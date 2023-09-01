Follow Us

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

BUTTERFLY GANDHIMATHI APPLIANCES LTD.

Sector : Domestic Appliances | Smallcap | NSE
₹1,216.60 Closed
0.354.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,203.25₹1,230.50
₹1,216.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹977.55₹1,903.35
₹1,216.60
Open Price
₹1,230.50
Prev. Close
₹1,212.30
Volume
6,245

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,230.88
  • R21,244.32
  • R31,258.13
  • Pivot
    1,217.07
  • S11,203.63
  • S21,189.82
  • S31,176.38

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51,760.621,217.86
  • 101,760.781,215.54
  • 201,721.551,208.43
  • 501,608.81,192.56
  • 1001,460.751,205.59
  • 2001,403.231,255.34

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.262.948.52-8.82-21.05514.73308.82
3.77-7.321.376.29-3.05144.55110.71
3.332.3218.924.46-15.0137.3637.01
2.112.913.5527.22-8.53-8.53-8.53
3.1213.4021.1815.76-5.74104.33-18.66
-2.399.3919.4424.60-16.3817.6017.60
4.664.1210.258.530.9568.7274.55

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Share Holdings

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund1,86,8690.5321.99
Sundaram Consumption Fund1,74,5061.6520.53
ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund1,67,3280.2319.69
Sundaram Small Cap Fund1,43,7710.6916.92
Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund1,34,3560.3915.81
Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund1,09,5450.312.89
Sundaram Flexicap Fund1,07,0090.5812.59
Sundaram Dividend Yield Fund36,0640.774.24
Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund26,1170.163.07
Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III11,1921.771.32
View All Mutual Funds

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
31 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
23 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931TN1986PLC012728 and registration number is 012728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic non-electric cooking and heating equipment such as non-electric space heaters, cooking ranges, grates, stoves, water heaters, cooking appliances, plate warmers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1005.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P M Murty
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Rangarajan Sriram
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Shantanu Khosla
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Promeet Ghosh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Smita Anand
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M Padmanabhan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. G S Samuel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. T R Srinivasan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Maheshwari Mohan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.?

The market cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹2,175.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is 40.92 and PB ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is 7.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹1,216.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹1,903.35 and 52-week low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹977.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

