What is the share price of Riddhi Steel and Tube? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹196.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Riddhi Steel and Tube? The Riddhi Steel and Tube is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Steel and Tube? The market cap of Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹244.23 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Riddhi Steel and Tube? Today’s highest and lowest price of Riddhi Steel and Tube are ₹196.40 and ₹196.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riddhi Steel and Tube? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Steel and Tube stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹276.10 and 52-week low of Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹50.06 as on .

How has the Riddhi Steel and Tube performed historically in terms of returns? The Riddhi Steel and Tube has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -25.89% for the past month, 15.53% over 3 months, 177.27% over 1 year, 101.52% across 3 years, and 63.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube are 21.32 and 3.32 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global