Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.77
|8.32
|-5.15
|55.16
|134.18
|172.90
|172.90
|2.05
|8.97
|51.33
|37.21
|68.23
|620.84
|972.39
|1.41
|-2.14
|12.79
|20.42
|42.84
|229.90
|340.31
|15.63
|8.97
|46.42
|141.19
|314.12
|484.60
|282.91
|6.54
|3.87
|30.21
|75.44
|48.61
|213.23
|93.10
|14.48
|20.72
|27.92
|46.32
|102.12
|495.03
|203.06
|0.38
|-1.24
|-2.95
|2.77
|-33.85
|1,110.26
|1,897.18
|5.73
|7.35
|26.55
|30.69
|106.55
|80.30
|80.30
|2.14
|23.10
|40.19
|113.21
|278.75
|333.26
|333.26
|1.97
|-11.42
|-4.43
|16.52
|59.54
|2,683.36
|805.27
|0.63
|13.32
|25.60
|37.92
|34.07
|1,366.75
|647.61
|15.40
|28.08
|23.61
|106.76
|97.63
|226.14
|75.80
|2.46
|-8.10
|1.58
|-8.49
|26.35
|543.72
|165.44
|7.84
|10.46
|32.54
|43.68
|72.97
|228.86
|80.74
|-3.18
|-16.34
|18.42
|11.32
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|-1.01
|-3.92
|-11.71
|553.33
|476.47
|708.25
|268.08
|-0.88
|25.84
|28.74
|30.23
|-5.88
|600.00
|3,633.33
|-7.42
|-16.18
|34.80
|34.34
|121.67
|386.59
|7.84
|-2.47
|-1.25
|-3.66
|-8.14
|-35.25
|259.09
|426.67
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/06/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27100TG2007PLC054564 and registration number is 054564. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 430.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is ₹1,741.06 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is 33.41 and PB ratio of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is 15.59 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is ₹630.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is ₹694.95 and 52-week low of Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd. is ₹247.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.