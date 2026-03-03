Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Aeroflex Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

AEROFLEX ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Aeroflex Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.10 Closed
-4.30₹ -3.42
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Aeroflex Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.01₹77.64
₹76.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.01₹113.90
₹76.10
Open Price
₹67.01
Prev. Close
₹79.52
Volume
6,503

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Aeroflex Enterprises has gained 30.64% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -9.73%.

Aeroflex Enterprises’s current P/E of 16.77x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Aeroflex Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Aeroflex Enterprises		-2.08-5.91-10.45-15.16-3.773.7631.03
APL Apollo Tubes		1.244.0226.9732.7855.5121.8829.04
Welspun Corp		5.701.35-1.57-3.7617.5960.3143.90
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-3.9313.590.70-0.77-2.382.9112.73
Jindal Saw		1.65-4.978.57-14.77-23.7434.2634.88
Surya Roshni		-0.34-13.07-15.68-28.09-1.628.9019.24
Goodluck India		-4.81-0.690.35-4.2881.8939.0472.38
Man Industries (India)		4.0024.68-1.397.20111.0271.8741.29
Sambhv Steel Tubes		0.086.42-2.16-22.84-0.13-0.04-0.03
Venus Pipes & Tubes		1.67-2.42-15.00-17.11-15.2613.5324.87
JTL Industries		-12.63-25.92-9.67-28.66-29.10-10.8929.10
Rajratan Global Wire		0.15-4.02-5.3030.7127.33-16.6526.80
Hi-Tech Pipes		-2.763.58-13.18-7.85-19.690.138.03
Hariom Pipe Industries		-1.80-12.34-1.97-28.075.87-7.079.89
Rama Steel Tubes		-8.31-13.16-32.16-36.21-30.11-14.4646.09
Gandhi Special Tubes		-6.6013.6411.82-2.4934.2118.0323.42
Scoda Tubes		-2.311.12-20.56-29.19-10.85-3.76-2.27
Suraj		1.21-0.86-14.22-26.11-31.9049.4648.46
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-0.1115.59134.21351.72150.32102.9797.74
Vibhor Steel Tubes		-2.46-3.29-15.40-30.33-20.51-36.50-23.85

Over the last one year, Aeroflex Enterprises has declined 3.77% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (55.51%), Welspun Corp (17.59%), Ratnamani Metals & Tubes (-2.38%). From a 5 year perspective, Aeroflex Enterprises has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (29.04%) and Welspun Corp (43.90%).

Aeroflex Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Aeroflex Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
578.6278.95
1079.4879.24
2079.7279.75
5081.9581.22
10083.3983.42
20088.2187.25

Aeroflex Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Aeroflex Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding rose to 0.56%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.81% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Aeroflex Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 18, 2026, 12:24 AM ISTAeroflex Enterprises - Intimation Of Change Of Website Domain And Email Id Of The Company
Feb 12, 2026, 6:48 PM ISTAeroflex Enterprises - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Investor Presentation
Feb 12, 2026, 6:30 PM ISTAeroflex Enterprises - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31, 2025
Feb 12, 2026, 6:22 AM ISTAeroflex Enterprises - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated February 12, 2026
Feb 05, 2026, 11:32 PM ISTAeroflex Enterprises - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Standalone And Consolidated

About Aeroflex Enterprises

Aeroflex Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199MH1984PLC034632 and registration number is 034632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.28 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Harikant Turgalia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shehnaz D Ali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Soni
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Arpit Khandelwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Parthasarathi Sarkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Asad Daud
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Uma Manoj Mandavgane
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Aeroflex Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Aeroflex Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Aeroflex Enterprises is ₹76.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Aeroflex Enterprises?

The Aeroflex Enterprises is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Aeroflex Enterprises?

The market cap of Aeroflex Enterprises is ₹860.58 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Aeroflex Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Aeroflex Enterprises are ₹77.64 and ₹67.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Aeroflex Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Aeroflex Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Aeroflex Enterprises is ₹113.90 and 52-week low of Aeroflex Enterprises is ₹67.01 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Aeroflex Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Aeroflex Enterprises has shown returns of -4.3% over the past day, -3.55% for the past month, -11.45% over 3 months, -9.73% over 1 year, 5.48% across 3 years, and 30.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Aeroflex Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Aeroflex Enterprises are 16.77 and 1.14 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.39 per annum.

Aeroflex Enterprises News

More Aeroflex Enterprises News
icon
Market Pulse