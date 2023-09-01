Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|3.52
|-8.70
|27.62
|6.87
|21.56
|170.97
|59.70
|1.82
|9.03
|51.48
|37.39
|68.03
|621.56
|970.96
|1.32
|-2.02
|12.61
|20.34
|42.71
|228.36
|340.66
|15.45
|9.07
|46.32
|141.04
|314.01
|483.50
|282.60
|6.53
|4.18
|30.16
|75.71
|48.41
|214.39
|93.21
|14.84
|21.01
|28.29
|46.50
|102.90
|495.19
|205.02
|0.38
|-1.31
|-3.03
|2.68
|-33.85
|1,123.10
|857.80
|5.58
|7.17
|26.12
|30.23
|105.93
|1,467.67
|1,400.00
|2.16
|23.04
|40.22
|114.62
|280.19
|336.66
|336.66
|1.71
|-11.55
|-4.53
|16.27
|59.16
|2,597.77
|788.53
|0.84
|8.28
|-5.18
|55.46
|134.27
|180.93
|180.93
|0.47
|13.16
|25.11
|37.30
|33.87
|1,358.91
|651.30
|15.35
|27.76
|23.52
|107.93
|96.59
|225.09
|75.64
|2.75
|-7.62
|1.37
|-8.65
|27.09
|35.62
|35.62
|7.75
|9.88
|32.15
|43.29
|73.28
|229.47
|80.03
|-2.06
|-25.89
|4.14
|90.57
|84.00
|461.68
|196.44
|0.53
|27.87
|30.21
|29.91
|-4.37
|611.25
|2,270.83
|14.69
|7.57
|24.13
|39.75
|23.03
|23.03
|23.03
|-9.45
|-18.15
|29.96
|32.83
|114.00
|374.38
|4.11
|0
|-0.99
|-2.91
|-6.32
|-34.10
|296.04
|426.32
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1970PLC014746 and registration number is 014746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is ₹46.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is -55.7 and PB ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is ₹65.90 and 52-week low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is ₹29.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.