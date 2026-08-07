What is the share price of Gandhi Special Tubes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹891.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Gandhi Special Tubes? The Gandhi Special Tubes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Gandhi Special Tubes? The market cap of Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹1,082.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Gandhi Special Tubes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Gandhi Special Tubes are ₹897.10 and ₹883.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Gandhi Special Tubes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Gandhi Special Tubes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹1,033.70 and 52-week low of Gandhi Special Tubes is ₹668.50 as on .

How has the Gandhi Special Tubes performed historically in terms of returns? The Gandhi Special Tubes has shown returns of -0.34% over the past day, 3.01% for the past month, 3.12% over 3 months, 22.17% over 1 year, 12.21% across 3 years, and 12.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Gandhi Special Tubes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Gandhi Special Tubes are 15.84 and 3.43 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.68 per annum.

Source: Dion Global