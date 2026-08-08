What is the share price of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹214.60 as on .

What kind of stock is Remi Edelstahl Tubulars? The Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars? The market cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹256.35 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars? Today’s highest and lowest price of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are ₹225.00 and ₹197.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remi Edelstahl Tubulars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹118.40 as on .

How has the Remi Edelstahl Tubulars performed historically in terms of returns? The Remi Edelstahl Tubulars has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, 18.56% for the past month, 31.98% over 3 months, 41.84% over 1 year, 63.09% across 3 years, and 52.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are 85.94 and 3.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global