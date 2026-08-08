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Inflame Appliances Share Price

NSE
BSE

INFLAME APPLIANCES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Inflame Appliances along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹215.45 Closed
-2.80₹ -6.20
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Inflame Appliances Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹211.00₹222.00
₹215.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹187.10₹358.95
₹215.45
Open Price
₹222.00
Prev. Close
₹221.65
Volume
11,000

Source: Dion Global

Inflame Appliances Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Inflame Appliances has declined 8.01% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Inflame Appliances has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Inflame Appliances Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Inflame Appliances Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5222.68222.69
10227.77225.71
20236.41229.51
50234237.15
100253.86249.65
200274262.65

Source: Dion Global

Inflame Appliances Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Inflame Appliances remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.16%, FII holding fell to 0.19%, and public shareholding moved up to 54.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Inflame Appliances Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTInflame Appliances - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTInflame Appliances - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 15, 2026, 08:47 PM IST ISTInflame Appliances - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 15, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTInflame Appliances - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Jul 15, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTInflame Appliances - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(5) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements Regulatio

Source: Dion Global

About Inflame Appliances

Inflame Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HP2017PLC006778 and registration number is 006778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 151.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Kaushik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anusheel Kaushik
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Smita Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Vats
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Inflame Appliances Share Price

What is the share price of Inflame Appliances?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inflame Appliances is ₹215.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Inflame Appliances?

The Inflame Appliances is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Inflame Appliances?

The market cap of Inflame Appliances is ₹161.39 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Inflame Appliances?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Inflame Appliances are ₹222.00 and ₹211.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inflame Appliances?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inflame Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inflame Appliances is ₹358.95 and 52-week low of Inflame Appliances is ₹187.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Inflame Appliances performed historically in terms of returns?

The Inflame Appliances has shown returns of -2.8% over the past day, -13.46% for the past month, -22.81% over 3 months, -8.01% over 1 year, -31.78% across 3 years, and -1.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Inflame Appliances?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Inflame Appliances are 27.47 and 2.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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