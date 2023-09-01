Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹722.50 Closed
1.017.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹715.05₹738.75
₹722.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹400.35₹752.15
₹722.50
Open Price
₹720.80
Prev. Close
₹715.25
Volume
31,972

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1735.92
  • R2749.18
  • R3759.62
  • Pivot
    725.48
  • S1712.22
  • S2701.78
  • S3688.52

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5431702.77
  • 10434.75691.32
  • 20435.19673.4
  • 50429.7636.52
  • 100395.73599.75
  • 200382.19555.63

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. Share Holdings

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
23 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
31 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1985PLC036004 and registration number is 036004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manhar G Gandhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Bhupatrai G Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kavas N Warden
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dharmen B Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayesh M Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhavi Jatin Koradia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.?

The market cap of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is ₹877.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is 17.17 and PB ratio of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is 4.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is ₹722.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is ₹752.15 and 52-week low of Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is ₹400.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data