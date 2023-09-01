Follow Us

SURAJ LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | BSE
₹133.40 Closed
1.992.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Suraj Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.20₹133.40
₹133.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.35₹184.80
₹133.40
Open Price
₹128.20
Prev. Close
₹130.80
Volume
10,516

Suraj Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1135.13
  • R2136.87
  • R3140.33
  • Pivot
    131.67
  • S1129.93
  • S2126.47
  • S3124.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 569.77133.82
  • 1070.1138.77
  • 2069.78144.89
  • 5071.54143.56
  • 10069.82129.8
  • 20070.36110.1

Suraj Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.06-25.894.1490.5784.00461.68196.44
1.829.0351.4837.3968.03621.56970.96
1.32-2.0212.6120.3442.71228.36340.66
15.459.0746.32141.04314.01483.50282.60
6.534.1830.1675.7148.41214.3993.21
14.8421.0128.2946.50102.90495.19205.02
0.38-1.31-3.032.68-33.851,123.10857.80
5.587.1726.1230.23105.931,467.671,400.00
2.1623.0440.22114.62280.19336.66336.66
1.71-11.55-4.5316.2759.162,597.77788.53
0.848.28-5.1855.46134.27180.93180.93
0.4713.1625.1137.3033.871,358.91651.30
15.3527.7623.52107.9396.59225.0975.64
2.75-7.621.37-8.6527.0935.6235.62
8.0310.1632.4943.6673.73230.3280.49
0.5327.8730.2129.91-4.37611.252,270.83
14.697.5724.1339.7523.0323.0323.03
-9.45-18.1529.9632.83114.00374.384.11
0-0.99-2.91-6.32-34.10296.04426.32
3.52-8.7027.626.8721.56170.9759.70

Suraj Ltd. Share Holdings

Suraj Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Buy Back

About Suraj Ltd.

Suraj Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1994PLC021088 and registration number is 021088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 343.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ashok Shah
    Chairman & CFO
  • Mr. Gunvant Shah
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kunal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Shilpa Patel
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dipak Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ketan Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Gidwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Kharadi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Suraj Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj Ltd.?

The market cap of Suraj Ltd. is ₹244.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Suraj Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Suraj Ltd. is 10.71 and PB ratio of Suraj Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Suraj Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Ltd. is ₹133.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Ltd. is ₹184.80 and 52-week low of Suraj Ltd. is ₹56.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

