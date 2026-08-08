What is the share price of Singer India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Singer India is ₹67.67 as on .

What kind of stock is Singer India? The Singer India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Singer India? The market cap of Singer India is ₹414.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Singer India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Singer India are ₹68.55 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Singer India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Singer India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Singer India is ₹95.70 and 52-week low of Singer India is ₹55.21 as on .

How has the Singer India performed historically in terms of returns? The Singer India has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -3.19% for the past month, -7.93% over 3 months, -5.13% over 1 year, -8.1% across 3 years, and 2.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Singer India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Singer India are 51.89 and 6.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global