Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.06
|-25.89
|4.14
|90.57
|84.00
|461.68
|196.44
|1.82
|9.03
|51.48
|37.39
|68.03
|621.56
|970.96
|1.32
|-2.02
|12.61
|20.34
|42.71
|228.36
|340.66
|15.45
|9.07
|46.32
|141.04
|314.01
|483.50
|282.60
|6.53
|4.18
|30.16
|75.71
|48.41
|214.39
|93.21
|14.84
|21.01
|28.29
|46.50
|102.90
|495.19
|205.02
|0.38
|-1.31
|-3.03
|2.68
|-33.85
|1,123.10
|857.80
|5.58
|7.17
|26.12
|30.23
|105.93
|1,467.67
|1,400.00
|2.16
|23.04
|40.22
|114.62
|280.19
|336.66
|336.66
|1.71
|-11.55
|-4.53
|16.27
|59.16
|2,597.77
|788.53
|0.84
|8.28
|-5.18
|55.46
|134.27
|180.93
|180.93
|0.47
|13.16
|25.11
|37.30
|33.87
|1,358.91
|651.30
|15.35
|27.76
|23.52
|107.93
|96.59
|225.09
|75.64
|2.75
|-7.62
|1.37
|-8.65
|27.09
|35.62
|35.62
|8.03
|10.16
|32.49
|43.66
|73.73
|230.32
|80.49
|0.53
|27.87
|30.21
|29.91
|-4.37
|611.25
|2,270.83
|14.69
|7.57
|24.13
|39.75
|23.03
|23.03
|23.03
|-9.45
|-18.15
|29.96
|32.83
|114.00
|374.38
|4.11
|0
|-0.99
|-2.91
|-6.32
|-34.10
|296.04
|426.32
|3.52
|-8.70
|27.62
|6.87
|21.56
|170.97
|59.70
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|08 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Buy Back
Suraj Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1994PLC021088 and registration number is 021088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 343.72 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 19.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Suraj Ltd. is ₹244.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Suraj Ltd. is 10.71 and PB ratio of Suraj Ltd. is 2.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj Ltd. is ₹133.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj Ltd. is ₹184.80 and 52-week low of Suraj Ltd. is ₹56.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.