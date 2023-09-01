Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27202DL1985PLC019750 and registration number is 019750. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1511.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.