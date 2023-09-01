Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Singer India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SINGER INDIA LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹108.75 Closed
4.955.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Singer India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹101.15₹108.80
₹108.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.91₹111.00
₹108.75
Open Price
₹103.05
Prev. Close
₹103.62
Volume
8,19,773

Singer India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1111.35
  • R2113.9
  • R3119
  • Pivot
    106.25
  • S1103.7
  • S298.6
  • S396.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.7599.11
  • 1072.8393.33
  • 2072.9587.61
  • 5075.3581.59
  • 10060.2478.28
  • 20058.0374.7

Singer India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
24.4746.3947.9665.5534.59302.78150.29
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

Singer India Ltd. Share Holdings

Singer India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Dec, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Singer India Ltd.

Singer India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52109DL1977PLC025405 and registration number is 025405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sewing machines, sewing machine heads and sewing machine needles (whether or not for household use). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 452.98 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P N Sharma
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Madhu Vij
    Director
  • Ms. Kalliopi Tsiagka
    Director
  • Mr. Deepak Sabharwal
    Director
  • Mr. Gavin John Walker
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Indersain Khanna
    Vice Chairman & Mng.Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Relan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Singer India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Singer India Ltd.?

The market cap of Singer India Ltd. is ₹665.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Singer India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Singer India Ltd. is 88.5 and PB ratio of Singer India Ltd. is 4.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Singer India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Singer India Ltd. is ₹108.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Singer India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Singer India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Singer India Ltd. is ₹111.00 and 52-week low of Singer India Ltd. is ₹57.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data