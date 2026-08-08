What is the share price of Inflame Appliances? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inflame Appliances is ₹215.45 as on .

What kind of stock is Inflame Appliances? The Inflame Appliances is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inflame Appliances? The market cap of Inflame Appliances is ₹161.39 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Inflame Appliances? Today’s highest and lowest price of Inflame Appliances are ₹222.00 and ₹211.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inflame Appliances? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inflame Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inflame Appliances is ₹358.95 and 52-week low of Inflame Appliances is ₹187.10 as on .

How has the Inflame Appliances performed historically in terms of returns? The Inflame Appliances has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, -13.46% for the past month, -22.81% over 3 months, -8.01% over 1 year, -31.78% across 3 years, and -1.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inflame Appliances? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inflame Appliances are 27.47 and 2.61 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global