Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

HI-TECH PIPES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹77.15 Closed
-0.06-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.80₹78.40
₹77.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹57.03₹98.97
₹77.15
Open Price
₹77.60
Prev. Close
₹77.20
Volume
2,79,292

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R178.12
  • R278.88
  • R379.37
  • Pivot
    77.63
  • S176.87
  • S276.38
  • S375.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5624.8376.5
  • 10615.0876.6
  • 20606.977.32
  • 50594.3177.96
  • 100539.8778.12
  • 200548.3376.15

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. Share Holdings

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Quant Small Cap Fund20,00,0000.2416.44

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
28 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Stock Split
24 Nov, 2022Board MeetingPreferential issue of shares
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Preferential issue

About Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd.

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27202DL1985PLC019750 and registration number is 019750. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1511.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anish Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kumar Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neerja Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd.?

The market cap of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is ₹1,9.21 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is 31.56 and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is ₹77.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is ₹98.97 and 52-week low of Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is ₹57.03 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data