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Suraj Share Price

NSE
BSE

SURAJ

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Suraj along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹221.70 Closed
-0.58₹ -1.30
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Suraj Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹213.00₹222.05
₹221.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹202.00₹372.90
₹221.70
Open Price
₹213.95
Prev. Close
₹223.00
Volume
13

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Suraj has declined 33.82% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraj has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Suraj Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5222.12221.45
10224.44223
20226.43225.23
50230.27229.63
100233.72237.86
200257.39260.56

Source: Dion Global

Suraj Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Suraj remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Suraj Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 23, 2026, 06:46 PM IST ISTSuraj - Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
Jul 23, 2026, 06:32 PM IST ISTSuraj - Board Meeting Outcome for Suraj Limited Has Submitted To The Exchange, The Financial Results For The Period Ended Jun
Jul 15, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTSuraj - Board Meeting Intimation for SURAJ LIMITED Has Informed The Exchange About Board Meeting To Be Held On 23-Jul-2026 To
Jul 09, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTSuraj - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSuraj - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Suraj

Suraj Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1994PLC021088 and registration number is 021088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Tarachand Shah
    Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Kunal Tarachand Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Gunvantkumar Tarachand Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Mangaldas Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jigar Jagrutkumar Mehta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Altesh Jayantilal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Dayalji Kukadia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saharsh Rajeshbhai Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suraj Share Price

What is the share price of Suraj?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj is ₹221.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Suraj?

The Suraj is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj?

The market cap of Suraj is ₹407.13 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Suraj?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj are ₹222.05 and ₹213.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj is ₹372.90 and 52-week low of Suraj is ₹202.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Suraj performed historically in terms of returns?

The Suraj has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -9.42% over 3 months, -33.82% over 1 year, 10.1% across 3 years, and 28.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suraj?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj are 48.96 and 2.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Suraj News

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