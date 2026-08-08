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Riddhi Steel and Tube Share Price

NSE
BSE

RIDDHI STEEL AND TUBE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Riddhi Steel and Tube along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹196.40 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Jun 30, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Riddhi Steel and Tube Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹196.40₹196.40
₹196.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.06₹276.10
₹196.40
Open Price
₹196.40
Prev. Close
₹196.40
Volume
450

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Steel and Tube Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Riddhi Steel and Tube has gained 177.27% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Riddhi Steel and Tube has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Riddhi Steel and Tube Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Steel and Tube Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5209.21209.22
10232.7219.89
20225.04223.57
50227.17214.51
100180.29185.87
200125.63144.9

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Steel and Tube Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Riddhi Steel and Tube saw a rise in promoter holding to 74.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 1.38%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.02% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Riddhi Steel and Tube Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTRiddhi Steel and Tub - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTRiddhi Steel and Tub - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 11:55 PM IST ISTRiddhi Steel and Tub - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 11:54 PM IST ISTRiddhi Steel and Tub - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 30, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTRiddhi Steel and Tub - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Riddhi Steel and Tube

Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106GJ2001PLC039978 and registration number is 039978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 457.88 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.44 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Ramkumar Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Rajeshkumar Mittal
    Director
  • Mr. Vikas Vijay Meena
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ishmeet Kaur Gurmeetsingh Kheda
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bhavinkumar Rajeshkumar Magnani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Riddhi Steel and Tube Share Price

What is the share price of Riddhi Steel and Tube?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹196.40 as on Jun 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Riddhi Steel and Tube?

The Riddhi Steel and Tube is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Steel and Tube?

The market cap of Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹244.23 Cr as on Jun 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Riddhi Steel and Tube?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Riddhi Steel and Tube are ₹196.40 and ₹196.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riddhi Steel and Tube?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Steel and Tube stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹276.10 and 52-week low of Riddhi Steel and Tube is ₹50.06 as on Jun 30, 2026.

How has the Riddhi Steel and Tube performed historically in terms of returns?

The Riddhi Steel and Tube has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, -25.89% for the past month, 15.53% over 3 months, 177.27% over 1 year, 101.52% across 3 years, and 63.78% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube are 21.32 and 3.32 on Jun 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Riddhi Steel and Tube News

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