Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Hariom Pipe Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

HARIOM PIPE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hariom Pipe Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹403.00 Closed
0.78₹ 3.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Hariom Pipe Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹394.30₹406.00
₹403.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹268.25₹572.10
₹403.00
Open Price
₹395.20
Prev. Close
₹399.90
Volume
18,718

Source: Dion Global

Hariom Pipe Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hariom Pipe Industries has declined 8.82% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Hariom Pipe Industries has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Hariom Pipe Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hariom Pipe Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5392.11400.23
10390.7397.08
20392.02395.74
50400.42388.68
100355.9379.72
200375.45386.68

Source: Dion Global

Hariom Pipe Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hariom Pipe Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding rose to 10.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Hariom Pipe Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 07:21 PM IST ISTHariom Pipe Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jul 31, 2026, 12:52 AM IST ISTHariom Pipe Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Receipt Of Project Commissioning Certificate And Declaration Of
Jul 27, 2026, 11:01 PM IST ISTHariom Pipe Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 24, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTHariom Pipe Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 11, 2026, 10:54 PM IST ISTHariom Pipe Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Successful Installation And Commencement Of Power Generation.

Source: Dion Global

About Hariom Pipe Industries

Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100TG2007PLC054564 and registration number is 054564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1666.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Kapoor
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Rupesh Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sailesh Gupta
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Soumen Bose
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajender Reddy Gankidi
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sneha Sankla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Hariom Pipe Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Hariom Pipe Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹403.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hariom Pipe Industries?

The Hariom Pipe Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hariom Pipe Industries?

The market cap of Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹1,247.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hariom Pipe Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hariom Pipe Industries are ₹406.00 and ₹394.30.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hariom Pipe Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariom Pipe Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹572.10 and 52-week low of Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹268.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hariom Pipe Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hariom Pipe Industries has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 4.46% for the past month, 23.28% over 3 months, -8.82% over 1 year, -10.62% across 3 years, and 12.39% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries are 16.48 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Hariom Pipe Industries News

More Hariom Pipe Industries News
Market Pulse