What is the share price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹685.65 as on .

What kind of stock is Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances? The Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances? The market cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹1,225.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances? Today’s highest and lowest price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are ₹689.65 and ₹677.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹844.00 and 52-week low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹566.95 as on .

How has the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances performed historically in terms of returns? The Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -7.38% for the past month, 8.83% over 3 months, -6.08% over 1 year, -17.49% across 3 years, and -3.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are 25.49 and 3.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global