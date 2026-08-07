What is the share price of Hi-Tech Pipes? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹84.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Hi-Tech Pipes? The Hi-Tech Pipes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hi-Tech Pipes? The market cap of Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹1,706.10 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Hi-Tech Pipes? Today’s highest and lowest price of Hi-Tech Pipes are ₹85.35 and ₹83.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hi-Tech Pipes? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hi-Tech Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹127.46 and 52-week low of Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹70.15 as on .

How has the Hi-Tech Pipes performed historically in terms of returns? The Hi-Tech Pipes has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -6.38% for the past month, -8.54% over 3 months, -4.5% over 1 year, 1.25% across 3 years, and 8.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes are 22.40 and 1.28 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global