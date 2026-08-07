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Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Share Price

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BSE

BUTTERFLY GANDHIMATHI APPLIANCES

Avantha Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹685.65 Closed
0.70₹ 4.75
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹677.05₹689.65
₹685.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹566.95₹844.00
₹685.65
Open Price
₹681.35
Prev. Close
₹680.90
Volume
1,416

Source: Dion Global

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances		-4.97-7.388.839.63-6.08-17.49-3.10
Amber Enterprises India		-0.32-2.68-16.115.28-3.9642.9920.74
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals		-4.07-7.00-14.11-5.04-21.83-6.08-11.33
V-Guard Industries		0.193.46-5.13-8.40-12.453.115.35
Eureka Forbes		0.58-1.66-12.68-13.93-19.91-6.49-0.82
TTK Prestige		-4.14-3.3815.346.52-2.92-7.79-7.04
Cello World		8.791.47-11.73-27.20-35.44-22.19-13.98
IFB Industries		5.7911.5515.0715.134.1218.968.46
Hawkins Cookers		-2.32-7.3711.8210.27-4.487.425.36
Bajaj Electricals		11.6612.46-10.59-9.06-39.16-33.08-19.88
Orient Electric		8.307.92-2.289.55-7.02-7.85-9.88
Harsha Engineers International		7.18-1.23-2.0911.543.092.59-2.46
Borosil		2.762.22-6.81-2.42-26.26-19.411.84
Stove Kraft		1.921.4944.6047.1429.0617.230.05
Wonder Electricals		9.3125.6520.74-13.50-18.7770.0360.35
Singer India		4.00-3.19-7.93-0.79-5.13-8.102.80
Maruti Interior Products		-27.89-35.70-53.39-48.2340.1214.6929.10
Inflame Appliances		-3.77-13.46-22.81-35.78-8.01-31.78-1.27
Tokyo Plast International		-1.00-6.36-10.00-33.11-35.29-6.09-6.47
Yuvraaj Hygiene Products		1.976.28-2.876.72-43.5871.2246.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has declined 6.08% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5732.61696.84
10745.22715.55
20747.98721.85
50693.19701.55
100661.33680.1
200662.76675.77

Source: Dion Global

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
51,0130.013.26
7,7570.640.5
4,2460.780.27
3,8320.660.25
3,7820.650.24
3,2120.650.21
2,8100.780.18

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 01:18 AM IST ISTButterfly Gandhima - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Aug 04, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTButterfly Gandhima - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Aug 04, 2026, 03:51 AM IST ISTButterfly Gandhima - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Aug 03, 2026, 08:53 PM IST ISTButterfly Gandhima - Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On August 03, 2026
Aug 03, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTButterfly Gandhima - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On August 03, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931TN1986PLC012728 and registration number is 012728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of gas stoves, cooking/kitchen appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 943.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P M Murty
    Chairman & Ind.Dire (Non-Exe)
  • Mr. Promeet Ghosh
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nithiyanandam Anandkumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. K E Ranganathan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Smita Anand
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Share Price

What is the share price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹685.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances?

The Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances?

The market cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹1,225.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are ₹689.65 and ₹677.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹844.00 and 52-week low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹566.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances performed historically in terms of returns?

The Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -7.38% for the past month, 8.83% over 3 months, -6.08% over 1 year, -17.49% across 3 years, and -3.1% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are 25.49 and 3.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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