Yuvraaj Hygiene Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74999MH1995PLC220253 and registration number is 220253. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of other households goods [includes wholesale of household equipment and appliances, n.e.c; photographic equipment, games, toys and sports goods (also includes bicycles, cycle rickshaw, tonga & other non-mechanised vehicles); leather goods and travel accessories; cleaning materials etc.]. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.