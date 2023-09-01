What is the Market Cap of Suraj Ltd.? The market cap of Suraj Ltd. is ₹244.98 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suraj Ltd.? P/E ratio of Suraj Ltd. is 10.71 and PB ratio of Suraj Ltd. is 2.36 as on .

What is the share price of Suraj Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Ltd. is ₹133.40 as on .