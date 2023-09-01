Follow Us

Man Industries (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

MAN INDUSTRIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹179.05 Closed
12.8220.35
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Man Industries (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹157.85₹183.80
₹179.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹71.45₹173.55
₹179.05
Open Price
₹160.10
Prev. Close
₹158.70
Volume
41,71,565

Man Industries (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1188.95
  • R2199.35
  • R3214.9
  • Pivot
    173.4
  • S1163
  • S2147.45
  • S3137.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 590.34158.48
  • 1091.18155.85
  • 2091.94152.29
  • 5090.84145.39
  • 10086.73133.8
  • 20089.58118.72

Man Industries (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Man Industries (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Man Industries (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
26 Jul, 2023Board MeetingInterim Dividend
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Man Industries (India) Ltd.

Man Industries (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/05/1988 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1988PLC047408 and registration number is 047408. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2094.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 29.59 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh C Mansukhani
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Nikhil R Mansukhani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Heena Vinay Kalantri
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Renu P Jalan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narendra Mairpady
    Independent Director

FAQs on Man Industries (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Man Industries (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹1,76.15 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Man Industries (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is 15.68 and PB ratio of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is 1.07 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Man Industries (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Man Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹179.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Man Industries (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Man Industries (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹173.55 and 52-week low of Man Industries (India) Ltd. is ₹71.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

