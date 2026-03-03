Here's the live share price of Aeroflex Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aeroflex Enterprises has gained 30.64% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.73%.
Aeroflex Enterprises’s current P/E of 16.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|-2.08
|-5.91
|-10.45
|-15.16
|-3.77
|3.76
|31.03
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1.24
|4.02
|26.97
|32.78
|55.51
|21.88
|29.04
|Welspun Corp
|5.70
|1.35
|-1.57
|-3.76
|17.59
|60.31
|43.90
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-3.93
|13.59
|0.70
|-0.77
|-2.38
|2.91
|12.73
|Jindal Saw
|1.65
|-4.97
|8.57
|-14.77
|-23.74
|34.26
|34.88
|Surya Roshni
|-0.34
|-13.07
|-15.68
|-28.09
|-1.62
|8.90
|19.24
|Goodluck India
|-4.81
|-0.69
|0.35
|-4.28
|81.89
|39.04
|72.38
|Man Industries (India)
|4.00
|24.68
|-1.39
|7.20
|111.02
|71.87
|41.29
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|0.08
|6.42
|-2.16
|-22.84
|-0.13
|-0.04
|-0.03
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|1.67
|-2.42
|-15.00
|-17.11
|-15.26
|13.53
|24.87
|JTL Industries
|-12.63
|-25.92
|-9.67
|-28.66
|-29.10
|-10.89
|29.10
|Rajratan Global Wire
|0.15
|-4.02
|-5.30
|30.71
|27.33
|-16.65
|26.80
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-2.76
|3.58
|-13.18
|-7.85
|-19.69
|0.13
|8.03
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|-1.80
|-12.34
|-1.97
|-28.07
|5.87
|-7.07
|9.89
|Rama Steel Tubes
|-8.31
|-13.16
|-32.16
|-36.21
|-30.11
|-14.46
|46.09
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|-6.60
|13.64
|11.82
|-2.49
|34.21
|18.03
|23.42
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.31
|1.12
|-20.56
|-29.19
|-10.85
|-3.76
|-2.27
|Suraj
|1.21
|-0.86
|-14.22
|-26.11
|-31.90
|49.46
|48.46
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-0.11
|15.59
|134.21
|351.72
|150.32
|102.97
|97.74
|Vibhor Steel Tubes
|-2.46
|-3.29
|-15.40
|-30.33
|-20.51
|-36.50
|-23.85
Over the last one year, Aeroflex Enterprises has declined 3.77% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.51%), Welspun Corp (17.59%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Aeroflex Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.04%) and Welspun Corp (43.90%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|78.62
|78.95
|10
|79.48
|79.24
|20
|79.72
|79.75
|50
|81.95
|81.22
|100
|83.39
|83.42
|200
|88.21
|87.25
In the latest quarter, Aeroflex Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 18, 2026, 12:24 AM IST
|Aeroflex Enterprises - Intimation Of Change Of Website Domain And Email Id Of The Company
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:48 PM IST
|Aeroflex Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:30 PM IST
|Aeroflex Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
|Feb 12, 2026, 6:22 AM IST
|Aeroflex Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 12, 2026
|Feb 05, 2026, 11:32 PM IST
|Aeroflex Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated
Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199MH1984PLC034632 and registration number is 034632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aeroflex Enterprises is ₹76.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aeroflex Enterprises is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Aeroflex Enterprises is ₹860.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Aeroflex Enterprises are ₹77.64 and ₹67.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aeroflex Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aeroflex Enterprises is ₹113.90 and 52-week low of Aeroflex Enterprises is ₹67.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Aeroflex Enterprises has shown returns of -4.3% over the past day, -3.55% for the past month, -11.45% over 3 months, -9.73% over 1 year, 5.48% across 3 years, and 30.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aeroflex Enterprises are 16.77 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.