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Gandhi Special Tubes Share Price

NSE
BSE

GANDHI SPECIAL TUBES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Gandhi Special Tubes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹891.00 Closed
-0.34₹ -3.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Gandhi Special Tubes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹883.60₹897.10
₹891.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹668.50₹1,033.70
₹891.00
Open Price
₹883.60
Prev. Close
₹894.00
Volume
260

Source: Dion Global

Gandhi Special Tubes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Gandhi Special Tubes has gained 22.17% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Gandhi Special Tubes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Gandhi Special Tubes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Gandhi Special Tubes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5874.93887.42
10873.33881.34
20868.01874.74
50861.34865.67
100851.67853.45
200825.05833.43

Source: Dion Global

Gandhi Special Tubes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Gandhi Special Tubes remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.05%, FII holding unchanged at 1.23%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.20% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Gandhi Special Tubes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 09:52 PM IST ISTGandhi Special - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Schedule To Be Held On Wednesday, 12 August 2026
Jul 17, 2026, 09:56 PM IST ISTGandhi Special - Intimation Regarding Dispatch Of Letters To Those Shareholders Whose Email Addresses Are Not Registered With
Jul 17, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTGandhi Special - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 17, 2026, 04:26 PM IST ISTGandhi Special - Notice Of The 41St Annual General Meeting For The Financial Year 2025-26
Jul 13, 2026, 05:35 AM IST ISTGandhi Special - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Gandhi Special Tubes

Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1985PLC036004 and registration number is 036004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 191.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manhar G Gandhi
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Nishita R Chheda
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jayesh M Gandhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Ritika D Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Viral D Doshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemal V Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Gandhi Special Tubes Share Price

What is the share price of Gandhi Special Tubes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹891.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Gandhi Special Tubes?

The Gandhi Special Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gandhi Special Tubes?

The market cap of Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹1,082.74 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Gandhi Special Tubes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Gandhi Special Tubes are ₹897.10 and ₹883.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gandhi Special Tubes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gandhi Special Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹1,033.70 and 52-week low of Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹668.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Gandhi Special Tubes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Gandhi Special Tubes has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 3.01% for the past month, 3.12% over 3 months, 22.17% over 1 year, 12.21% across 3 years, and 12.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gandhi Special Tubes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gandhi Special Tubes are 15.84 and 3.43 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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