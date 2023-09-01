Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

YUVRAAJ HYGIENE PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.52 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.52₹1.60
₹1.52
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.19₹1.65
₹1.52
Open Price
₹1.60
Prev. Close
₹1.52
Volume
0

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.57
  • R21.63
  • R31.65
  • Pivot
    1.55
  • S11.49
  • S21.47
  • S31.41

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.531.57
  • 101.581.57
  • 201.571.56
  • 501.391.51
  • 1001.181.41
  • 2000.881.21

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.94-3.180-7.88149.18245.45
3.84-6.831.516.57-3.06144.92115.86
2.921.6318.334.28-15.5436.5735.77
2.583.264.0327.68-8.11-8.11-8.11
3.4313.6821.3016.06-5.36104.94-18.69
3.312.199.2914.6119.5143.16102.53
-0.472.547.39-8.76-21.16510.55306.56
-2.069.6319.7524.63-16.2217.8317.83
8.523.7841.5062.4416.49537.331,686.55
5.742.444.67-16.44-42.08144.0671.68
4.394.8810.679.230.9467.0878.35
-3.21-0.78-12.93-29.51-53.12955.00380.46
6.092.3859.6730.6290.69430.8635.01
1.4010.7522.093.2218.03322.5323.17

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.

Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC220253 and registration number is 220253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

  • Industry
    Domestic Appliances
  • Address
    Plot No. A-650, 1st Floor, TTC Industrial Estate, Mumbai Maharashtra 400705
  • Contact
    yhpl@hic.inhttp://www.hic.in

Management

  • Mr. Rajeev Kharbanda
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vishal Kampani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Benu Kampani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ankur Kampani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Praful Hande
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is ₹13.78 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is -16.49 and PB ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is -2.95 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is ₹1.52 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is ₹1.65 and 52-week low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is ₹1.19 as on Aug 28, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data