Here's the live share price of Suraj along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Suraj has declined 33.82% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Suraj has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|222.12
|221.45
|10
|224.44
|223
|20
|226.43
|225.23
|50
|230.27
|229.63
|100
|233.72
|237.86
|200
|257.39
|260.56
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Suraj remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:46 PM IST IST
|Suraj - Quarterly Results For The Quarter Ended On 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 23, 2026, 06:32 PM IST IST
|Suraj - Board Meeting Outcome for Suraj Limited Has Submitted To The Exchange, The Financial Results For The Period Ended Jun
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Suraj - Board Meeting Intimation for SURAJ LIMITED Has Informed The Exchange About Board Meeting To Be Held On 23-Jul-2026 To
|Jul 09, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Suraj - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Suraj - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Suraj Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/01/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100GJ1994PLC021088 and registration number is 021088. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 205.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.36 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj is ₹221.70 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Suraj is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Suraj is ₹407.13 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj are ₹222.05 and ₹213.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj is ₹372.90 and 52-week low of Suraj is ₹202.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Suraj has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -9.42% over 3 months, -33.82% over 1 year, 10.1% across 3 years, and 28.33% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj are 48.96 and 2.96 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.
Source: Dion Global