What is the share price of Suraj? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Suraj is ₹221.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Suraj? The Suraj is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Suraj? The market cap of Suraj is ₹407.13 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Suraj? Today’s highest and lowest price of Suraj are ₹222.05 and ₹213.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Suraj? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Suraj stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Suraj is ₹372.90 and 52-week low of Suraj is ₹202.00 as on .

How has the Suraj performed historically in terms of returns? The Suraj has shown returns of -0.58% over the past day, 1.42% for the past month, -9.42% over 3 months, -33.82% over 1 year, 10.1% across 3 years, and 28.33% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Suraj? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Suraj are 48.96 and 2.96 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global