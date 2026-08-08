Here's the live share price of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|10.83
|-3.35
|6.72
|-46.23
|71.22
|46.57
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-0.18
|-15.95
|5.28
|0.68
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-3.55
|-14.9
|-5.04
|-21.84
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|4.1
|-4.89
|-8.4
|-10.58
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|2.24
|-12.07
|-13.93
|-19.22
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|0.59
|18.51
|6.52
|-2.84
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|4.22
|-11.97
|-27.2
|-34.62
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|10.7
|17.27
|15.13
|4.66
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-5.76
|10.96
|10.27
|-3.1
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|15.97
|-8.56
|-9.06
|-36.41
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.3
|11.76
|-0.37
|9.55
|-8.27
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|2.84
|0.67
|11.54
|3.34
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|6.86
|-6.12
|-2.42
|-25.14
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.54
|44.87
|47.14
|31.75
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|27.25
|25.35
|-13.5
|-15.3
|70.03
|60.35
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-4.1
|9.86
|9.63
|-2.85
|-17.49
|-3.1
|Singer India
|4
|-0.6
|-6.09
|-0.79
|-5.34
|-8.1
|2.8
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.7
|-53.51
|-48.23
|38.32
|14.69
|29.1
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-11.7
|-26.22
|-35.78
|-3.17
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1
|-10.81
|-11.7
|-33.11
|-33.89
|-6.09
|-6.47
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yuvraaj Hygiene Products has declined 46.23% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (0.68%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.84%), V-Guard Industries (-10.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Yuvraaj Hygiene Products has outperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|7.51
|7.57
|10
|7.5
|7.5
|20
|7.21
|7.41
|50
|7.3
|7.31
|100
|6.79
|7.45
|200
|8.64
|8.18
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yuvraaj Hygiene Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:02 AM IST IST
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 03:08 AM IST IST
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations") For The
|May 29, 2026, 01:55 AM IST IST
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026.
|May 29, 2026, 01:31 AM IST IST
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Prod - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held Today, I.E. Thursday, May 28 ,2026
Source: Dion Global
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC220253 and registration number is 220253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 38.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹7.78 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹70.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are ₹7.88 and ₹6.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuvraaj Hygiene Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹20.41 and 52-week low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹3.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Yuvraaj Hygiene Products has shown returns of 3.6% over the past day, 6.28% for the past month, -2.87% over 3 months, -43.58% over 1 year, 71.22% across 3 years, and 46.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are 21.29 and 16.70 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global