Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-1.94
|-3.18
|0
|-7.88
|149.18
|245.45
|3.84
|-6.83
|1.51
|6.57
|-3.06
|144.92
|115.86
|2.92
|1.63
|18.33
|4.28
|-15.54
|36.57
|35.77
|2.58
|3.26
|4.03
|27.68
|-8.11
|-8.11
|-8.11
|3.43
|13.68
|21.30
|16.06
|-5.36
|104.94
|-18.69
|3.31
|2.19
|9.29
|14.61
|19.51
|43.16
|102.53
|-0.47
|2.54
|7.39
|-8.76
|-21.16
|510.55
|306.56
|-2.06
|9.63
|19.75
|24.63
|-16.22
|17.83
|17.83
|8.52
|3.78
|41.50
|62.44
|16.49
|537.33
|1,686.55
|5.74
|2.44
|4.67
|-16.44
|-42.08
|144.06
|71.68
|4.39
|4.88
|10.67
|9.23
|0.94
|67.08
|78.35
|-3.21
|-0.78
|-12.93
|-29.51
|-53.12
|955.00
|380.46
|6.09
|2.38
|59.67
|30.62
|90.69
|430.86
|35.01
|1.40
|10.75
|22.09
|3.22
|18.03
|322.53
|23.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC220253 and registration number is 220253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is ₹13.78 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is -16.49 and PB ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is -2.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is ₹1.52 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is ₹1.65 and 52-week low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is ₹1.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.