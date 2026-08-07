Here's the live share price of Gandhi Special Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Gandhi Special Tubes has gained 22.17% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Gandhi Special Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|874.93
|887.42
|10
|873.33
|881.34
|20
|868.01
|874.74
|50
|861.34
|865.67
|100
|851.67
|853.45
|200
|825.05
|833.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Gandhi Special Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 1.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST IST
|Gandhi Special - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On Wednesday, 12 August 2026
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:56 PM IST IST
|Gandhi Special - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Letters To Those Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered With
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Gandhi Special - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 17, 2026, 04:26 PM IST IST
|Gandhi Special - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26
|Jul 13, 2026, 05:35 AM IST IST
|Gandhi Special - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1985PLC036004 and registration number is 036004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹891.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gandhi Special Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹1,082.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Gandhi Special Tubes are ₹897.10 and ₹883.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gandhi Special Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹1,033.70 and 52-week low of Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹668.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Gandhi Special Tubes has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 3.01% for the past month, 3.12% over 3 months, 22.17% over 1 year, 12.21% across 3 years, and 12.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gandhi Special Tubes are 15.84 and 3.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.68 per annum.
Source: Dion Global