Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|24.47
|46.39
|47.96
|65.55
|34.59
|302.78
|150.29
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.89
|8.32
|47.40
|67.71
|182.52
|658.87
|1,257.96
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.01
|-3.81
|32.38
|28.56
|25.70
|49.39
|-47.75
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|15.20
|22.73
|85.73
|120.14
|105.72
|1,834.12
|733.48
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.31
|5.79
|22.99
|26.38
|67.95
|571.80
|256.79
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Singer India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52109DL1977PLC025405 and registration number is 025405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sewing machines, sewing machine heads and sewing machine needles (whether or not for household use). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 452.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Singer India Ltd. is ₹665.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Singer India Ltd. is 88.5 and PB ratio of Singer India Ltd. is 4.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Singer India Ltd. is ₹108.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Singer India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Singer India Ltd. is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Singer India Ltd. is ₹57.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.