Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.26
|2.94
|8.52
|-8.82
|-21.05
|514.73
|308.82
|3.77
|-7.32
|1.37
|6.29
|-3.05
|144.55
|110.71
|3.33
|2.32
|18.92
|4.46
|-15.01
|37.36
|37.01
|2.11
|2.91
|3.55
|27.22
|-8.53
|-8.53
|-8.53
|3.12
|13.40
|21.18
|15.76
|-5.74
|104.33
|-18.66
|-2.39
|9.39
|19.44
|24.60
|-16.38
|17.60
|17.60
|4.66
|4.12
|10.25
|8.53
|0.95
|68.72
|74.55
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Small Cap Fund
|1,86,869
|0.53
|21.99
|Sundaram Consumption Fund
|1,74,506
|1.65
|20.53
|ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund
|1,67,328
|0.23
|19.69
|Sundaram Small Cap Fund
|1,43,771
|0.69
|16.92
|Aditya Birla Sun Life India GenNext Fund
|1,34,356
|0.39
|15.81
|Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi-Cap Fund
|1,09,545
|0.3
|12.89
|Sundaram Flexicap Fund
|1,07,009
|0.58
|12.59
|Sundaram Dividend Yield Fund
|36,064
|0.77
|4.24
|Bandhan Emerging Businesses Fund
|26,117
|0.16
|3.07
|Sundaram Long Term Micro Cap Tax Advantage Fund - Series III
|11,192
|1.77
|1.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|31 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|23 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/02/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28931TN1986PLC012728 and registration number is 012728. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic non-electric cooking and heating equipment such as non-electric space heaters, cooking ranges, grates, stoves, water heaters, cooking appliances, plate warmers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1005.30 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹2,175.23 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is 40.92 and PB ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is 7.64 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹1,216.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹1,903.35 and 52-week low of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹977.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.