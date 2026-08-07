Here's the live share price of Hariom Pipe Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hariom Pipe Industries has declined 8.82% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Hariom Pipe Industries has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|392.11
|400.23
|10
|390.7
|397.08
|20
|392.02
|395.74
|50
|400.42
|388.68
|100
|355.9
|379.72
|200
|375.45
|386.68
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hariom Pipe Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 0.07%, FII holding rose to 10.25%, and public shareholding moved down to 32.43% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 07:21 PM IST IST
|Hariom Pipe Ind. - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:52 AM IST IST
|Hariom Pipe Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Receipt Of Project Commissioning Certificate And Declaration Of
|Jul 27, 2026, 11:01 PM IST IST
|Hariom Pipe Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 24, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Hariom Pipe Ind. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 11, 2026, 10:54 PM IST IST
|Hariom Pipe Ind. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR) - Successful Installation And Commencement Of Power Generation.
Source: Dion Global
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100TG2007PLC054564 and registration number is 054564. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1666.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 30.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹403.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hariom Pipe Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹1,247.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hariom Pipe Industries are ₹406.00 and ₹394.30.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariom Pipe Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹572.10 and 52-week low of Hariom Pipe Industries is ₹268.25 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hariom Pipe Industries has shown returns of 0.78% over the past day, 4.46% for the past month, 23.28% over 3 months, -8.82% over 1 year, -10.62% across 3 years, and 12.39% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries are 16.48 and 1.93 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global