Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27104MH1985PLC036004 and registration number is 036004. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 136.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.