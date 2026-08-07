Here's the live share price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|-4.97
|-7.38
|8.83
|9.63
|-6.08
|-17.49
|-3.10
|Amber Enterprises India
|-0.32
|-2.68
|-16.11
|5.28
|-3.96
|42.99
|20.74
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals
|-4.07
|-7.00
|-14.11
|-5.04
|-21.83
|-6.08
|-11.33
|V-Guard Industries
|0.19
|3.46
|-5.13
|-8.40
|-12.45
|3.11
|5.35
|Eureka Forbes
|0.58
|-1.66
|-12.68
|-13.93
|-19.91
|-6.49
|-0.82
|TTK Prestige
|-4.14
|-3.38
|15.34
|6.52
|-2.92
|-7.79
|-7.04
|Cello World
|8.79
|1.47
|-11.73
|-27.20
|-35.44
|-22.19
|-13.98
|IFB Industries
|5.79
|11.55
|15.07
|15.13
|4.12
|18.96
|8.46
|Hawkins Cookers
|-2.32
|-7.37
|11.82
|10.27
|-4.48
|7.42
|5.36
|Bajaj Electricals
|11.66
|12.46
|-10.59
|-9.06
|-39.16
|-33.08
|-19.88
|Orient Electric
|8.30
|7.92
|-2.28
|9.55
|-7.02
|-7.85
|-9.88
|Harsha Engineers International
|7.18
|-1.23
|-2.09
|11.54
|3.09
|2.59
|-2.46
|Borosil
|2.76
|2.22
|-6.81
|-2.42
|-26.26
|-19.41
|1.84
|Stove Kraft
|1.92
|1.49
|44.60
|47.14
|29.06
|17.23
|0.05
|Wonder Electricals
|9.31
|25.65
|20.74
|-13.50
|-18.77
|70.03
|60.35
|Singer India
|4.00
|-3.19
|-7.93
|-0.79
|-5.13
|-8.10
|2.80
|Maruti Interior Products
|-27.89
|-35.70
|-53.39
|-48.23
|40.12
|14.69
|29.10
|Inflame Appliances
|-3.77
|-13.46
|-22.81
|-35.78
|-8.01
|-31.78
|-1.27
|Tokyo Plast International
|-1.00
|-6.36
|-10.00
|-33.11
|-35.29
|-6.09
|-6.47
|Yuvraaj Hygiene Products
|1.97
|6.28
|-2.87
|6.72
|-43.58
|71.22
|46.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has declined 6.08% compared to peers like Amber Enterprises India (-3.96%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-21.83%), V-Guard Industries (-12.45%). From a 5 year perspective, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has underperformed peers relative to Amber Enterprises India (20.74%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (-11.33%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|732.61
|696.84
|10
|745.22
|715.55
|20
|747.98
|721.85
|50
|693.19
|701.55
|100
|661.33
|680.1
|200
|662.76
|675.77
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.43%, FII holding unchanged at 0.01%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.55% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|51,013
|0.01
|3.26
|7,757
|0.64
|0.5
|4,246
|0.78
|0.27
|3,832
|0.66
|0.25
|3,782
|0.65
|0.24
|3,212
|0.65
|0.21
|2,810
|0.78
|0.18
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 01:18 AM IST IST
|Butterfly Gandhima - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Butterfly Gandhima - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Aug 04, 2026, 03:51 AM IST IST
|Butterfly Gandhima - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:53 PM IST IST
|Butterfly Gandhima - Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On August 03, 2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Butterfly Gandhima - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On August 03, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931TN1986PLC012728 and registration number is 012728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Retail sale of gas stoves, cooking/kitchen appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 943.15 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹685.65 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹1,225.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are ₹689.65 and ₹677.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹844.00 and 52-week low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances is ₹566.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances has shown returns of 0.7% over the past day, -7.38% for the past month, 8.83% over 3 months, -6.08% over 1 year, -17.49% across 3 years, and -3.1% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are 25.49 and 3.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global