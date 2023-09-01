Singer India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52109DL1977PLC025405 and registration number is 025405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sewing machines, sewing machine heads and sewing machine needles (whether or not for household use). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 452.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.