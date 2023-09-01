Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Quant Small Cap Fund
|20,00,000
|0.24
|16.44
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|28 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Stock Split
|24 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Preferential issue of shares
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Preferential issue
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27202DL1985PLC019750 and registration number is 019750. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1511.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is ₹1,9.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is 31.56 and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is ₹77.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is ₹98.97 and 52-week low of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is ₹57.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.