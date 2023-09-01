Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|26 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Interim Dividend
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Man Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC047408 and registration number is 047408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2094.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹1,76.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is 1.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹179.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹173.55 and 52-week low of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹71.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.