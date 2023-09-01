What is the Market Cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.? The market cap of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹2,175.23 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.? P/E ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is 40.92 and PB ratio of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is 7.64 as on .

What is the share price of Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. is ₹1,216.60 as on .