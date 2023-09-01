Follow Us

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. Share Price

HARIOM PIPE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹630.40 Closed
-0.61-3.85
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹625.05₹655.00
₹630.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹247.05₹694.95
₹630.40
Open Price
₹637.90
Prev. Close
₹634.25
Volume
1,42,772

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1647.23
  • R2664.62
  • R3674.23
  • Pivot
    637.62
  • S1620.23
  • S2610.62
  • S3593.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5282.98624.16
  • 10276.57609.6
  • 20270.31598.49
  • 50270.22597.66
  • 100236.62573.66
  • 200152.15499.78

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 Jan, 2023Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd.

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100TG2007PLC054564 and registration number is 054564. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 430.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Kapoor
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sailesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Shanti Sree Bolleni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajender Reddy Gankidi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Soumen Bose
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is ₹1,741.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is 33.41 and PB ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is 15.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is ₹630.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is ₹694.95 and 52-week low of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is ₹247.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

