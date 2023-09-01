Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

RIDDHI STEEL AND TUBE LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | BSE
₹32.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.99₹32.00
₹32.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.25₹55.90
₹32.00
Open Price
₹31.99
Prev. Close
₹32.00
Volume
9,000

Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132
  • R232.01
  • R332.01
  • Pivot
    32
  • S131.99
  • S231.99
  • S331.98

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 533.6535.2
  • 1034.1638.1
  • 2033.439.74
  • 5030.6737.11
  • 10025.1532.19
  • 20019.7228.36

Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-11.11-15.79-33.332.56166.67-5.88
1.829.0351.4837.3968.03621.56970.96
1.32-2.0212.6120.3442.71228.36340.66
15.459.0746.32141.04314.01483.50282.60
6.534.1830.1675.7148.41214.3993.21
14.8421.0128.2946.50102.90495.19205.02
0.38-1.31-3.032.68-33.851,123.10857.80
5.587.1726.1230.23105.931,467.671,400.00
2.1623.0440.22114.62280.19336.66336.66
1.71-11.55-4.5316.2759.162,597.77788.53
0.848.28-5.1855.46134.27180.93180.93
0.4713.1625.1137.3033.871,358.91651.30
15.3527.7623.52107.9396.59225.0975.64
2.75-7.621.37-8.6527.0935.6235.62
7.759.8832.1543.2973.28229.4780.03
-2.06-25.894.1490.5784.00461.68196.44
0.5327.8730.2129.91-4.37611.252,270.83
14.697.5724.1339.7523.0323.0323.03
-9.45-18.1529.9632.83114.00374.384.11
0-0.99-2.91-6.32-34.10296.04426.32

Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. Share Holdings

Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
15 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
15 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results
06 Sep, 2021Board MeetingOthers

About Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd.

Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106GJ2001PLC039978 and registration number is 039978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rajesh Ramkumar Mittal
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Preeti Rajeshkumar Mittal
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Paras Kumarpal Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Saurin Shailesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kirankumar Mushaddilal Agrawal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd.?

The market cap of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is ₹26.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is ₹55.90 and 52-week low of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is ₹29.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data