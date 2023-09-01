What is the Market Cap of Inflame Appliances Ltd.? The market cap of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹526.35 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inflame Appliances Ltd.? P/E ratio of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is 49.48 as on .

What is the share price of Inflame Appliances Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹717.00 as on .