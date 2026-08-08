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Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Share Price

NSE
BSE

REMI EDELSTAHL TUBULARS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹214.60 Closed
0.28₹ 0.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹197.00₹225.00
₹214.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹118.40₹225.00
₹214.60
Open Price
₹224.00
Prev. Close
₹214.00
Volume
3,439

Source: Dion Global

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Remi Edelstahl Tubulars has gained 41.84% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Remi Edelstahl Tubulars has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5196.84207.42
10194.19201.28
20187.73194.68
50184.99185.42
100168.86173.98
200152.81158.6

Source: Dion Global

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Remi Edelstahl Tubulars remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.08%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 31.08% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 07:38 PM IST ISTRemi Edelstahl Tubul - Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 ( Including Notice Of 55Th Annual General Meeting Of The
Aug 07, 2026, 07:35 PM IST ISTRemi Edelstahl Tubul - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates
Aug 07, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTRemi Edelstahl Tubul - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 07, 2026, 07:26 PM IST ISTRemi Edelstahl Tubul - Annual Report For The Financial Year 2025-26 ( Including Notice Of 55Th Annual General Meeting Of The
Aug 01, 2026, 02:08 AM IST ISTRemi Edelstahl Tubul - Reappointment Of Cost Auditor And Internal Auditor- As Per Attached Letter

Source: Dion Global

About Remi Edelstahl Tubulars

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1970PLC014746 and registration number is 014746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 141.62 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.61 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vishwambhar C Saraf
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rishabh R Saraf
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajendra C Saraf
    Director
  • Mr. Harkishin Zaveri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahabir Prasad Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Archana Bajaj
    Independent Director

FAQs on Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Share Price

What is the share price of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹214.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Remi Edelstahl Tubulars?

The Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars?

The market cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹256.35 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are ₹225.00 and ₹197.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remi Edelstahl Tubulars stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹225.00 and 52-week low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars is ₹118.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Remi Edelstahl Tubulars performed historically in terms of returns?

The Remi Edelstahl Tubulars has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, 18.56% for the past month, 31.98% over 3 months, 41.84% over 1 year, 63.09% across 3 years, and 52.64% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars are 85.94 and 3.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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