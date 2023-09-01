Man Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC047408 and registration number is 047408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2094.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.