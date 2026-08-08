Here's the live share price of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Remi Edelstahl Tubulars has gained 41.84% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Remi Edelstahl Tubulars has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|196.84
|207.42
|10
|194.19
|201.28
|20
|187.73
|194.68
|50
|184.99
|185.42
|100
|168.86
|173.98
|200
|152.81
|158.6
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Remi Edelstahl Tubulars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:38 PM IST IST
|Remi Edelstahl Tubul - Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 ( Including Notice Of 55Th Annual General Meeting Of The
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST IST
|Remi Edelstahl Tubul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Remi Edelstahl Tubul - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 07, 2026, 07:26 PM IST IST
|Remi Edelstahl Tubul - Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 ( Including Notice Of 55Th Annual General Meeting Of The
|Aug 01, 2026, 02:08 AM IST IST
|Remi Edelstahl Tubul - Reappointment Of Cost Auditor And Internal Auditor- As Per Attached Letter
Source: Dion Global
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1970PLC014746 and registration number is 014746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹214.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹256.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are ₹225.00 and ₹197.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remi Edelstahl Tubulars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹118.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Remi Edelstahl Tubulars has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, 18.56% for the past month, 31.98% over 3 months, 41.84% over 1 year, 63.09% across 3 years, and 52.64% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are 85.94 and 3.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global