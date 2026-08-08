What is the share price of Man Industries (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Industries (India) is ₹552.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Man Industries (India)? The Man Industries (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Man Industries (India)? The market cap of Man Industries (India) is ₹4,140.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Man Industries (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Man Industries (India) are ₹564.35 and ₹550.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Man Industries (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Industries (India) is ₹625.20 and 52-week low of Man Industries (India) is ₹302.30 as on .

How has the Man Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Man Industries (India) has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, -1.8% for the past month, 3.02% over 3 months, 30.23% over 1 year, 55.7% across 3 years, and 34.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Man Industries (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Man Industries (India) are 24.29 and 1.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global