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Singer India Share Price

NSE
BSE

SINGER INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Singer India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹67.67 Closed
-0.44₹ -0.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Singer India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹65.00₹68.55
₹67.67
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.21₹95.70
₹67.67
Open Price
₹66.61
Prev. Close
₹67.97
Volume
34,666

Source: Dion Global

Singer India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Singer India has declined 5.13% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Singer India has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Singer India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Singer India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
565.0365.49
1065.565.63
2066.566.39
5069.268.15
10070.5769.41
20070.9870.64

Source: Dion Global

Singer India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Singer India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 68.74% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Singer India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 10:31 PM IST ISTSinger India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 06, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTSinger India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTSinger India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 06, 2026, 12:35 AM IST ISTSinger India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended On June 30,
Jul 27, 2026, 06:44 PM IST ISTSinger India - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Singer India

Singer India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/10/1977 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52109DL1977PLC025405 and registration number is 025405. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of sewing machines, sewing machine heads and sewing machine needles (whether or not for household use). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 557.33 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Duggal
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. Rakesh Khanna
    Exec. Vice Chairman & Mang Dir
  • Ms. Kalliopi Tsiagka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Gavin John Walker
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hetal Madhukant Gandhi
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Maneesh Mansingka
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemant Sachdev
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Relan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Singer India Share Price

What is the share price of Singer India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Singer India is ₹67.67 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Singer India?

The Singer India is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Singer India?

The market cap of Singer India is ₹414.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Singer India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Singer India are ₹68.55 and ₹65.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Singer India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Singer India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Singer India is ₹95.70 and 52-week low of Singer India is ₹55.21 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Singer India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Singer India has shown returns of -0.44% over the past day, -3.19% for the past month, -7.93% over 3 months, -5.13% over 1 year, -8.1% across 3 years, and 2.8% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Singer India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Singer India are 51.89 and 6.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Singer India News

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