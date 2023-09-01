Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

REMI EDELSTAHL TUBULARS LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.22₹42.15
₹42.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.25₹65.90
₹42.00
Open Price
₹41.00
Prev. Close
₹42.00
Volume
5,837

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.69
  • R243.39
  • R344.62
  • Pivot
    41.46
  • S140.76
  • S239.53
  • S338.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 555.2842.06
  • 1049.2242.91
  • 2044.4443.78
  • 5040.7543.31
  • 10037.1542.46
  • 20038.4341.74

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.52-8.7027.626.8721.56170.9759.70
1.829.0351.4837.3968.03621.56970.96
1.32-2.0212.6120.3442.71228.36340.66
15.459.0746.32141.04314.01483.50282.60
6.534.1830.1675.7148.41214.3993.21
14.8421.0128.2946.50102.90495.19205.02
0.38-1.31-3.032.68-33.851,123.10857.80
5.587.1726.1230.23105.931,467.671,400.00
2.1623.0440.22114.62280.19336.66336.66
1.71-11.55-4.5316.2759.162,597.77788.53
0.848.28-5.1855.46134.27180.93180.93
0.4713.1625.1137.3033.871,358.91651.30
15.3527.7623.52107.9396.59225.0975.64
2.75-7.621.37-8.6527.0935.6235.62
7.759.8832.1543.2973.28229.4780.03
-2.06-25.894.1490.5784.00461.68196.44
0.5327.8730.2129.91-4.37611.252,270.83
14.697.5724.1339.7523.0323.0323.03
-9.45-18.1529.9632.83114.00374.384.11
0-0.99-2.91-6.32-34.10296.04426.32

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. Share Holdings

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.

Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/08/1970 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L28920MH1970PLC014746 and registration number is 014746. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Steel - Tubes/Pipes. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 105.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vishwambhar C Saraf
    Chairman
  • Mr. Rishabh R Saraf
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mahendra Chirawawala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Shriya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Anita Bhartiya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopikishan Biyani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajendra C Saraf
    Director
  • Mr. Shankar Lal Jain
    Director

FAQs on Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.?

The market cap of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is ₹46.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is -55.7 and PB ratio of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is 1.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is ₹65.90 and 52-week low of Remi Edelstahl Tubulars Ltd. is ₹29.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data