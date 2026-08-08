Here's the live share price of Riddhi Steel and Tube along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Riddhi Steel and Tube has gained 177.27% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Riddhi Steel and Tube has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|209.21
|209.22
|10
|232.7
|219.89
|20
|225.04
|223.57
|50
|227.17
|214.51
|100
|180.29
|185.87
|200
|125.63
|144.9
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Riddhi Steel and Tube saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Riddhi Steel and Tub - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Riddhi Steel and Tub - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 11:55 PM IST IST
|Riddhi Steel and Tub - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 11:54 PM IST IST
|Riddhi Steel and Tub - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Riddhi Steel and Tub - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106GJ2001PLC039978 and registration number is 039978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 457.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹196.40 as on Jun 30, 2026.
The Riddhi Steel and Tube is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹244.23 Cr as on Jun 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Riddhi Steel and Tube are ₹196.40 and ₹196.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Steel and Tube stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹276.10 and 52-week low of Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹50.06 as on Jun 30, 2026.
The Riddhi Steel and Tube has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -25.89% for the past month, 15.53% over 3 months, 177.27% over 1 year, 101.52% across 3 years, and 63.78% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube are 21.32 and 3.32 on Jun 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global