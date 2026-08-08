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Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

YUVRAAJ HYGIENE PRODUCTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.78 Closed
3.60₹ 0.27
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.80₹7.88
₹7.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.75₹20.41
₹7.78
Open Price
₹7.50
Prev. Close
₹7.51
Volume
1,33,863

Source: Dion Global

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.9710.83-3.356.72-46.2371.2246.57
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-0.18-15.955.280.6842.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-3.55-14.9-5.04-21.84-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.194.1-4.89-8.4-10.583.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.582.24-12.07-13.93-19.22-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.140.5918.516.52-2.84-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.794.22-11.97-27.2-34.62-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7910.717.2715.134.6618.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-5.7610.9610.27-3.17.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6615.97-8.56-9.06-36.41-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.311.76-0.379.55-8.27-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.182.840.6711.543.342.59-2.46
Borosil		2.766.86-6.12-2.42-25.14-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.5444.8747.1431.7517.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3127.2525.35-13.5-15.370.0360.35
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-4.19.869.63-2.85-17.49-3.1
Singer India		4-0.6-6.09-0.79-5.34-8.12.8
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.7-53.51-48.2338.3214.6929.1
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-11.7-26.22-35.78-3.17-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1-10.81-11.7-33.11-33.89-6.09-6.47

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yuvraaj Hygiene Products has declined 46.23% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (0.68%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.84%), V-Guard Industries (-10.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Yuvraaj Hygiene Products has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
57.517.57
107.57.5
207.217.41
507.37.31
1006.797.45
2008.648.18

Source: Dion Global

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yuvraaj Hygiene Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST ISTYuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
Jul 13, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTYuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 03:08 AM IST ISTYuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") For The
May 29, 2026, 01:55 AM IST ISTYuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
May 29, 2026, 01:31 AM IST ISTYuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E. Thursday, May 28 ,2026

Source: Dion Global

About Yuvraaj Hygiene Products

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC220253 and registration number is 220253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishal Chamanlal Gupta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Kampani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Benu Kampani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankur Kampani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepak Lalchand Nichani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Share Price

What is the share price of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹7.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yuvraaj Hygiene Products?

The Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products?

The market cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹70.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are ₹7.88 and ₹6.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuvraaj Hygiene Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹20.41 and 52-week low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹3.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Yuvraaj Hygiene Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yuvraaj Hygiene Products has shown returns of 3.6% over the past day, 6.28% for the past month, -2.87% over 3 months, -43.58% over 1 year, 71.22% across 3 years, and 46.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are 21.29 and 16.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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