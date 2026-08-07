What is the share price of Hariom Pipe Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹403.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hariom Pipe Industries? The Hariom Pipe Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hariom Pipe Industries? The market cap of Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹1,247.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hariom Pipe Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hariom Pipe Industries are ₹406.00 and ₹394.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hariom Pipe Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariom Pipe Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹572.10 and 52-week low of Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹268.25 as on .

How has the Hariom Pipe Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Hariom Pipe Industries has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 4.46% for the past month, 23.28% over 3 months, -8.82% over 1 year, -10.62% across 3 years, and 12.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries are 16.48 and 1.93 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global