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Hi-Tech Pipes Share Price

NSE
BSE

HI-TECH PIPES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Iron and Steel
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Hi-Tech Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹84.00 Closed
-1.26₹ -1.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Hi-Tech Pipes Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹83.70₹85.35
₹84.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹70.15₹127.46
₹84.00
Open Price
₹85.07
Prev. Close
₹85.07
Volume
39,096

Source: Dion Global

Hi-Tech Pipes Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64
Riddhi Steel and Tube		-4.98-25.8915.539.11177.27101.5263.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Hi-Tech Pipes has declined 4.50% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Hi-Tech Pipes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Hi-Tech Pipes Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Hi-Tech Pipes Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
585.2285.46
1085.5885.64
2086.2686.23
5088.1387.04
10085.9387.49
20090.4790.93

Source: Dion Global

Hi-Tech Pipes Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Hi-Tech Pipes saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.42%, while DII stake decreased to 16.17%, FII holding rose to 1.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Hi-Tech Pipes Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
1,18,07,6230.36103.9
71,47,6380.3362.89
38,93,9550.1934.26
8,60,0000.317.57
2,60,3000.192.29
1,80,1450.391.59

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Hi-Tech Pipes Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:09 PM IST ISTHi-Tech Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Aug 01, 2026, 12:09 AM IST ISTHi-Tech Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Aug 01, 2026, 12:06 AM IST ISTHi-Tech Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
Jul 10, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTHi-Tech Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 04:16 PM IST ISTHi-Tech Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source: Dion Global

About Hi-Tech Pipes

Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27202DL1985PLC019750 and registration number is 019750. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3442.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Bansal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Anish Bansal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamleshwar Prasad
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Goyal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prashant Kumar Saxena
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Garg
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Neerja Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Hi-Tech Pipes Share Price

What is the share price of Hi-Tech Pipes?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹84.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Hi-Tech Pipes?

The Hi-Tech Pipes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Hi-Tech Pipes?

The market cap of Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹1,706.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Hi-Tech Pipes?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Hi-Tech Pipes are ₹85.35 and ₹83.70.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Hi-Tech Pipes?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hi-Tech Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹127.46 and 52-week low of Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹70.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Hi-Tech Pipes performed historically in terms of returns?

The Hi-Tech Pipes has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -6.38% for the past month, -8.54% over 3 months, -4.5% over 1 year, 1.25% across 3 years, and 8.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes are 22.40 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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