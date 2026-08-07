Here's the live share price of Hi-Tech Pipes along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
|Riddhi Steel and Tube
|-4.98
|-25.89
|15.53
|9.11
|177.27
|101.52
|63.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Hi-Tech Pipes has declined 4.50% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Hi-Tech Pipes has underperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|85.22
|85.46
|10
|85.58
|85.64
|20
|86.26
|86.23
|50
|88.13
|87.04
|100
|85.93
|87.49
|200
|90.47
|90.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Hi-Tech Pipes saw a drop in promoter holding to 43.42%, while DII stake decreased to 16.17%, FII holding rose to 1.06%, and public shareholding moved up to 39.14% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|1,18,07,623
|0.36
|103.9
|71,47,638
|0.33
|62.89
|38,93,955
|0.19
|34.26
|8,60,000
|0.31
|7.57
|2,60,300
|0.19
|2.29
|1,80,145
|0.39
|1.59
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:09 PM IST IST
|Hi-Tech Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:09 AM IST IST
|Hi-Tech Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:06 AM IST IST
|Hi-Tech Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Allotment
|Jul 10, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Hi-Tech Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 04:16 PM IST IST
|Hi-Tech Pipes - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Source: Dion Global
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 02/01/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27202DL1985PLC019750 and registration number is 019750. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tubes, pipes and hollow profiles and of tube or pipe fittings of cast-iron/cast-steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3442.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹84.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hi-Tech Pipes is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹1,706.10 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Hi-Tech Pipes are ₹85.35 and ₹83.70.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Hi-Tech Pipes stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹127.46 and 52-week low of Hi-Tech Pipes is ₹70.15 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Hi-Tech Pipes has shown returns of -1.26% over the past day, -6.38% for the past month, -8.54% over 3 months, -4.5% over 1 year, 1.25% across 3 years, and 8.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Hi-Tech Pipes are 22.40 and 1.28 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global