Inflame Appliances Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

INFLAME APPLIANCES LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | BSE
₹717.00 Closed
7.7651.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Inflame Appliances Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹669.00₹717.00
₹717.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹363.10₹698.00
₹717.00
Open Price
₹689.00
Prev. Close
₹665.35
Volume
33,500

Inflame Appliances Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1733
  • R2749
  • R3781
  • Pivot
    701
  • S1685
  • S2653
  • S3637

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5500.98661.5
  • 10508.14659.85
  • 20495.16652.89
  • 50506.63615.78
  • 100453.6568.98
  • 200415.8520.9

Inflame Appliances Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
8.523.7841.5062.4416.49537.331,686.55
3.84-6.831.516.57-3.06144.92115.86
2.921.6318.334.28-15.5436.5735.77
2.583.264.0327.68-8.11-8.11-8.11
3.4313.6821.3016.06-5.36104.94-18.69
3.312.199.2914.6119.5143.16102.53
-0.472.547.39-8.76-21.16510.55306.56
-2.339.3319.4224.29-16.4517.5017.50
5.742.444.67-16.44-42.08144.0671.68
4.394.8810.679.230.9467.0878.35
-3.21-0.78-12.93-29.51-53.12955.00380.46
6.092.3859.6730.6290.69430.8635.01
1.4010.7522.093.2218.03322.5323.17
0-1.94-3.180-7.88149.18245.45

Inflame Appliances Ltd. Share Holdings

Inflame Appliances Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
06 Jul, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue & Issue of Warrants
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Preferential issue

About Inflame Appliances Ltd.

Inflame Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/11/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Himachal Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999HP2017PLC006778 and registration number is 006778. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Domestic Appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.65 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Aditya Kaushik
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Naveen Kumar
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Goel
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Smita Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Akshay Kumar Vats
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Inflame Appliances Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Inflame Appliances Ltd.?

The market cap of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹526.35 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Inflame Appliances Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is 49.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Inflame Appliances Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹717.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Inflame Appliances Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Inflame Appliances Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹698.00 and 52-week low of Inflame Appliances Ltd. is ₹363.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

