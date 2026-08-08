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Man Industries (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Theme
Aluminium
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Man Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹552.00 Closed
0.02₹ 0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Man Industries (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹550.00₹564.35
₹552.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹302.30₹625.20
₹552.00
Open Price
₹550.75
Prev. Close
₹551.90
Volume
11,860

Source: Dion Global

Man Industries (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Man Industries (India) has gained 30.23% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Man Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Man Industries (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Man Industries (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5532.98536.55
10529.62536.03
20541.64540.38
50548.45539.4
100507.08514.29
200453.86473.48

Source: Dion Global

Man Industries (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Man Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.43%, FII holding rose to 2.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Man Industries (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST ISTMan Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Aug 01, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTMan Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And C
Jul 09, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTMan Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTMan Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 07, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTMan Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source: Dion Global

About Man Industries (India)

Man Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC047408 and registration number is 047408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3455.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh C Mansukhani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Nikhil R Mansukhani
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Narendra Mairpady
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Renu P Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rabi Bastia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Man Industries (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Man Industries (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Industries (India) is ₹552.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Man Industries (India)?

The Man Industries (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Man Industries (India)?

The market cap of Man Industries (India) is ₹4,140.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Man Industries (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Man Industries (India) are ₹564.35 and ₹550.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Man Industries (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Industries (India) is ₹625.20 and 52-week low of Man Industries (India) is ₹302.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Man Industries (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Man Industries (India) has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, -1.8% for the past month, 3.02% over 3 months, 30.23% over 1 year, 55.7% across 3 years, and 34.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Man Industries (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Man Industries (India) are 24.29 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Man Industries (India) News

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