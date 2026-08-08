What is the share price of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹7.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Yuvraaj Hygiene Products? The Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products? The market cap of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹70.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are ₹7.88 and ₹6.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuvraaj Hygiene Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹20.41 and 52-week low of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products is ₹3.75 as on .

How has the Yuvraaj Hygiene Products performed historically in terms of returns? The Yuvraaj Hygiene Products has shown returns of 3.6% over the past day, 6.28% for the past month, -2.87% over 3 months, -43.58% over 1 year, 71.22% across 3 years, and 46.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yuvraaj Hygiene Products are 21.29 and 16.70 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global