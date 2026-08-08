Here's the live share price of Man Industries (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Man Industries (India) has gained 30.23% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Man Industries (India) has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|532.98
|536.55
|10
|529.62
|536.03
|20
|541.64
|540.38
|50
|548.45
|539.4
|100
|507.08
|514.29
|200
|453.86
|473.48
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Man Industries (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.43%, FII holding rose to 2.87%, and public shareholding moved down to 52.48% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:47 PM IST IST
|Man Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Aug 01, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Man Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And C
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Man Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 08, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|Man Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 07, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Man Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Source: Dion Global
Man Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC047408 and registration number is 047408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3455.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 37.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Industries (India) is ₹552.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Man Industries (India) is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Man Industries (India) is ₹4,140.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Man Industries (India) are ₹564.35 and ₹550.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Industries (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Industries (India) is ₹625.20 and 52-week low of Man Industries (India) is ₹302.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Man Industries (India) has shown returns of 0.02% over the past day, -1.8% for the past month, 3.02% over 3 months, 30.23% over 1 year, 55.7% across 3 years, and 34.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Man Industries (India) are 24.29 and 1.98 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global