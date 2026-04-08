It’s a bull charge on D’Street. The Nifty and the Sensex are up over 3% each by midday. The small and midcaps too are seeing buying frenzy, up 4% each. The interesting bit is that the individual movement in select stocks is even more fascinating.

Here are the top movers and shakers at this hour:

Titan Company

Titan share price moved up more than 6% intraday, touching a 52-week high of Rs 4,489.8, and even by midday it stayed firm near Rs 4,469, still up about 5.9%. That kind of move does not happen without a reason, and the company gave one.

Its Q4 update showed 46% year-on-year growth in the domestic jewellery business, and this was not some one-off spike tied to a single category. Growth came across formats, supported by better ticket sizes and steady buyer expansion. The company also added 27 jewellery stores in the quarter, split across Tanishq, Mia, and CaratLane.

The watch segment did not lag either, growing 7% year-on-year, with premium products doing their part. There is a pattern here. Consumers are not just buying more, they are buying higher-value products.

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

LIC shares moved sharply higher, rising as much as 6.9% by midday. The trigger was not earnings or operations, but a board meeting scheduled for April 13 to consider a bonus issue.

A bonus issue, in plain terms, gives shareholders additional shares without cost, based on what they already hold. It does not create new value instantly, but it changes the structure. Prices adjust downward when the issue becomes effective, yet the total holding value remains intact.

The stock’s recent past has not been encouraging. It ended at Rs 740.50 on April 7 and has slipped more than 13% so far in 2026, with deeper declines over six months.

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro did not move quietly either. The share price of L&T climbed about 8% intraday,, and held strong around Rs 3,985 with gains still above 7% by midday.

The trigger came from outside India. A sudden pause in US military action against Iran changed the mood across global markets. That matters directly for L&T because a large portion of its business comes from the Middle East. Reports indicate around 50% of its order book and more than 40% of revenue are linked to the region.

The earlier tension had raised concerns about logistics and supply chains.

Infosys

Infosys did not see the same explosive move as others, but it did edge higher after announcing a partnership with Harness for AI-led software delivery. The stock rose about 2.7% intraday to Rs 1,376.90 and held modest gains around Rs 1,343.60 by midday.

The collaboration involves Infosys Topaz Fabric and Infosys Cobalt working alongside Harness’ platform.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)

InterGlobe Aviation saw one of the sharpest reactions of the session. The stock hit a 10% upper circuit at Rs 4,695.60, and there were buyers without sellers at one point. That imbalance rarely appears without a strong external push.

Prices dropped sharply below $100 per barrel after a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran. Lower fuel costs directly improve margins for airlines, and the market wasted no time pricing that in.

Asian Paints and Oil-Sensitive Stocks

Asian Paints and other oil-linked sectors moved in tandem with crude prices. When oil falls, input costs ease, and margins improve. That logic is simple, and the market followed it.

Oil marketing companies saw gains led by Bharat Petroleum, which rose about 7.53%, while Indian Oil gained 5.85%. Hindustan Petroleum moved up 0.91%. On the other side, upstream companies like ONGC and Oil India slipped slightly, down 1.24% and 0.34% respectively.

Reliance Industries showed only a mild gain of 0.45%.

Tata Motors

Tata Motors delivered one of the strongest moves of the day, rising around 11% by midday. The passenger vehicle arm also gained about 7.5%.

Again, crude oil and geopolitics were at the centre. A ceasefire means reduced pressure on fuel costs and smoother supply chains. For commercial vehicles especially, that changes cost assumptions quickly.

Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland moved in the same direction as Tata Motors, rising about 11.8% to Rs 170.98. There was no dramatic company-specific trigger. Instead, it was part of the broader rally in commercial vehicle stocks.

The company also confirmed regulatory compliance for share processing under SEBI norms for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Adani Green Energy

Adani Green Energy climbed about 11.92% to Rs 1,035.65 by midday. The move followed a positive brokerage call, with Macquarie reportedly taking a constructive view.

PC Jeweller

PC Jeweller extended its rally, rising nearly 5% by midday after reporting a 32% year-on-year jump in Q4 revenue. Full-year growth stood around 49%, driven largely by wedding demand.

GAIL (India)

GAIL shares gained about 7.64%, reaching Rs 156.5 during the session. The move was again tied to developments around the US–Iran ceasefire and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

The stock had previously corrected from highs near Rs 246 to around Rs 135. It has since rebounded over 16% from its recent low, though it remains well below earlier peaks.

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries

Swan Defence hit its 5% upper circuit after announcing a fresh order. Trading volumes increased, and the stock held near Rs 1,775 with gains around 4% by midday.

Order announcements tend to drive such moves, especially when liquidity is limited. Once buying starts and supply does not match it, circuits follow.