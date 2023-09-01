Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|8.52
|3.78
|41.50
|62.44
|16.49
|537.33
|1,686.55
|3.84
|-6.83
|1.51
|6.57
|-3.06
|144.92
|115.86
|2.92
|1.63
|18.33
|4.28
|-15.54
|36.57
|35.77
|2.58
|3.26
|4.03
|27.68
|-8.11
|-8.11
|-8.11
|3.43
|13.68
|21.30
|16.06
|-5.36
|104.94
|-18.69
|3.31
|2.19
|9.29
|14.61
|19.51
|43.16
|102.53
|-0.47
|2.54
|7.39
|-8.76
|-21.16
|510.55
|306.56
|-2.33
|9.33
|19.42
|24.29
|-16.45
|17.50
|17.50
|5.74
|2.44
|4.67
|-16.44
|-42.08
|144.06
|71.68
|4.39
|4.88
|10.67
|9.23
|0.94
|67.08
|78.35
|-3.21
|-0.78
|-12.93
|-29.51
|-53.12
|955.00
|380.46
|6.09
|2.38
|59.67
|30.62
|90.69
|430.86
|35.01
|1.40
|10.75
|22.09
|3.22
|18.03
|322.53
|23.17
|0
|-1.94
|-3.18
|0
|-7.88
|149.18
|245.45
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|06 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue & Issue of Warrants
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Preferential issue
Inflame Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HP2017PLC006778 and registration number is 006778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹526.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is 49.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹717.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inflame Appliances Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹698.00 and 52-week low of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹363.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.