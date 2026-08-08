Here's the live share price of Inflame Appliances along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Inflame Appliances has declined 8.01% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Inflame Appliances has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|222.68
|222.69
|10
|227.77
|225.71
|20
|236.41
|229.51
|50
|234
|237.15
|100
|253.86
|249.65
|200
|274
|262.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Inflame Appliances remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.16%, FII holding fell to 0.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Inflame Appliances - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|Inflame Appliances - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST IST
|Inflame Appliances - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Inflame Appliances - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
|Jul 15, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Inflame Appliances - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements Regulatio
Source: Dion Global
Inflame Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HP2017PLC006778 and registration number is 006778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inflame Appliances is ₹215.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inflame Appliances is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Inflame Appliances is ₹161.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Inflame Appliances are ₹222.00 and ₹211.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inflame Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inflame Appliances is ₹358.95 and 52-week low of Inflame Appliances is ₹187.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Inflame Appliances has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, -13.46% for the past month, -22.81% over 3 months, -8.01% over 1 year, -31.78% across 3 years, and -1.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inflame Appliances are 27.47 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global