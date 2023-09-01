Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|15 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|15 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|06 Sep, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Others
Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27106GJ2001PLC039978 and registration number is 039978. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 302.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is ₹26.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is 0.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is ₹32.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is ₹55.90 and 52-week low of Riddhi Steel and Tube Ltd. is ₹29.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.