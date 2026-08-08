Here's the live share price of Singer India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Singer India has declined 5.13% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Singer India has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|65.03
|65.49
|10
|65.5
|65.63
|20
|66.5
|66.39
|50
|69.2
|68.15
|100
|70.57
|69.41
|200
|70.98
|70.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Singer India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST IST
|Singer India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Singer India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Singer India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 06, 2026, 12:35 AM IST IST
|Singer India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30,
|Jul 27, 2026, 06:44 PM IST IST
|Singer India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Singer India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52109DL1977PLC025405 and registration number is 025405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sewing machines, sewing machine heads and sewing machine needles (whether or not for household use). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 557.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Singer India is ₹67.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Singer India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Singer India is ₹414.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Singer India are ₹68.55 and ₹65.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Singer India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Singer India is ₹95.70 and 52-week low of Singer India is ₹55.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Singer India has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -3.19% for the past month, -7.93% over 3 months, -5.13% over 1 year, -8.1% across 3 years, and 2.8% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Singer India are 51.89 and 6.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global