the counter increased significantly, with trading volumes rising more than twenty times the recent average.

The stock had recently fallen to a 52-week low of Rs 453.50 earlier this month. The recovery came alongside broader gains in city gas distribution companies as investors reassessed supply disruptions and pricing dynamics in the energy market.

City gas distribution stocks: Gujarat Gas, Petronet LNG, GAIL, IGL, MGL

Shares of several gas distribution companies also moved higher.

Gujarat Gas share price jumped over 11%.

Petronet LNG share price rose more than 2%.

GAIL (India) share price gained above 2%.

Indraprastha Gas share price advanced over 2%.

Mahanagar Gas share price also climbed more than 2%.

These stocks had fallen sharply in recent sessions following the escalation of the Iran–US–Israel conflict, which disrupted supply chains and triggered fuel shortages in several cities. With restaurants and commercial establishments facing LPG shortages, attention has turned toward gas distribution networks and alternative energy supply channels.

Sedemac Mechatronics

Sedemac Mechatronics share price listed at a premium and continued to trade higher by midday after making its debut on the stock exchanges.

The stock listed on the NSE at about Rs 1,535 per share, representing a premium of roughly 13.5% over the IPO issue price of Rs 1,352. After listing, the stock moved further to around Rs 1,550.

On the BSE, the shares opened at Rs 1,510 and later rose to about Rs 1,549. The company raised Rs 1,087.45 crore through its initial public offering. Sedemac manufactures control-intensive products used in automotive and generator set segments.

Waaree Renewable Technologies

Waaree Renewable Technologies share price gained about 5.2% by midday after the company secured a contract to execute engineering, procurement and construction works for a ground-mounted solar photovoltaic plant with capacity of 300 MWac or 420 MWp.

The order win supported buying interest even as the broader market remained weak. Trading activity in the stock rose significantly, with volumes several times higher than the recent average.

Although the company’s shares have declined over 13% so far this year, the fresh project win provided support to sentiment, lifting the stock in an otherwise weak session for equities.